Students were recognised for their achievements in the Logan Park High School 2023 junior prizegiving.

Logan Park High School runner-up Junior Dux Dominic Mein, Junior Dux Ayako Aoyagi and Best all-round Junior Kate Davey.

Special Awards

Junior Dux – Ayako Aoyagi

Runner up to Junior Dux – Dominic Mein

Best All-Round Junior – Kate Davey

Awards (including Junior Diploma results)

Year 10 Students

Sienna Adie (junior diploma with distinction, premier in fabric technology, premier in design and visual communication, honours in English, honours in health education); Haya Alfar (junior diploma with distinction, honours in English, honours in Japanese, honours in mathematics, honours in science, honours in social studies); Otis Allan (junior diploma with merit); Luca Annable (junior diploma with merit, honours in digital technologies); Ayako Aoyagi (junior diploma with distinction, premier in English, premier in Korean, premier in mathematics, premier in science, premier in social studies, honours in art, honours for library service); Moe Archer (junior diploma with merit); Kezia Armstrong (junior diploma with merit); Esme Ashford (junior diploma); Roshan Ashraf-McLeod (junior diploma with merit, honours in English); Tristan Ashton (junior diploma); Kenzie Ataullah (junior diploma with merit, honours in digital technologies, honours in food technology, honours in physical education, trophy for basketball); Alex Austin (junior diploma); Jay Berry (junior diploma with merit, honours in drama); Oli Biggs (junior diploma with distinction, honours in English, honours in social studies); Reg Billot (junior diploma); Ozan Biner-McGrath (junior diploma with distinction, honours in social studies, blues for chamber music, honours for chamber music); Ashe Brasell-Jagger (junior diploma with distinction, honours in social studies); Stella Brinesmith (junior diploma); Virginia Broni (junior diploma with merit); Max Bryant (junior diploma with distinction, premier in science, honours in art, honours in mathematics, honours in physical education, trophy for futsal); Manu Buddingh (junior diploma, honours in physical education, award for leadership and initiative in outdoor education); Louis Calder (junior diploma with merit); Charlotte Cane (junior diploma with distinction, premier in health education, honours in mathematics, honours in social studies, trophy for debating); Emme Charters (junior diploma with merit); Torin Collins (junior diploma with merit, honours in food technology, honours in physical education, trophy for futsal); Leaf Connor (junior diploma); Elise Cooper (junior diploma with merit); AJ Cox (junior diploma with merit); Leon Cracknell (junior diploma with merit, premier in physical education); Ryan Daniel (junior diploma); Kate Davey (junior diploma with distinction, premier in science, premier in social studies, premier in physical education, honours in English, honours in French, honours in mathematics, trophy for basketball, trophy for climbing, trophy for cross country, trophy for Shakespeare performance, premier trophy for outstanding performance in girls sport, honours for library service); Emerson Davies (junior diploma with merit, honours in physical education, trophy for volleyball); Henry Davies (junior diploma with merit); Arlette Delaborde (junior diploma with distinction, premier in drama, honours in English, honours in health education, honours in social studies); Kaitlyn Doig (junior diploma with distinction, premier in digital technologies, honours in health education); Damian Dyke (junior diploma with distinction, trophy for badminton); Tui Evans-Varaine (junior diploma with merit); Millie Feather (junior diploma with distinction, honours in food technology, honours in physical education); Charlotte Fleming (junior diploma with distinction, honours in fabric technology, honours in physical education, honours for volleyball); James Fleming (junior diploma with distinction, premier in mathematics, honours in drama, honours in Māori); Emily Fotheringham (junior diploma with distinction, premier in English); Juliet Frei (junior diploma with merit, honours in English); Rosa Fyfe (junior diploma with distinction, premier in Art, honours in drama); Callan Gemmell-Braisher (junior diploma with merit); Serenity Gilmore (junior diploma); Anna Goodin (junior diploma with distinction, premier in physical education, premier in health education, honours in English, honours in fabric technology, honours in mathematics, honours in science, honours in social studies, service to sports, trophy for netball, trophy for waterpolo, honours for volleyball); Ezra Greenberg (junior diploma); Oscar Greer (junior diploma with merit, premier in physical education, honours in science); Lola Gumenjuk (junior diploma with distinction); Ruby Guthrie (junior diploma, honours in health education); Otto Hale (junior diploma); Dustin Hayward (junior diploma); Lucy Heath (junior diploma with merit, honours in art, honours in food technology); Sam Heron (junior diploma, trophy for football); Violet Higbee (junior diploma with distinction, honours in dance, honours in physical education); Lily Hirt-Richardson (junior diploma); Brooklyn Hodson (junior diploma with merit); Alden Hohmann-Marriott (junior diploma); Olive Hope-Low (junior diploma with distinction, honours in Māori, honours in mathematics, honours in physical education, honours in product design technology); James Houston (junior diploma); Eva Howe (junior diploma with distinction, honours in English, honours in social studies, award for leadership and initiative in outdoor education); Lucia Howe (junior diploma with merit, premier in health education, honours in English, honours in mathematics, honours in science, honours for netball); Odin Hyink (junior diploma with distinction, premier in mathematics, premier in science, honours in food technology, trophy for adventure racing, trophy for cricket, trophy for hockey, honours for orienteering); Grace James (junior diploma with merit, trophy for Shakespeare performance, trophy for Shakespeare performance); Rata Jameson (junior diploma with distinction, premier in Art, honours in fabric technology, honours in social studies); Olly Jane (junior diploma); Alex Jansen (junior diploma with merit, honours for kendo); Jai Kain (junior diploma with merit); Alby Kaminszky (junior diploma with distinction, honours in physical education); Jom Kanthiya (junior diploma with distinction, honours in social studies); Eilish Keane (junior diploma with merit); Moshe Kelly (junior diploma with merit, honours in health education, honours in physical education); Rhianna Kewene-Doig (junior diploma with merit); Adi Khan (junior diploma with merit); Shaydon Landreth (junior diploma); Emily Lapwood (junior diploma with merit, honours in health education); Danielle Liu (junior diploma with distinction, premier in food technology, honours in health education, honours in product design technology, award for leadership and initiative in outdoor education); Sam Lloyd (junior diploma, honours in science, trophy for drama); Jacob Loveridge (junior diploma with merit, honours in health education, honours in mathematics, honours in physical education, honours in social studies); Fergus Macdiarmid (junior diploma with distinction, premier in food technology, honours in mathematics, honours in science); Luca Mackenzie (junior diploma with merit, honours in English, honours in social studies); Samayah Madill (junior diploma with merit, honours in drama); Vann Marshall (junior diploma); Annabelle Martin (junior diploma with distinction, premier in drama, premier in social studies, honours in art, trophy for choral performance, trophy for touch); Layla Matahaere (junior diploma with merit); Joanne Mayyas (junior diploma with distinction); Safira McAnally (junior diploma, honours in health education); Bella McAnelly (junior diploma with distinction); Frankie McKinlay (junior diploma with distinction, trophy for hockey); Anya McKinney (junior diploma with distinction, honours in fabric technology, honours in health education, trophy for environmental group, award for library service); Sophia Meer (junior diploma with merit, honours in English); Dominic Mein (junior diploma with distinction, premier in English, premier in mathematics, premier in science, honours in Māori); Fletcher Melville (junior diploma); Sam Middleton (junior diploma); Nikau Millar (junior diploma with merit); Sid Millar-Kelsey (junior diploma with merit); Charlie Milne (junior diploma with distinction, premier in English, service to drama, trophy for debating, trophy for Shakespeare performance, trophy for school show); Ollie Mitchell (junior diploma with merit); Addy Moore (junior diploma with merit); Sophie Mosley (junior diploma with distinction, premier in social studies, honours in mathematics); Khan Naaroa (junior diploma); Riccardo Ngawhau (award for citizenship); Ken Nguyen (junior diploma with distinction, premier in mathematics, premier in science, honours in digital technologies, honours in music); Hana Niak (junior diploma with distinction, premier in food technology, premier in Japanese, honours in health education, honours in science, honours in social studies); Millie Paton (junior diploma with distinction); Noelia Pointe (junior diploma with distinction, honours in food technology); Sam Price (junior diploma with merit, honours in product design technology); Carlos Racz (junior diploma with distinction, premier in French, trophy for debating, trophy for Shakespeare performance); Vincent Rice (junior diploma, honours in hard materials technology); Mila Richardson (junior diploma with distinction, honours in mathematics, honours in science); Lucy Riepl (junior diploma with distinction, premier in mathematics, honours in English, honours in physical education, honours in science, trophy for badminton, trophy for football); Hannah Robertson (junior diploma with merit, honours in art); Toby Robertson (junior diploma); Ollie Robinson (junior diploma with merit, honours in digital technologies, honours in physical education); George Romeril (junior diploma); Madeleine Russell (junior diploma with distinction, honours in French, honours in music, trophy for service to Kapa Haka, trophy for drama, trophy for hockey, trophy for orchestral performance, award for top performer in cultural activities); Ada Rutherford (junior diploma, honours in Japanese); Brea Schofield (junior diploma with distinction, honours in food technology); Laura Simpson (junior diploma with distinction, premier in dance, premier in health education, honours in physical education); Eliana Smart (junior diploma with distinction, trophy for volleyball); Baxter Smith (junior diploma with merit); Daisy Smith (junior diploma with distinction, honours in mathematics); Hana Smith (junior diploma with merit); Samuel Smith (junior diploma with merit); Lucas Squire (junior diploma with merit); Ronnie Stedman (junior diploma, premier in health education); Daniel Stephenson (junior diploma with merit); James Stephenson (junior diploma with distinction, honours in mathematics); Em Stevens (junior diploma, honours in health education); Dustin Still (junior diploma); Dawn Stoddart (junior diploma with distinction, premier in digital technologies, premier in English, premier in Māori, premier in health education, honours in art, honours in social studies); Emma Strang (junior diploma with distinction, premier in hard materials technology, honours in health education); Benjamin Sun (junior diploma with merit); Mahe Sweeney (junior diploma with merit); Cillian Swords (junior diploma, trophy for mountain biking); Kai Tane-Elbers (junior diploma with distinction); Alfie Taylor (junior diploma with distinction, premier in social studies, honours in food technology, honours in physical education, honours in science); Bryce Taylor (junior diploma with merit); Anahera Te Patu (junior diploma); Shayla Thomas (junior diploma); Lemon Turei (junior diploma with distinction); Jayden Turnbull (junior diploma); Jordan Turner (junior diploma with distinction, premier in mathematics, premier in social studies, honours in English, honours in science, trophy for cricket); Ava van Asten (junior diploma with distinction, premier in English, premier in music, honours in design and visual communication, honours in mathematics, honours in science, honours in social studies, trophy for debating, trophy for jazz band, trophy for orchestral performance, award for service to school music); Nout van Broekhoven (junior diploma with merit, honours in hard materials technology, trophy for hockey, trophy for tennis); Sky van Dyk (junior diploma); Sofia Venables (junior diploma with merit); Otis Waters (junior diploma with distinction, premier in physical education, honours in drama, honours in food technology, honours in mathematics, honours in science, honours for volleyball); Dj Wikitoa-Tahu (junior diploma with merit); Harris Wilkinson (junior diploma with merit, honours in Māori, trophy for athletics, trophy for football, premier trophy for outstanding performance in boys sport); Valla Wilkinson (junior diploma with distinction); Rachael Williams (junior diploma with distinction, honours in English, honours in health education, honours in science, honours in social studies, trophy for waterpolo); Lyra Woolley (junior diploma with distinction, honours in English, honours in health education, honours in science, trophy for contemporary music); Ethan Wright (junior diploma with merit, premier in product design technology, premier in physical education, honours in mathematics); Arianah Yarran (junior diploma with merit, honours in health education).

Year 9 students

Khaliyan Adam (junior diploma with merit); Kaia Adamson (junior diploma with distinction, premier in hard materials technology, honours in English, honours in fabric technology, honours in food technology, honours in health education, honours in Japanese, honours in mathematics, honours in social studies); Amali Addai (junior diploma with merit, honours in health education); Shaine Agtarap (junior diploma with merit); Samuel Ashton (junior diploma with distinction); Martin Bai (junior diploma with merit, honours in physical education); Caelan Bakker (junior diploma with merit, honours in social studies); Cameron Barnes (junior diploma with merit); Riley Barnes-Miller (junior diploma); Poppy Barton (junior diploma with distinction); Angelo Bent (junior diploma); Emily Bertram (junior diploma with distinction, honours in art, honours in English, honours in health education); Olivia Bevin (junior diploma with distinction, honours in art); Anika Biggin (junior diploma with distinction, premier in hard materials technology, honours in English, honours in Māori, honours in physical education, honours in science, honours in social studies, trophy for football); Molly Bisley (junior diploma with distinction, premier in health education); Bodhi Boroughf (junior diploma with merit, premier in product design technology, honours in science); Kat Brasell-Jagger (junior diploma with distinction, premier in food technology, honours in music); Abi Brittenden (junior diploma); Zoe Broome (junior diploma with merit); Xavier Brown (junior diploma with distinction, honours in digital technologies, honours in food technology, honours in health education, honours in physical education); Rowan Burgess (junior diploma); Taylah Campion (junior diploma); Len Canty (junior diploma with merit); Rui-Sheng Chung (junior diploma with distinction, premier in digital technologies, premier in mathematics); Amos Clark (junior diploma with merit); Nate Clark (junior diploma with distinction); Magnus Clarke (junior diploma with merit, honours in English); Akira Cotton (junior diploma with merit, honours in digital technologies); Sam Court (junior diploma with merit, premier in physical education, honours in German); Tyler Cox (junior diploma with distinction, premier in digital technologies, premier in music, premier in physical education, honours in drama, honours in science, trophy for stagecraft); Liam Creighton-Wallace (junior diploma with merit); Harvey Crossen (junior diploma with distinction, honours in English, honours in food technology, honours in mathematics); Danny Crowl (junior diploma with distinction); Finn Curtis (junior diploma with distinction, premier in social studies, honours in English, honours in music, trophy for tennis); Oliver Daken (junior diploma with merit); Aiden Davidson (junior diploma); Sena Dawson (junior diploma with merit); Jayden Dewar-Scott (junior diploma); Emily Dick (junior diploma with distinction, honours in food technology, honours in product design technology, honours in science); Annabelle Dixie (junior diploma with merit); Callum Dixon (junior diploma with distinction, premier in digital technologies, honours in mathematics); Jeantine Dixon (junior diploma with distinction); Ella Dodds (junior diploma with merit, honours in English, honours in physical education, honours in social studies); Paige Donkin (junior diploma with merit, honours in health education, honours in social studies); Zack Dyson (junior diploma with distinction, honours in music, trophy for handball, trophy for touch); Niamh East Giles (junior diploma with distinction, premier in social studies, honours in dance, honours in drama, honours in health education, honours in physical education, honours in science); Ted Egan (junior diploma with distinction, honours in food technology); Jack Ellison-Whata (junior diploma with merit, honours in physical education, trophy for basketball); Henry Eyles (junior diploma with merit, honours in hard materials technology, honours in mathematics, honours in physical education, honours in social studies); Connor Fraser (junior diploma with merit, honours in physical education); Chloe Freeman (junior diploma); Zihan Fu (junior diploma with distinction, trophy for badminton, trophy for chess); Lukas Gardner (junior diploma with distinction, honours in mathematics, honours in physical education); Cayden Geddes (junior diploma with merit); Ned Geels (junior diploma); Jordan Genever (junior diploma with merit, honours in physical education); Jaya Gilmour (junior diploma with merit); Liam Goldsmith (junior diploma with distinction, honours in hard materials technology); Angus Graham (junior diploma with merit); Felipe Green-Santos (junior diploma with distinction, premier in drama, honours in digital technologies, honours in German); Tadhg Guthrie (junior diploma with distinction); Samantha Guy (junior diploma with merit); Mila Hancock (junior diploma with distinction, premier in social studies, premier in health education, honours in English, honours in food technology, honours in French, honours in mathematics, honours in science); Upeka Hapuarachchi (junior diploma with merit); Oliver Harris (junior diploma with merit, honours in Japanese); Milo Henry-Tupuhi (junior diploma with distinction); Lenny Hicks (junior diploma); Dannielle Hill (junior diploma with merit); Alex Holley (junior diploma); James Holzer (junior diploma with distinction, honours in digital technologies); Ollie Homes- Harvey (junior diploma); Meka Howard (junior diploma); Pippi Howse (junior diploma with distinction, premier in science, honours in design and visual communication, honours in English); Ruby Howse (junior diploma with distinction, premier in English, premier in science, premier in Art, premier in design and visual communication, honours in French, honours in mathematics); Samuel Huang (junior diploma with distinction, premier in mathematics, honours in food technology, honours in Korean, honours in science, honours in social studies); Amy Hurring (junior diploma with merit); Elmer Jenkins (junior diploma with merit); Salma Johannessen (junior diploma with distinction, honours in drama, honours in English, honours in hard materials technology, honours in health education, honours in physical education, honours in social studies); Christopher Jordan (junior diploma with merit, honours in physical education); Jun Kanthiya (junior diploma with distinction, honours in mathematics); Aria Karetai Molinari (junior diploma with distinction, premier in French, honours in Māori, honours in mathematics, honours in science); Tao Kelly (junior diploma with merit); Joseph Keppel (junior diploma with merit); Sophie Kidron (junior diploma with merit); Damien Knauf (junior diploma with merit); Diaa Kushwaha (junior diploma with distinction, honours in health education); Jessica Lapwood (junior diploma with distinction, premier in Korean, premier in Art, honours in English, honours in mathematics, honours in science, honours in social studies); Zane Lehr (junior diploma with distinction, premier in science); Elaine Li (junior diploma with distinction, premier in English, premier in French, premier in Japanese, premier in mathematics, premier in social studies, honours in health education, honours in science); Jasper Lo Tam (junior diploma with merit); Karla Mahongchai (junior diploma with distinction, honours in art, honours in design and visual communication, honours in food technology, honours in product design technology); Daniel Mall-Hanak (junior diploma with distinction, honours in hard materials technology, honours in physical education); Ylvie Mattern (junior diploma with distinction, premier in Art, honours in design and visual communication); James McCann (junior diploma, honours in mathematics, honours in science); Monty McGee (junior diploma with distinction, premier in hard materials technology, honours in art, honours in design and visual communication, honours in English, honours in health education, honours in physical education); Lydia McGregor (junior diploma with merit, honours in health education, honours in mathematics); Charlize McKenna (junior diploma with merit); Christopher Medeiros (junior diploma with distinction, honours in digital technologies); Jude Metreyeon (junior diploma with distinction); Violet Middlemass (junior diploma with distinction, honours in dance, honours in health education, honours in Māori, honours in science); Beatrice Milne (junior diploma with distinction, premier in English, premier in food technology, premier in health education, honours in physical education, trophy for rugby); Joshua Mitchell (junior diploma with distinction, premier in mathematics, honours in music); Taman Mladenov (junior diploma, honours in hard materials technology); Georgia Moore (junior diploma with distinction, honours in food technology, honours in health education); Otto Morrison (junior diploma with distinction, honours in mathematics, honours in social studies, honours for volleyball); Frank Muir (junior diploma with distinction, premier in food technology, premier in physical education, honours in product design technology); Ty Murphy (junior diploma with merit, honours in social studies); Violet Murphy (junior diploma with distinction, premier in dance, trophy for futsal); Charlie Mutch (junior diploma); Kiki Nitis (junior diploma); Maeve O'Brien (junior diploma with distinction, premier in drama, premier in physical education, honours in health education); Erica Oskam-Schmidt (junior diploma with distinction, honours in health education); Joe O'Sullivan-Naito (junior diploma with merit); Isaac Overall (junior diploma); Ngaio Parker (junior diploma with distinction, premier in product design technology, honours in hard materials technology); Molly Parker-Gillatt (junior diploma); Lila Pearce (junior diploma); Daan Peeters (junior diploma with merit); Jasper Phillipson (junior diploma with merit); Camila Puricelli Callau (junior diploma with distinction, premier in English, premier in fabric technology, premier in music, premier in science, honours in art, honours in French, honours in social studies); Fin Rae (junior diploma); Madi Ramsay (junior diploma); Arthur Ransom (junior diploma with merit, honours in English, honours in mathematics); Liam Read (junior diploma with distinction, premier in Māori, honours in physical education, honours in science, trophy for service to Kapa Haka); Casey Revill (junior diploma with distinction, premier in English, premier in science, premier in social studies, premier in health education, honours in art, honours in drama, honours in music, honours in physical education, trophy for badminton); Julian Riyu Revillame (junior diploma with merit, honours in drama, honours in English, honours in science); Meisha Romeril (junior diploma with distinction, honours in art, honours in health education, honours in Japanese); Max Ross (junior diploma with merit); Oscar Ross (junior diploma with merit); Aaliyah Rouvi-Pompey (junior diploma); Cameron Russell (junior diploma with merit, honours in art, honours in Māori, honours in mathematics, honours in science); Neve Russell (junior diploma with distinction, premier in drama, premier in Art, honours in design and visual communication, honours in English, honours in music, honours in social studies); Aoife Ryan Markie (junior diploma with distinction, premier in English, premier in social studies, honours in drama, honours in French, honours in mathematics); Maddi Scoles (junior diploma); Joseph Scott (junior diploma with merit); Shay Sculpher (junior diploma with merit, honours in food technology); Luke Sempers (junior diploma); Hye Rim Shin (junior diploma with merit); Lee Shotter (junior diploma with distinction, premier in physical education, trophy for touch); Rumi Silvestro (junior diploma with distinction, premier in English, premier in science, premier in Art, premier in design and visual communication, honours in mathematics, honours in product design technology, trophy for writing); Ellie Souquet (junior diploma with merit, premier in science, honours in art, honours in digital technologies); Niamh Standring-Moore (junior diploma with merit, trophy for netball); Zackery Still (junior diploma with merit); Nikola Stone (junior diploma with merit); Jack Swainson (junior diploma with merit, premier in mathematics, honours in drama); Lena Sweeney (junior diploma with distinction, premier in health education, honours in English, honours in fabric technology); Adam Sycamore (junior diploma with distinction, premier in mathematics, honours in art, honours in product design technology); Iris Tannock (junior diploma with merit, honours in fabric technology, honours in health education); Isabel Taylor (junior diploma with distinction, honours in music, trophy for volleyball); Luka Templeton (junior diploma with distinction, premier in physical education, honours in design and visual communication, honours in food technology, honours in social studies, trophy for athletics, trophy for futsal); Max Thomlinson (junior diploma with merit, honours in English); Henry Thompson (junior diploma with merit, honours in English, honours in health education, honours in physical education, honours in science, honours in social studies, trophy for handball); Lily May Thomson (junior diploma with distinction, premier in food technology, premier in Māori, premier in health education, honours in social studies, trophy for basketball, trophy for touch); Aaliyah Tiatoa (junior diploma); Keanu Topping (junior diploma with merit); Ayden Tuwairua (junior diploma); Arie van Rij (junior diploma with distinction, honours in science, honours in social studies); Ryley Veitch (junior diploma, honours in food technology); Esmé Walker (junior diploma); Liliana Walker (junior diploma with distinction, honours in health education, honours in science, honours in social studies); Ollie Warrington (junior diploma with merit, honours in physical education, trophy for cross country, trophy for volleyball); Liam Webb (junior diploma with merit, premier in physical education); Oskar Weber (junior diploma with merit, premier in mathematics); Lyra Westoby (junior diploma with merit, honours in hard materials technology); Nella Whelan (junior diploma with distinction, premier in health education, honours in English, honours in mathematics, honours in science, honours in social studies, trophy for stagecraft); Freya Wilkinson (junior diploma with distinction, premier in food technology, honours in hard materials technology); Ben Wilson (junior diploma with merit); Jack Wooliscroft (junior diploma); Karuna Yang (junior diploma with distinction, premier in German, premier in music, honours in English, honours in fabric technology, honours in mathematics); Sol Young (junior diploma with merit, honours in digital technologies, honours in music, honours in product design technology).