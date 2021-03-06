Saturday, 6 March 2021

Police kept busy with alcohol-related responses

    By John Gibb
    Dunedin police warned several intoxicated people to move on early this morning in the Octagon.

    A police spokeswoman said police spoke to a group of five people, after a report, about 10am that people had been standing close to the entry to the Dunedin Public Art Gallery and a nearby cafe.

    It is understood that it may have been more difficult for visiting members of the public to enter because of the group's presence.

    Several of the people were intoxicated, and the group was asked to move on, and did so, the spokeswoman said.

    No-one had been holding alcohol, but police had advised the group members about the central city liquor ban.

    One person was seen lying in the Octagon, later in the morning, possibly affected by alcohol, but full details were unavailable, including whether any official response was made.

    Firefighters, police and St John Ambulance staff were later called to a 3.06pm report of a person lying on the ground near the Princes St-Jervois St intersection.

    Full details were not immediately available and it was unclear if this person had been affected by alcohol. 

