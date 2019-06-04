Pride hui casting net wide

Inclusion will be a major focus of Dunedin Pride Inc's youth ball and hui this year, co-ordinator Tee Bouttier-Esprit says. The event is being held at the Otago Museum later this month. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Organisers of a Pride hui in Dunedin this month hope to attract participants from all around Otago and Southland.

After the success of last year's event, Dunedin Pride Inc will be holding another ball for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, queer, intersex and asexual (LGBTQIA) community on June 15.

It will also host a youth hui aimed at LGBTQIA teenagers living in Otago and Southland.

Pride youth co-ordinator Tee Bouttier-Esprit said the aim of the hui was to provide a space where the young people could access information not usually available to them.

Workshops would be held during the hui on a range of topics important to the community, including information on healthy relationships, gender transitioning and how to work with schools.

"It's kind of a new thing to be able to provide this kind of workshop on an all-day basis.''

For LGBTQIA teenagers living in more remote areas, information about their sexuality was not alway readily available, he said.

People were able to donate to Dunedin Pride to help pay for those who could not afford to attend the event without financial aid.

While it was more of a celebration, the youth ball also provided a safe place for young people.

"I think it's very important for young people to have a space where they can be themselves and have fun.''

The youth hui and youth ball will be held at the Otago Museum.