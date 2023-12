Students were recognised for their achievements in the Roxburgh Area School prizegiving 2023.

Roxburgh Area School 2023 Dux Luke McKerchar.

Year 9, Merit Awards, Diligence/Citizenship, Other Awards

Marissa May-Crawford, Certificate for participation in Netball, Basketball and Touch Rugby

Mayson McPherson, Merit for Physical Education, Certificate for participation in Basketball and Volleyball

Noah Nicol, Certificate for participation in Netball, Basketball and Touch Rugby, Camryn Patrick, Merit for English, Social Studies, Physical Education, Photography, Citizenship, Diligence

Kees Richards, Merit for English, Social Studies, Health, Digital Technology, Science, Citizenship

Diligence, Kace Skipper, Merit for Mathematics, Science, Diligence, Savannah Weatherall, Merit for English, Mathematics, Health, Photography, Science, Diligence, Top Academic Student in Year 9

Year 10, Merit Awards, Diligence/Citizenship, Other Awards

Meg Beaumont, Citizenship, Diligence, Lachie Dance, Certificate for participation in Basketball and Touch Rugby, William Davis, Merit for English, Social Studies, Mathematics, Science, Health, Digital Technology, Commerce, Citizenship, Diligence, Top Academic Student in Year 10, Levi Gazeley, Merit for English, Mathematics, Science, Physical Education, Health, Commerce, Iesha Ledua, Merit for English, Social Studies, Science, Photography, Citizenship, Diligence, Aidan Smitheram, Diligence, Shane Warren, Certificate for significant improvement in written language, Cooper Welsh, Merit for Social Studies, Mathematics, Science, Physical Education, Food Technology, Commerce, Photography, Citizenship

Diligence, Trey Whitu, Merit for Physical Education, Jordy Wilson, Merit for Social Studies, Health, Food Technology

Year 11-13 Awards Year 11, Excellence Awards, Merit Awards, Diligence/Citizenship, Other Awards and Scholarships

Jimmy Affleck, Certificate for Personal Effort in Agriculture and Materials Technology, Gabrielle Beaumont, Merit for Home Economics, Blake Buchan, Excellence for English, Mathematics, Physical Education, Commerce, Science, Merit for Geography, Citizenship, Diligence, CETA Medal for achievement and attitude in a commerce subject, Online Learning Achievement Award, Top Scholar in Year 11, Maddison Excell, Certificate for Personal Effort in Agriculture, Cloe Mason, Merit for English, Commerce, Science, Diligence, Jessica McKerchar, Excellence for English, Physical Education, Home Economics, Commerce, Merit for Mathematics, Citizenship, Diligence, CETA Medal for achievement and attitude in a commerce subject, Prize for Food Technology, Issy McNeish, Merit for Science, Excellence for English, Citizenship, Diligence, Luc Michot, Excellence for French, Merit for English, Science, History, Citizenship, Diligence, Online Learning Achievement Award, Certificate for First in Class for NCEA Level 1 French, Certificate and badge for Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award, Mason Holmes, Certificate for Personal Effort in Materials Technology, Ella Mooney, Merit for Science, Diligence, Jude Moore, Excellence for English, Mathematics, Physical Education, Science, Digital Technology, Merit for Geography, Citizenship, Diligence, Pioneer Energy Science and Technology Scholarship, Online Learning Achievement Award, Brydee Patrick, Merit for Physical Education, Khan Stanley, Certificate for Personal Effort in Materials Technology, Max Steele, Excellence for Physical Education, Merit for English, Commerce, Citizenship, Tyrhys MacGregor, Certificate for completing a Gateway work placement, Cortney Thompson, Excellence for English, Mathematics, Physical Education, Science, Citizenship, Diligence, Gateway Achievement Award for diligence and attainment in a Gateway course, Online Learning Achievement Award.

Year 12, Excellence Awards, Merit Awards, Diligence/Citizenship, Other Awards and Scholarships

Grace Affleck, Certificate for Personal Effort in Agriculture and Tourism, Sienna Dance, Online Learning Achievement Award, Caleb Darling, Merit for Physical Education, Alysha Ellison, Excellence for Art, Merit for English, Media Studies, Online Learning Achievement Award, Top Scholar in Year 12, Emily Holmes, Gateway Award for Tourism, Lloyd Manihera, Mana Pounamu Award, He Whare Wananga Award for bi-cultural awareness, Eva Richards, Diligence, Flynn Welsh, Merit for Mathematics, Physical Education, Citizenship, Diligence, Prize for Excellence in Engineering, Pioneer Energy Science and Technology Scholarship, Brayden Welsh-Tinnock, Certificate for completing a Gateway work placement, Acknowledgement for the valuable work Brayden is doing with the Millers Flat Fire Brigade

Year 13, Excellence Awards, Merit Awards, Diligence/Citizenship, Other Awards and Scholarships

Danielle Andrews, Excellence for Statistics, Physical Education, Citizenship, Diligence, BOT Prize for the student representative on the Board of Trustees, University of Otago 150th Entrance Scholarship, Online Learning Achievement Award, ODT Class Act Award, Head Student cup, Memento of the school, Tiffany Henry Hewson, Excellence for Calculus, Merit for Statistics, Citizenship, Diligence, Waigth Trophy for the Leader of the School Council, University of Otago 150th Entrance Scholarship, Online Learning Achievement Award, Memento of the school, Luke McKerchar, Excellence for Statistics, Calculus, Merit for English, Physics, Biology, Citizenship, Diligence, Central Lakes Trust Scholarship, Te Whare Wananga o Otago Maori Entrance Scholarship, ODT Class Act Award, Award for Excellence in Distance Learning, Head Student Cup, Memento of the school

Sports Awards

Year 9 and 10

Camryn Patrick, Pringle Cup for Attitude and Improvement in Netball, Noah Nicol, Pringle Cup for Attitude and Improvement in Netball, Trey Whitu, Golf – Best stableford and best gross score at the Maori U18 Golf Tournament

Year 11

Jimmy Affleck, Whyte Trophy - Senior Boys’ Swimming Champion, Gabby Beaumont, Leith Trophy for Senior Girls Cross Country Champion, Blake Buchan, Basketball – named in the Central Otago U17 Basketball Team, Lawson Trophy for Senior Boys Cross Country Champion, Maddi Excell, Equestrian – Excellence in showing at the regional A & P shows, including Overall Supreme Champion at the Milton, Southland and Wyndham A & P Shows, Cloe Mason, Football – NZ Area Schools South Island Team, Rooney Cup for Excellence and Achievement in Netball, Jude Moore, Rooney Cup for Excellence and Achievement in Netball, Jess McKerchar, Whyte Trophy - Senior Girls’ Swimming Champion, Senior Girls Table Tennis Champion, Max Steele, Basketball – named in the Central Otago U17 Basketball Team, Cortney Thompson, Senior Girls Tennis Champion

Year 12

Grace Affleck, Senior Girls Athletics Champion, Caleb Darling, Rugby – NZ Area Schools South Island Team, Otago Country U16 Rugby Team, Basketball – NZ Area Schools South Island Team, Crossan Cup for Outstanding Achievement in Rugby, Pasco Trophy for Excellence and Effort in Basketball, Senior Boys Table Tennis Champion, Flynn Welsh, Senior Boys Badminton Champion

Year 13

Danie Andrews, Senior Girls Badminton Champion, Luke McKerchar, Ki O Rahi – NZ Area Schools South Island Team, Senior Boys Athletics Champion, Senior Boys Tennis Champion

Premier Sports Awards

Year 9-10 Best All-Round Sportswoman, Meg Beaumont, Year 9-10 Best All-Round Sportsman, Levi Gazeley & Trey Whitu, Clem Toms Trophy for Inter-House Athletics, Molyneux, Mosely Trophy for Inter-House Swimming, Molyneux, Bronwyn Smith Trophy for Contribution to Sport, Blake Buchan & Max Steele, Altenburg Trophy for Best All-Round Sportsperson 2023, Caleb Darling

Special Awards

McElligott Lamb Trophy for Leadership, Danie Andrews and Luke McKerchar, Perris Cup – winner of the School Speech Competition, Danie Andrews & Luke McKerchar, The School Council Cup –for Most Appreciated Student, Lloyd Manihera, 1990 Cup for Contribution to Cultural Activities, Lloyd Manihera, Woodhouse Cup for All Round Participation in 2023, Luc Michot & Jude Moore, Personal Excellence Award for Endeavour and Effort in Year 9 or 10, Meg Beaumont, House Shield for Overall Interhouse Competition, Benger, Senior Scholar & recipient of an Otago University Scholarship, Luke McKerchar