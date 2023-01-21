Pool use projected to increase 67%

Image: supplied

Weekly usage of the Mosgiel Pool could climb by more than 67% once the new aquatic centre opens, compared with the previous facility, documentation for the redevelopment project suggests.

Hundreds of competitors and spectators might be in the building during a special event, such as short-course swimming championships.

There might regularly be up to 250 people on site during school holidays.

Projections about pool usage were included in a 2020 report by Avanzar Consulting, recently released to the Otago Daily Times.

The integrated transport assessment included analysis of how much parking would be needed at the site and this depended partly on how much the new pool would likely be used.

Avanzar worked out 80 parks were needed.

The Dunedin City Council has said 82 will be provided.

Mosgiel’s new pool is to open mid-year and it will operate year-round.

The previous facility was open for seven months of the year.

Typical weekly attendance for the new pool was estimated at about 4700 people in the Avanzar report.

That was well up on attendance at the Mosgiel pool between September 2018 and February 2019, when the weekly average was about 2800 visitors.

"Given the existing pool facilities compared to the proposed pool, a 67% increase in the number of visitors is not unrealistic," the consultancy commented.

An assessment of environmental effects for the site described the previous pool facility as undersized and the city council has said the old pool struggled to cope with user demand.

The new pool complex will be much larger.

It will have an eight-lane 25m pool, a hydrotherapy pool, a leisure pool with toddlers’ area and learn-to-swim and spa pools.

A business case for the pool project calculated a likely attendance of 234,920 visitors in the first year of operation.

Avanzar noted CBay in Timaru had similar facilities to those being built in Mosgiel and a similar catchment and it attracted about 215,000 visitors to the pool annually, excluding schools and commercial users.

This equated to about 4100 visitors a week.

grant.miller@odt.co.nz