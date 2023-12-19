Tokomairiro High School Prizegiving 2023

Students were recognised for their achievements in the Tokomairiro High School 2023 prizegiving.

Tokomairiro High School 2023 Dux Ryan Clark.

Year 7

Zorqwar Aujla (oral competition award); Ivy Clarke (first mathematics, science, social studies and physical education, personal excellence, minor girls swimming champion); Payton Collins (personal excellence); Sarah Geary (first science, minor girls athletics champion, minor girls cross country champion); Leon Healey (first physical education, minor boys athletics champion, minor boys cross country champion, best all round junior hockey player); Rory Lister (first English, science and social studies, oral competition award); Ben Scott (first English); Elijah Wicks (first mathematics)

Year 8

Hamish Attwell (first English, Littlejohn prize for first mathematics); Olivia Bradley (personal excellence); Samuel Clark (junior boys swimming champion, most valuable Y7-9 hockey player); Chloe Clarke (personal excellence); Natalie Dobson (first social studies, junior girls athletics champion); Tremaine Fraser (contribution & achievement junior rugby); Sophie Greer (first English, science and physical education); Kithmi Gamage (minor boys swimming champion); Kelbie Manson (personal excellence), Shilah Milligan (first social studies and physical education, oral competition award, personal excellence, most valuable Y7-8 touch player, junior girls cross country champion); Tukahia Morton (most promising junior basketball player), Fletcher Savage (first social studies, mathematics and science, oral competition award); Andrew Scanlan (first science)

Year 9

Bea Clarke (personal excellence); Joelle De Seymour (first Māori and art); Shannyn Ferguson (first digital technology); Tyrese Gemmell (first art, graphics, physical education & health, most valuable indoor bowls player); Nelly Graves (first social studies and textiles technology); Neveah Hayward (first English and food technology);Saffron Healey (first music, Māori, physical education & health, personal excellence, merit junior netball); Izzy Leyden (first English, science, graphics, hard materials technology and food technology, most improved netball player); Troy Mallon (first mathematics and business studies, personal excellence, junior boys athletics champion); Ruby McDonnell (first horticulture); Dion Nichol (first mathematics, science and business studies, junior boys cross country champion, contribution to basketball); Elizabeth Walker (first hard materials technology and textiles technology); Arni-ka Williams (first music, social studies and digital technology, most promising musician)

Year 10

Keanu Attwell (first music); Jacob Booth (most valuable chess player and most improved chess player); Kaitlin Burgess (first social studies and textiles technology, intermediate girls swimming champion); Connor Clark (first business studies); Kendra Clark (first English mathematics, science, food technology, horticulture and art, personal excellence); Daiha Coulter-Lawlor (first science, intermediate girls cross country champion); Kalya Gamage (first art, personal excellence, intermediate boys swimming champion); Pippa Greene (first mathematics, Māori, physical education & health, personal excellence, most valuable junior touch player, most valuable girl touch player, contribution to netball); Liam Keoghan (first mathematics); Jack Leyden (first music); Leo Lister (first social studies, graphics and hard materials technology); Reily Mathieson (first business studies, food technology and textiles technology); Mallanian Potae (first Māori); Jackson Savage (first physical education & health, graphics and hard materials technology); Ryan Shanks (first horticulture); Manaia Taylor (intermediate girls athletics champion), Shane Taylor (first digital technology); Marcus Wills (first horticulture, personal excellence, intermediate boys cross country champion)

Year 11

Nate Black (first horticulture); Madeleine Clarke (Littlejohn prize for first mathematics, first science and hospitality, level one NCEA endorsed with merit); Nirvana Collins (first digital technology); Deacon Gilllan (trophy for most improved Y11 art student, level one physical education endorsed with merit); Annie Graham (first art, English, music and applied mathematics, most valuable senior girls hockey player, level one NCEA endorsed with merit); Brendon Greer (first gateway, horticulture and hard materials technology); Nicholas Healey (first horticulture); Alec Murray (first financial literacy, geography and physical education, intermediate boys athletics champion); Cambell Savage (first hard materials technology, most improved hockey player); Will Williams (first food technology and history)

Year 12

Lucy Carruthers (senior netball merit), Elsie Clarke (first chemistry and mathematics with statistics, senior girls athletics champion, senior girls cross country champion, level two NCEA endorsed with merit); Kieren Haar (NZ certificate in skills for living – two modules); Matt Hutton (first hard materials technology and horticulture); Murphy Lister (first geography); Wyatt Mallon (first art, English, outdoor education and hard materials technology, senior boys cross country champion, services to sport award); Macello Mapurunga Placido (first hospitality); Connor Milburn (first food technology); Jacob Murray (first gateway and physical education, senior boys athletic champion, most valuable senior boys hockey player, most consistent player at SISS hockey tournament, services to sport award); Analise Scanlan (first STAR, most consistent player at SISS netball tournament); Kaylee-May Turora-Phillips (first financial literacy); Vinnie Tawhiti (first digital technology); Baylee Thomas (first applied mathematics and financial literacy); Makayla Wills (first English, biology, physics and mathematics with calculus, senior girls swimming champion)

Year 13

Alyse Butler (first applied mathematics); Ryan Clark (first gateway, geography, mathematics with statistics and physical education, Littlejohn prize for mathematics, greatest contribution to rugby, level three physical education endorsed with merit, level three NCEA endorsed with merit); Bronson Davey (first horticulture); Toby Greene (first hard materials technology and horticulture, most valuable boy touch rugby player, senior boys swimming champion); Jenna Griffin (first outdoor education, level three physical education endorsed with excellence); Micaela Laing (NZ certificate in skills for living – four modules); Logan Lambert (first digital technology, English and media studies); Danielle Mathieson (first hospitality and outdoor education, level three physical education endorsed with merit); Lachie MacDonald (merit for most improved rugby player); Camrin Stephen (first biology, physics, history and mathematics with statistics); Briana Wicks (excellence in visual arts)

Special Awards

Kendra Clark (citizenship award), Ryan Clark (agricultural scholarship, dux), Bronson Davey (Prime Ministers vocational excellence award); Pippa Greene (award for the best all round pupil in the junior school), Jenna Griffin (Principal’s leadership award, leaders of tomorrow scholarship); Danielle Mathieson (academic diligence award, tertiary study award, award for the student who best fulfils the school motto ‘learning, self-control, courtesy); Jacob Murray (best all round sportsman, award for student who makes the most of opportunities); Kaydence Noye (best all round sportswoman); Ezekiel Scurr (growing future farmers scholarship), Camrin Stephen (senior boys citizenship award, award for outstanding contribution and involvement in the school and wider community, Principal’s leadership award, proxime accessit); Briana Wicks (Otago Polytechnic Principal’s scholarship award); Marcus Wills (citizenship award)