Queen's High School Senior Prizegiving 2023

Students were recognised for their achievements in the Queen’s High School 2023 senior prizegiving.

Special Awards 2023

Annalise MacDonell (Dux, Young Scholar NCEA Level 2 2022, Award for Deputy Head Girl, University of Otago Dux Scholarship, University of Otago Academic Excellence Entrance Scholarship); Chloe Gray (Proxime Accessit, Best All Round Girl, ODT Class Act Award, Top Scholar NCEA Level 2 2022, University of Otago Academic Excellence Entrance Scholarship); Billie Askerud (Head Girl 2024); Ripeka Potiki (Deputy Head Girl 2024).

Queen's High School 2023 Dux Annalise MacDonell

Jessie Avison ( Prime Ministers Vocational Excellence Award 2023); Tallulah Costa (He Honore mo nga Tuakana award for Senior Te Reo Maori Leadership, University of Otago Maori Entrance Scholarship); Neve Darlington ( Best All Round Sportswoman, University of Otago Maori Entrance Scholarship); Ella Edwards ( University of Otago Maori Entrance Scholarship); Lilly Edwards ( Award for Commitment to Kaupapa Maori, University of Otago Maori Scholarship); Lucy Grant ( Queen’s Ex-Girls and Friends Scholarship); Samantha Gray ( Otago CETA Medal, University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship); Kate Hayward ( University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship); Aria Ingram (University of Otago 150th Entrance Scholarship); Alyssa Landrebe ( Queen’s Ex-Girls and Friends Scholarship, University of Otago Maori Entrance Scholarship); Helylani Luafitu (University of Otago Pacific Peoples Entrance Scholarship); Ramona Mahutte (Arts Council trophy, 2024 Principal’s Leadership Scholarship Te Pukenga Otago Polytechnic).

Martha McAuley (Most outstanding cultural achiever award, University of Otago Maori Entrance Scholarship, ODT Class Act Award, Prize for Head Girl); Zoe McCallum (Most improved academic performance in Year 12 2022); Taya Morrison (Queen’s Ex-Girls and Friends Scholarship); Abby Newell (Queen’s High School Top Scholar NCEA Level 1 2022); Kit Spiegel ( LHS Scholarship); Emmy Steadman (University of Otago Maori Entrance Scholarship) Miliame Tudreu (Award for excellence in Music Performance); Zara Ward ( Queen’s Ex-Girls and Friends Scholarship); Gracie Young ( University of Otago 150th Entrance Scholarship).

Service Awards 2023

Arts Prefect (Ramona Mahutte); Board of Trustees (Tallulah Costa); Drama ( Ramona Mahutte); Enviro Group (Aiesha Goswami); Interact ( Heather Lawrence); Library ( Chloe Skaf); Music (Chloe Gray); Pacific Island Students ( Helylani Luafitu, Miliame Tudreu); School (Samantha Gray); Sport (Petra Andrews, Antonia Burnett); Student Council ( Kirstie Acero).

Year 13 Overall Academic Excellence Awards

Chloe Gray (1st with excellence history, cup for history, 1st with excellence music, 2nd with excellence English, 3rd with excellence biology, 2nd with merit chemistry); Samantha Gray (1st with excellence business studies, cup and medal for excellence in commerce, 1st with excellence statistics, excellence geography, merit biology, English); Kate Hayward (1st with excellence design, 2nd with excellence biology, 2nd with merit physics, excellence calculus); Annalise MacDonell ( 1st with excellence biology, chemistry, English, cup for biology, English, 2nd with excellence history, statistics); Martha McAuley (1st with excellence dance, drama, prize for drama, 3rd with excellence English, public speaking trophy, excellence statistics, merit biology); Melanie van Heezik ( 2nd with excellence drama, 3rd with excellence statistics, excellence English, merit biology).

Year 13 Academic Awards

Aysha Abd Alsalam (diligence culinary skills, early childhood education, financial literacy, gateway); Kirstie Acero (merit history, statistics, diligence physics); Kate Ardiente ( diligence gateway); Annalise Baxter (trophy for enterprise); Aimee Bennett-Hill ( 2nd with excellence design); Phoebe Brandish (2nd with excellence painting, merit English); Tallulah Costa (diligence geography); Neve Darlington (cup for duathlon, merit statistics); Danna Diaz (diligence calculus, chemistry, physics); Ella Edwards ( diligence English, physics); Lilly Edwards (1st with excellence Te Reo Maori) Glaiza Fraile ( 1st in senior ESOL, diligence dance); Hannah Gill ( merit photography); Lucy Grant (merit dance, history, diligence drama); Mikala Graves ( merit dance, statistics, diligence drama, English); Aria Ingram ( 1st with excellence food and nutrition, 1st with excellence physical education, rose bowl for physical education, merit statistics, diligence geography); Aimee Jenkins ( 1st in tourism, merit food and nutrition, diligence geography); Chipo Karudze ( diligence chemistry, physical education); Alyssa Landrebe (1st in physical education with excellence, rose bowl for physical education, 3rd with excellence history, diligence history); Helylani Luafitu ( 1st with merit Te Ao Haka); Nika Macut (diligence chemistry); Isabella Magee (merit history); Ramona Mahutte ( 1st with excellence painting, 1st with merit photography, merit drama); Zoe McCallum (1st with excellence calculus, 1st with merit physics); Taya Morrison (2nd with excellence food and nutrition, 3rd in geography, merit history); Alice Olding (merit business studies); Brooklyn Pokipoki-Harris (diligence early childhood education, tourism); Akirah Quinto (diligence chemistry, dance, English communication, senior ESOL); Chloe Skaf (merit drama, history, diligence gateway); Molly Somerfield (excellence calculus, cup for year 13 mathematics, merit statistics); Tikva Spiegel ( merit drama, award for drama, diligence painting, photography); Georgia Tomlinson ( merit business studies, diligence culinary skills, drama); Miliame Tudreu (excellence music, award for excellence in music performance); Janelle Villareal ( 2nd in gateway, diligence digital technology, English); Gracie Young (merit English).

Year 12 Overall Academic Excellence

Heather Lawrence (1st with excellence biology, chemistry, French, statistics, cup for excellence in French, 1st with merit geography, excellence English); Annabel Ludgate (1st with excellence level 3 geography, design, English, cup for geography, merit calculus, physics, diligence chemistry); Summer McGregor (1st with excellence food and nutrition, 1st in culinary skills, prize in culinary skills, excellence drama, economics, English); Abby Newell 2nd with excellence calculus, chemistry, design, 2nd with merit physics, merit English); Bianca Oliveira ( 1st with excellence history, excellence Spanish, Te Ao Haka, Te Reo Maori, merit English); Ripeka Potiki ( 1st with excellence Te Ao Haka, Te Reo Maori, excellence music); Georgia Te Raki ( 1st with excellence economics, 3rd with excellence statistics, excellence design, English, merit chemistry).

Year 12 Academic Awards

Olivia Adie (merit calculus); Theleielizabeth Amaramo Taumaoe ( merit biology, French, diligence English); Petra Andrews (merit history, diligence physics); Billie Askerud (2nd with excellence physical education, merit English); Kyla Bartlett (merit statistics, diligence geography); Isabel Brown ( 1st with merit dance); Antonia Burnett (1st with excellence drama, 2nd with excellence physics, merit calculus, physics); Elise Carline (3rd with merit food and nutrition, diligence fabric technology); Maria Carter (merit biology, calculus, physics, diligence chemistry); Skyla Cherry (merit economics, statistics, diligence physical education); Adi Davies (excellence physical education, merit biology, calculus, English, physics); Sarah Donaldson (excellence physical education, merit English, diligence tourism); Tiana Elisara (excellence Te Reo Maori); Eunice Enaje (diligence early childhood education, gateway); Brydie Fox (diligence English, tourism); Jamila Fraser ( 1st with excellence physical education, 2nd with excellence statistics, 2nd in geography, merit biology, English); Mackenzie Galvin (2nd with merit English communication, merit physical education); Kaila Geeves (excellence physical education, diligence culinary skills ); Jorja Gibbons (3rd with excellence physical education, 2nd in early childhood education, diligence English communication); Aiesha Goswami (2nd with excellence level 3 geography, 2nd with merit biology, history, excellence English, merit calculus, diligence chemistry ); Neve Hall (diligence gateway); Madeline Henderson (2nd with excellence food and nutrition, 3rd in culinary skills, merit economics, diligence chemistry, English); Nakita Hewer ( 1st in fabric technology, diligence chemistry, English, physical education); Emily Hewson ( excellence English, physical education, merit biology, calculus, design); Fiona Hidalgo ( 1st with merit English communication, 3rd with merit physics, excellence statistics, merit calculus); Pearl Hoete ( 1st with excellence music, merit drama, statistics, diligence tourism); Sienna Jamieson ( 1st with excellence calculus, physics, 3rd with merit chemistry, merit biology, Te Reo Maori); Vika Johnson ( 1st in financial literacy); Rhianah Knopp (merit statistics); Scarlett Manning ( 1st in early childhood education, gateway, diligence food and nutrition); Hannah Mather (merit English); Ryah Monaghan (3rd in English communication, diligence physical education); Tait Morton( merit physical education, diligence culinary skills); Brooke Nilsen(diligence culinary skills, physics); Jewel Quinto (diligence visual art); Nicole Reid (diligence photography, English communication); Manea Renata ( 2nd with excellence Te Ao Haka, merit Te Reo Maori, diligence English communication); Rayan Rmmo ( diligence English communication, physics, senior ESOL); Kadince Robinson (diligence gateway); Aaria Rowe ( merit Te Reo Maori, diligence geography); Sofia Silan ( 1st in tourism, excellence design, merit statistics); Micaela Sumner ( speech cup, 3rd with excellence English, 3rd with merit biology, excellence French, merit chemistry, statistics); Wairua Tairi Hema-Rees ( 2nd in culinary skills, merit Te Ao Haka, Te Reo Maori); Te Waipunahau Te Aika ( 2nd with excellence painting); Nevada Tepu-Vaitupu ( excellence Te Ao Haka); Krysta Tuhura (diligence photography); Keeley Tuwhangai (excellence Te Ao Haka, merit Te Reo Maori); Gabbi Uriaro ( excellence Te Ao Haka); Jordy Wade ( 1st with excellence painting, excellence Te Ao Haka, diligence photography); Allie Wilson ( diligence early childhood education, English communication); Chelsea Winder (merit physical education); Charly Wood ( excellence economics, physical education, merit biology, statistics, diligence English); Bella Wright ( 2nd with excellence English, 1st with merit photography, merit design).

Year 11 Overall Academic Excellence

Sari Ayson (1st with excellence food and nutrition, science, mathematical methods, food and nutrition cup, 2nd with excellence economics, 3rd in design, merit English); Melody Buckby (speech cup, 1st with merit Te Reo Maori, 3rd with excellence history, excellence English, merit mathematics, drama); Jaeda Fortunato (1st with excellence drama, 2nd with excellence history, English, 1st with merit French, merit science, mathematical methods); Abigail Franklin (excellence English, mathematics, science, merit economics, history, diligence geography); Tessa Gabbott (excellence mathematics, science, design, physical education, merit economics); Jemma Gray (1st with excellence economics, geography, history, 2nd with excellence mathematics, science, 3rd with excellence English); Isobelle Gray (excellence English, history, physical education, merit drama, mathematics, diligence science); Lucy Hughes (trophy for visual arts, 2nd with excellence visual art, excellence economics, English, music, science, merit mathematics); Frankie McAuliffe (1st with excellence digital technology, 3rd with excellence mathematics, excellence design, English, merit economics, science); Hannah Pearce ( 2nd with excellence design, food and nutrition, excellence science, merit mathematical methods, physical education, diligence English); Addy Sumner ( 3rd with merit geography, excellence English, history, physical education, science, merit mathematics); Lizelle van Niekerk( 1st with excellence mathematics, English, 2nd with excellence geography, 3rd with excellence economics, science, excellence German).

Year 11 Academic Awards

Rimaa Akkam (merit visual art, diligence economics, English skills, science, senior ESOL ); Amina Al-Yazidi (diligence economics, science); Sophia Blaikie (excellence physical education, merit design, economics, English, mathematics, science); Maddisyn Booth (3rd with excellence food and nutrition, physical education, merit economics, mathematics, diligence English, science); Olivia Breese (excellence design, music, merit English, diligence history); Brooke Bulger-Patrick ( 1st with excellence visual art, drive and diligence senior visual art creativity awards, 1st in fabric technology, diligence mathematical methods, science); Maggie Caldwell (excellence music, merit drama, English, diligence history); Sophia Caldwell ( 1st with excellence music, merit mathematical methods, drama, English); Ruby Cooper (3rd with excellence visual art, excellence economics, merit mathematics, science); Malia Corson (2nd with excellence physical education, merit mathematics, science, diligence English); Sophie Cosgrove (excellence visual art, diligence fabric technology); Tia Davey (excellence design, diligence English); Rayne Davey ( 1st in English skills, diligence numeracy, science skills); Ruby Denston-Swift (merit physical education); Hannah Diaz (diligence geography); Kaila Eade (excellence physical education, merit mathematical methods); Hazel Edwards (excellence physical education, merit history, mathematics, science, diligence geography); Maddie Ellis (merit economics); Jazz Evangelou (merit mathematics, physical education); Saige Evans ( 1st with excellence design, physical education, merit economics, diligence English, science); Adriana Ferguson Brown (2nd with merit drama, merit English, French, history, mathematical methods, diligence science); Fa’aiu Fetoai (diligence economics, numeracy, science skills, visual art); Elizabeth Forster (Excellence physical education, merit science, diligence English, mathematical methods); Harmony Fraser (diligence numeracy, science skills); Chelsea Gibbons (merit mathematical methods, diligence visual art); Charlotte Grellet-Deaker (merit mathematics, physical education, science, diligence English); Holly Hazlett (diligence fabric technology); Olivia Holborow (diligence dance, English skills, mathematical methods, science); Taylor Hood ( merit physical education, diligence English); Lexi Hume-Powell (diligence English); Scarlett Ingram (merit mathematical methods); Yui Ishikawa ( 3rd with excellence mathematical methods, merit economics, physical education, science, diligence English, food and nutrition); Tyla Jensen ( merit economics, mathematical methods); Mahinarangi Kahukura-Mahi (merit physical education, Te Reo Maori); Jahliah Lousley (excellence design, physical education, diligence mathematical methods); Imogen Lucking (Excellence history, merit science, diligence economics, geography, mathematical methods); Michaela MacDonell (merit economics, English, mathematics, physical education, science); Tylah-Marie Mason (2nd with excellence digital technology, excellence visual art, merit drama, economics, English, mathematics, science); Rewa Morrison (merit economics, English, mathematics, physical education); Lily Oliver ( 1st in numeracy, science skills, 2nd in English) Maia Palliser (merit mathematical methods, diligence visual art); Gracie Rackham (merit history, diligence science); Nina Rakete ( 1st with excellence Te Ao Haka, 2nd with excellence Te Reo Maori); Faith Schwenke (2nd with excellence mathematical methods, excellence economics, merit English, geography, science); Alisha Surti (excellence science, merit physical education, diligence drama, food and nutrition); Jade Taani (merit level 2 Te Reo Maori, Te Ao Haka); Janika Tamati (merit mathematical methods); Oioi Tangimetua (2nd in numeracy, science skills, merit physical education); Kiana Tatana (2nd with merit Te Ao Haka); Marie West (merit physical education, diligence geography, science); Teilah Wetere (merit French, diligence English, mathematics); Charlotte Wheeler (excellence design, physical education, diligence visual art); Maddi Wilson ( diligence science); Safera Wintrup ( 1st with merit dance); Emily-Rose Young (excellence physical education, merit history, English, science, diligence mathematical methods).

Sport & Cultural Awards 2023

Sport and Cultural Cups and Trophy List 2023

Most outstanding individual sporting achiever: Jorja Gibbons.

Most outstanding individual cultural achiever: Martha McAuley.

Queen’s High School best all round senior sportswoman: Neve Darlington.

Queen’s High School best all round junior sportswoman: Maia Scott and Renee Geddes.

Team of the Year: Junior A Netball Team.

Student service to sport: Antonia Burnett and Petra Andrews.

Aerobics: school champion senior: Saige Evans; aerobics junior: Brooke Wilson; Outstanding achievement: Saige Evans and Micaela Sumner.

Arts Council: supporting Visual Arts: Ramona Mahutte.

Best contribution to senior performing arts: Chloe Gray; Best contribution to junior performing arts: Jessica Johnson.

Athletics: Junior Athletics Day Champion: Hannah Scott; Intermediate Athletics Day Champion: Mila Tarasiewicz; Under 16 Athletics Day Champion: Malia Corson; Senior Athletics Day Champion: Jorja Gibbons.

Badminton: Most improved badminton player: Lizelle van Niekerk; Badmintonist of the year: Mila Tarasiewicz;

Basketball: best junior player: Matilda Baxter; best individual senior player: Elise Carline; Cup for Outstanding Contribution to Basketball: Elise Carline; Most improved junior player: Lucy Swanson.

Cross Country: winner year 9: Eve Kelleher; intermediate cross country: Mila Tarasiewicz; senior champion: Neve Darlington; most improved long-distance runner: Kotomiyo Cowell.

Culture: Te Kimi Matauranga: Lilly Edwards; Pasifika: Miliame Tudreu.

Dance: school champion: ‘Custom Made’ Lucy Grant and Martha McAuley; trophy for service to dance: Lucy Grant.

Equestrian: Excellence in Equestrian: Nicole Reid.

Football: most improved player: Petra Gray; player of the year: Yui Ishikawa.

Futsal: best all-round player: Neve Darlington.

Hockey: most valuable player: Zara Ward; most improved hockey player: Gracie Young.

Ice Hockey: most valuable player: October Ryalls; most improved player: Sophia Blaikie.

Jazz Band: excellence in jazz band: Miliame Tudreu.

Madrigals: Bernard tray for service to madrigals: Chloe Gray.

Music: contribution to music performance and the music department cup: Chloe Gray.

Netball: fair play trophy: Kaila Geeves; most improved senior netballer: Alysia Sydney; most valuable contribution: Samantha Gray; Most improved intermediate netballer: Renee Geddes and Molly Stumbles; most valuable player 10A netball: Nadia Te Kanawa; most improved junior A netballer: Hannah Scott and Eve Kelleher; excellence in year 9 netball: Ella Smale.

Orienteering: award for most improved in orienteering: Annabel Ludgate.

Rowing: trophy for attitude and commitment to rowing: Ella Edwards and Billie Askerud; Most valued rowing club member: Adi Davies; oar for most valuable rower: Ella Edwards and Billie Askerud;

Rugby: trophy for commitment to rugby: Rhianah Knopp; trophy for rugby player of the year: Mahinarangi Kahukura-Maihi; best all-round junior rugby team player: Harmony Fraser.

Surfing: cup for surfer of the year: Tessa Gabbott.

Tennis: cup for most improved player: Jamila Fraser.

Touch: most valuable player: Ella Smale

Volleyball: Most valuable junior player: Anahera Russell-Johnson; Most improved senior player: Kaila Geeves; trophy for excellence in senior volleyball: Miliame Tudreu;

Waterpolo: Excellence in waterpolo: Samantha Gray.

Writing: cup for writing: Jaeda Fortunato.

Silver Badge Awards 2023

Basketball (Elise Carline); Gymnastics ( Hannah Pearce); Ice Figure Skating ( Jazz Evangelou); Athletics (Jorja Gibbons); Aerobics (Saige Evans).

Cultural Blue Awards 2023

Choir ( Annalise MacDonell, Chloe Gray, Michaela Sumner, Samantha Gray), Drama ( Martha McAuley); Hip Hop (Lucy Grant, Martha McAuley); Jazz Band ( Chloe Gray); Kapa Haka ( Jade Taani, Lilly Edwards, Nevada Tepu-Vaitupu, Ripeka Potiki, Wairua Tairi Hema-Rees, Jordy Wade); Musical ( Chloe Gray); Pasifika (Kirstie Acero, Helylani Luafitu, Taimalietane Solofa, Miliame Tudreu); Theatresports ( Antonia Burnett).

Sport Blue Awards 2023

Aerobics ( Abby Newell, Annabel Ludgate, Micaela Sumner); Football ( Neve Darlington); Futsal (Neve Darlington); Hockey ( Ella Edwards, Zara Ward); Netball ( Samantha Gray); Rowing ( Billie Askerud, Ella Edwards); Surfing ( Sari Ayson, Rewa Morrison, Tessa Gabbott ); Volleyball (Helylani Luafitu, Miliame Tudreu, Stephanie Finau); Water Polo ( Samantha Gray).

Cultural Merit Awards 2023

Choir ( Sophia Caldwell, Michaela MacDonell); Drama ( Anotnia Burnett); Ethics Olympiad ( Maria Carter, Tallulah Costa, Pearl Hoete, Heather Lawrence, Abby Newell, Bianca Oliveira, ), Hip Hop (Sarah Donaldson, Nika Macut); Jazz Band (Zoe McCallum, Molly Somerfield, Milame Tudreu); Kapa Haka ( Rivah Ferguson, Nerida Gawn, Emily Hemopo, Abby McBride, Aria McFelin, Nina Rakete, Manea Renata, Mihi Wesley-Evans, Alysia Sydney, Musical ( Sophia Caldwell, Annalise MacDonell, Samantha Gray, Gracie Rackham); Pasifika ( Tiana Elisara, Stephanie Finau, Chipo Karudze, Nala Ramsay)

Sport Merit Awards 2023

Aerobics ( Georgia Wilson); Athletics (Malia Corson); Cross Country ( Neve Darlington, Emmy Stedman, Zara Ward, Gracie Young); Football (Yui Ishikawa, Maia Scott); Futsal ( Yui Ishikawa, Alyssa Landrebe, Zara Ward); Handball ( Mackenzie Galvin); Hockey ( Renee Geddes, Jorja Gibbons, Emmy Stedman); Netball ( Sarah Donaldson, Kaila Geeves); Rugby ( Mahinarangi Kahukura-Maihi, Rhianah Knopp); Rugby League (Rhianah Knopp); Softball ( Kandice Robinson);

Swimming ( Abby McBride); Volleyball ( Brydie Fox, Kaila Geeves, Pearl Hoete, Hannah Mather); Water Polo ( Charly Wood);

Commendable Cultural Awards 2023

Choir ( Maelys Argentin, Eliana Bethel, Maggie Caldwell, Philippa Clifton, Fuamalini Finau, Stephanie Finau, Jessie Highstead, Pearl Hoete, Fern Iakopo, Jessica Johnson, Sophia MacDonell, Jayla Paulo, Namitha Pillai, Tima Tudreu, Emily Youens); Ethics Olympiad ( Olivia Adie, Petra Andrews, Jamila Fraser, Emily Hewson, Sienna Jamieson, Annabel Ludgate); Hip Hop ( Kenedee Corbett, Izzy Fyfe, Hannah Geary, Katie Harris, Effie King, Elsie Munro, Mila Tarasiewicz, Brooke Wilson); Musical ( Olivia Breese, Pearl Hoete, Jessica Johnson, Miliame Tudreu); Pasifika Voices ( Fern Iakopo, Lani Luafitu, Miliame Tudreu, Tima Tudreu); Rhythmic Gymnastics (Maria Carter, Effie King, Isla Ludgate, Georgia Tomlinson); Samoan Language Competition ( Fa’aiu Fetoai).

Commendable Sport Awards 2023

Aerobics (Lucy Carrington, Lilly Hoffman, Lucy Linwood, Isla Ludgate, Kaylee Smith, Marie West, Brooke Wilson); Athletics ( Eve Kelleher, Kotomiyo Cowell, Mila Tarasiewicz, Brooke Wilson); Basketball ( Matilda Baxter); Cross Country ( Kotomiyo Cowell, Tessa Gabbott, Yui Ishikawa, Eve Kelleher, Maia Scott, Mila Tarasiewicz) Football ( Hannah Scott, Ella Smale, Charlotte Summers, Hannah Watterson); Netball ( Teane Ellison, Kiah Gataua, Renee Geddes, Effie King, Grace LeBrun, Jahliah Lousley, Brooke Reihana-Flett, Hannah Scott, Maia Scott, Ella Shirley, Ella Smale, Molly Stumbles, Kiana Tatana, Nadia Te Kanawa, Lucian Tipa); Rowing ( Adi Davies, Ella Nesbit); Rugby ( Melody Buckby); Rugby League ( Rivah Ferguson, Mahinarangi Kahukura-Maihi, Aria McFelin, Ella Nesbit, Nina Rakete); Softball ( Ambah Robinson, Sophie Robertson); Table Tennis ( Georgia Te Raki); Tennis ( Renee Geddes, Molly Stumbles);Touch (Ella Smale, Brooke Wilson); Triathlon ( Eve Kelleher).

Service to Sport 2023

Netball (Petra Andrews, Antonia Burnett, Mackenzie Galvin, Abby Newell, October Ryalls, Micaela Sumner, Charly Wood); Volleyball ( Phoebe Brandish; Alysia Sydney).

Service to Culture 2023

Hip Hop (Isabel Brown, Safera Wintrup); Waewae Kai Pakiaka (Lilly Edwards, Wairua Tairi Hema Rees, Ripeka Potiki, Manea Renata, Jade Taani).