Students were recognised for their achievements in the Otago Girls' High School 2023 prizegiving.

Otago Girls High School 2023 Proxime Accessit Jomana Moharram.

Prestige Academic Prizes

The OGHS School Board Highgate Prizes for Academic Excellence – 10th Aggregate; Ella Cone, The OGHS School Board Highgate Prizes for Academic Excellence – 9th Aggregate; Tessa Hinch, The OGHS School Board Highgate Prizes for Academic Excellence – 8th Aggregate; Paige Milburn, The OGHS School Board Highgate Prizes for Academic Excellence – 7th Aggregate; Ayla Biner-McGrath, The OGHS School Board Highgate Prizes for Academic Excellence – 6th Aggregate; Mia Quinn, The OGHS School Board Highgate Prizes for Academic Excellence – 5th Aggregate; Ella Richardson, The OGHS School Board Highgate Prizes for Academic Excellence – 4rd Aggregate; Jenny de la Harpe, Otago Girls’ High School Jubilee – 3rd Aggregate; Eleesha Fernando; Proxime Accessit to the Dux, Jan Anderson Cup and OGHS School Board Highgate Scholarship; Jomana Moharram; Dux of the School – Dux Association Prize, Ann Campbell Prize and OGHS School Board Highgate Scholarship, Harindi Poddiwala

Scholarships

Otago Academic Excellence scholarship, Jenny de la Harpe, Jomana Moharram; University of Otago Pacific People’s entrance scholarship, Adeleah Nukanuka, Caitlyn McLaren, Sereynah Samson, Emily White, Darcie Evans-Tobata; University of Otago Pacific Undergraduate Entrance Scholarship, Praise Hola; University of Otago leaders of tomorrow entrance scholarship, Anna Yuen (high distinction), Harindi Poddiwala (high distinction), Charli Osborne (distinction), Annalise Tresslor, Ayla Biner-McGrath, Ella Cone, Ella Richardson, Paige Milburn, Andie McGrouther, Manisha Singh, Mia Quinn, Rose Anderson, Caitlin Hewson, Eleesha Fernando, Tessa Hinch, RJ Johnstone, Beth O’Connor; University of Otago 150th entrance scholarship, Zoe Melville, Hamleen Nath, Lina Fraser, Farwa Nabizada, Amelia Zhang, Rosie Maley, Rachel Coombes; University of Otago Maori entrance scholarship, Lily Welsh, Chloe Jack, Sophie Matehaere, Storm Harris, Zoe Sutherland; University of Otago Vice Chancellor’s scholarship, Olivia Bonner (academic excellence), Amelia Gray; University of Otago Performance scholarship, Harriet Thompson, Katelyn Coster; University of Otago New Frontiers Excellence Entrance scholarship, Evie O’Dowda, Harriet Miller, Ayla Biner-McGrath, Greta Neilson, Allyssa Salvador, Julia Worthington; University of Canterbury Hiranga scholarship, Olivia Bonner, Sophie Matehaere, Charli Osborne, Rose Anderson; Victoria University of Wellington Tangiwai scholarship, Ayla Biner-McGrath, Charlie Osborne; Victoria University of Wellington Raukaraka scholarship, Paige Milburn; Victoria University of Wellington Kahotea scholarship, Jomana Moharram; University of Auckland Academic Potential Scholarship, Amelia Zhang; Massy University Undergraduate First Year scholarship, Mia Quinn; Auckland University of Technology Welcome scholarship, Sophie Matehaere; Alumni Frank Leong Entrance Scholarship, Ruby Stretch-Treweek; ESSEC Business School (France) Global BBA Excellence Scholarship, Lucy Dong.

Prestige Awards

OGHS School Board scholarship (to further opportunities in Sport), Giselle Hagan, Immy Morey; OGHS School Board scholarship (to further opportunities in Cultural Activities), Nikita Lu, Samantha McCormick; OGHS School Board scholarship (to further opportunities in Academic Work), Chloe Court, Rata Williams; Blair Girls’ Scholarship, Paige Martin; The Otago Girls’ High School cup for sporting excellence in the junior school (This award is made in honour of Yvette Williams), Sienna Nicholson; The Payne Sisters cup for cultural excellence in the junior school, Fleur de Clifford; Marchant Medals; Emily Aubin (Emily placed first in the Junior Crew Future Champions division at the Hip Hop Unite New Zealand School’s competition); Ayla Biner-McGrath (Ayla was the principal clarinettist for New Zealand Secondary School’s Student’ Choir); Mikayla Cannan (Mikayla placed first in the Junior Crew Future Champions division at the Hip Hop Unite New Zealand School’s competition); Cherry Cooper-Jaggard (at the Hip Hop Unite New Zealand School’s competition Cherry placed third in the Junior Crew Future Champions division and second in the Teen Crew); Katelyn Coster (Katelyn placed first in the Junior Crew Future Champions division at the Hip Hop Unite New Zealand School’s competition); Lucy Fitzgerald (Lucy placed first in the Junior Crew Future Champions division at the Hip Hop Unite New Zealand School’s competition); Paige Milburn (Paige is a member of the New Zealand Secondary Schools Students’ Choir); Jomana Moharram (Jomana was this year’s winner of the International Debate Link Charity Cup); Imogen Morey (Imogen received the New Zealand Association of Modern Dance Scholarship, top in New Zealand for Tap Dance, retrospective award from 2022); Maya Satake (at the Hip Hop Unite New Zealand School’s competition Maya placed third in the Junior Crew Future Champions division, second in the Teen Crew, and third in the Teen Due section); Meg Taylor (Meg placed third in the Junior Crew Future Champions division at the Hip Hop Unite New Zealand School’s competition); Arrochar Voice (Arrochar is a member of the New Zealand Academy Choir); Hayley Ward (Hayley placed third in the Junior Crew Future Champions division at the Hip Hop Unite New Zealand School’s competition); Sidey Medals; Emelia Adamson (Emelia came first in the U16 High Jump at the New Zealand Track and Field Club Championships); Agatha Austin (Agatha came second in the Aerobics Nationals pre-choreography category); Anabelle Batchelor (Anaelle placed third in the U16 100m at the New Zealand Secondary School’s Athletics); Sophie Beaumont (Sophie is the New Zealand Junior singles Darts Champion and she was captain of the junior girls tournament team from nationals); Te Atawhai Campbell (Te Atawhai was selected into the New Zealand Maori Nga Mareikura U18 Girls’ Rugby squad); Eila Currie-Quinn (Eila placed second in the National Equitation event); Rosie Falcous (Rosie placed first in the U17 Beach Flags, first in the Open Beach Relay, and third int eh U17 Beach Relay at the Surf Lifesaving Nationals); Omea Fitzgerald (Omea was a member of the U17 New Zealand Handball representative team); Giselle Hagan (Giselle was a member of the Under 16 New Zealand Touch team); Olivia Hurley (Olivia came second at the Gympsort Aerobics Nationals); Lisa Lokman (Lisa came third in the junior Girls’ High Jump at the New Zealand Secondary School’s athletics); Nikita Lu (Nikita represented Mainland U17and placed second at the Badminton Nationals); Catherine Lund (Catherine was placed first in the road race and second in the U19 steeplechase at the New Zealand Secondary Schools Athletics championships and was named in the New Zealand Secondary Schools track and field team 2022 (this event was held after the 2022 prizegiving)); Catherine Lund (Catherine placed first at the New Zealand Secondary Schools Cross Country Championships and also placed first at the New Zealand U20 Cross Country Championships. Cahterine was also a member of the New Zealand Cross Country team and attended the World Cross Country Championships and 27th in the World); Sophie Matehaere (Sophie placed nationally at several Surf Lifesaving events at the Eastern Championships); Rebecca More (Rebecca placed first at the Cheerleading Nationals); Imogen Morey (Imogen won gold in the Youth National Advanced category at the Aerobics Pacific Open competition in Melbourne and has been selected to represent New Zealand at the world FISAF Aerobics competition in Belgium); Lyvia Nilsen (Lyvia was selected into the New Zealand diving team for Junior Elite); Kaylea Phillips (Kaylea was a member of the U17 New Zealand Handball representative team); Sophie Sam (Sophie was a member of the New Zealand U18 Women’s Ice Hockey team that travelled to Bulgaria); Vakisha Saunderson (Vakisha was a member of the U17 New Zealand Handball representative team); Millie Scoles (Millie represented New Zealand at the Global Amateur Equestrian Tour in France); Jennifer Sutherland (Jennier placed third at the Youth Petanque Nationals); Harriet Thompson (Harriet placed second in the U18 single at the Maadi Cup Rowing and has been named to attend the New Zeland U21 development camp); Amelia Thorburn (Amelia placed second in the Junior Grande Fitness at the Aerobics National Championships); Seren Watts (Seren placed second in the Junior Grande Fitness at the Aerobics National championships); Rata Williams (Rata placed first at the Cheerleading Nationals);

Dalrymple Medals; Ciara Coffey (Ciara received an ICAS Medal for placing first in New Zealand for Year 10 for reading); Jenny de la Harpe (Jenny received a NZQA Scholarship in 2022 for English); Lucy Dong (Lucy Gained first place in the New Zealand NZAFT French Writing competition); Lauren Gibbens (Lauren received an ICAS Medal for placing first in New Zealand for Year 11 Writing); Jomana Moharram (Jomana received a NZQA Scholarship in 2022 for English); Elizabeth Olusina (Elizabeth received a NZQA Scholarship in 2022 for Biology); Ella Richardson (Ella received a NZQA Scholarship for 2022 for Spanish); Cultural Team Award, The Burberry Scarves; Suzannah Bates Team Award, 1st XI Cricket Team; Global Leadership Award, Farwa Nabizada; OGHS School Board scholarship for all round achievement in Year 9, Freya Glover; Brigitte Reddell Memorial Prize for Best All Round Junior, Fleur de Clifford; Year 13 cup for service, Harriet Miller; Marks and Worth Prize for Service, Sophie Matehaere; Learmonth Whyte Dalrymple prize for leadership in Year 13 (this includes the Christchurch ex-girls association prize), Jomana Moharram; Annette McFadyen cup for diligence, Rachel Coombes; Doreen Hayward Prize for effort and achievement, Rose Anderson; Gillett Family cup for independence of mind, RJ Johnstone; Greta Firth Award for Cultural Excellence; Maya Satake; Walker and Hall Cup for Games, Catherine Lund; MHM King Memorial Prize, Paige Milburn; Totara Award; Samantha Cuthill; Cartwright Award: Meg Allison, Cara Spurway, Samantha McCormick, Harriet Miller; Anna P Logan Stout Cup for Best All Round Girl, Jehaan Gydien;

Principal’s Awards for the Prefects

Head Girl and Alexander cup for school leadership: Paige Milburn: Deputy Head Girl: Ella Hou; Prefects: Kate Buchan, Ella Cone, Sam Cuthill, Jenny de la Harpe, Darcie Evans-Tobata, Jehaan Gydien, Caitlin Hewson, Tessa Hinch, Praise Hola, RJ Johnstone, Catherine Lund, Alex Maffey, Sophie Matehaere, Andie McGrouther, Harriet Miller, Jomana Moharram, Farwa Nabizada, Charli Osborne, Harindi Poddiwala, Ella Richardson, Ruby Stretch-Treweek, Keziah Summerfield, Zoe Sutherland, Harriet Thompson, Lily Welsh, Anna Yuen, Amelia Zhang.

Year 9 Class Prizes

9CE

1st Aggregate: Emily Aubin distinction for dance, commendation for design and visual communication, physical education with health, and social studies: 2nd Aggregate: Lucy Carman distinction for mathematics and science, commendation for digital technology and Spanish; Distinctions: Agatha Austin for social studies and Spanish, commendation for art, dance, English, and textiles technology; Dana Choi for food technology; Issy Fahey for art, commendation for mathematics; Isla Goodwin for dance, commendation for French, science, and social studies; Vita Johnson for art and digital technology, commendation for English and French; Ali Parker for hard materials technology, commendation for Spanish; Ava Schaumann for English and textiles technology, commendation for drama and Spanish; Margo Trump for physical education with health, commendation for mathematics and Spanish; Commendations: Shyia O’Connell for food technology and Japanese; Jasmine Potter for French, hard materials technology, and science; Eva Tomkins for Art; Caoimhe Williams for art.

9HR

1st Aggregate: Holly Seal distinction for English and science, commendation for physical education with health: 2nd = Aggregates: Ruby Chisholm commendation for English, science, and social studies; Abi den Dekker distinction for social studies, commendation for art, design and visual communication, food technology, Japanese, music, physical education with health, and science; Distinctions: Olivia Findlay for mathematics, commendation for hard materials technology; Charlie Hunsche for physical education with health, commendation for mathematics; Gale Jan for mathematics, Sherry Ji for mathematics; Danelle Odendal for Art; Commendations: Lujayn Alghourani for English and textiles technology; Zoe Baxter for dance and French; Jayda Booth for science; Emily Brenssell for mathematics; Scarlett Mattocks for art; Olivia Thomson for art and French; Yade Vural for digital technology, drama, and French; Emma Wikio for English; Shira Wishoof for Spanish.

9JSD

1st Aggregate: Ursa Barlev distinction for English and science, commendation for art and hard materials technology: 2nd Aggregate: Isabella Miller distinction for mathematics and physical education with health, commendation for design and visual communication, English, food technology, music, and textiles technology; Distinctions: Gemma Scott for French and social studies, commendation for mathematics and science; Commendations: Aisha Ahmad for digital technology; Mirna Al Helal for social studies; Madi Buckingham for mathematics and social studies, Marlie Chisholm for dance and drama; Macy Crossan for art and physical education with health; Esme Landreth for social studies; Jasmin Loper for social studies, Erena Maruariki-Piho for Physical Education with Health; Eva Moir for English; Lily O’Dell-Harvey for French, science and social studies; Ally Ryan for social studies; Kymorah-Lee Taiala for Japanese and physical education with health.

9MN

1st Aggregate: Tessa Richardson distinction for mathematics and Spanish, commendation for hard materials technology and social studies: 2nd Aggregate: Brooke Beaman distinction for physical education with health and science, commendation for dance; Distinctions: Julia Bai for dance and design and visual communication, commendation for mathematics, physical education with health and textiles technology; Lucy Feillet for drama, commendation for science; Freya Glover for social studies and te reo maori; Milla Holden for music and te reo maori, commendation for science; Radima Jain for English and French, commendation for digital technology; Annabelle Patterson for drama, commendation for digital technology, food technology, mathematics, physical education with health, social studies, and Spanish; Commendations: Lexie Adam for art and design and visual communication; Lily Allum for art and Japanese; Ava Booth for Japanese and music; Larisa Chu for digital technology; Sachi Lucas for art; Emily McDowell for music; Harriet Rowe for drama.

9MPA

1st Aggregate: Amelia Brusse-Earl distinction for science, commendation for English, mathematics, and social studies: 2nd Aggregate: Imogen Leaper distinction for social studies, commendation for food technology, French, hard materials technology, mathematics, and physical education with health; Distinctions: Hailen Hurrell for Japanese; Asya Karaduman for English language, Japanese, and mathematics, commendation for design and visual communication and digital technology; Texas Perkins-Tearne for art and English; Amory Wolmarans for physical education with health and dance; Commendations: Ebtihal Al Ghanem for English; Fatimah Al-Azzawi for music; Darcy Cunnigham for French, physical education with health, and science; Krista Dobbs for science; Ayushi Mishrwan for Spanish; Jordyn Pryde for social studies; Lucia Zani for art.

9MV

1st Aggregate: Hazel Early distinction for social studies, commendation for art and food technology: 2nd Aggregate: Florrie Wilson distinction for physical education with health, commendation for Spanish and textiles technology; Distinctions: Caitlyn Gomez for English, commendation for art; Paige Martin for mathematics and science; Commendations: Adian Al Saad for drama; Brennan Berland for design and visual communication, English and science; Emily Brookes for dance digital technology and music; Amelia Corrigall for Japanese and science; Sapphire Graves for Japanese; Maryam Karkar for English and French; Pippa Melville for physical education with health and science; Evie Pennington for physical education with health; Aaliyah Sheehan for English; Bella Smith for mathematics, science, and social studies, Mbali Zuba for French, physical education with health, science, and social studies.

Year 10 Class Prizes

10CH

1st Aggregate: Asma Shahali commendation for English, enterprise, mathematics, music, science, social studies and Spanish: 2nd Aggregate: Rosa Barsby distinction for social studies and Spanish, commendation for English, science, and textiles technology; Distinctions: Amandine Chanalet-Quercy for art, science, and Spanish, commendation for mathematics and social studies; Ciara Coffey for digital technology and mathematics, commendation for English enterprise, Japanese, science, and social studies; Lily Falcous for English, commendation for science; Olivia McBride for physical education with health, commendation for science; Commendations: Payton Aburn for French; Eleanor Dean for music and science; Harper Dean for design and visual communication, music and science; Adelie Guergoua for Japanese and Spanish; Hannah Scoullar for social studies and textiles technology; Stacey Smith for hard materials technology; Evie Sneddon for Spanish; Ava Srey for enterprise and science; Hannah Summerfield for digital technology; Sienna Thoams for art and social studies; Georgia Torr for food technology; Brooke Witana-Reddington for dance and physical education with health.

10EML

1st Aggregate: Lottie Armstrong distinction for English, mathematics, science and textiles technology, commendation for art: 2nd Aggregate: Sofia Balaria distinction for food technology and social studies, commendation for art, English, enterprise, and mathematics; Distinctions: Olive Hohaia-Fife for te reo maori, commendation for science; Sophie Moors for physical education with health, commendation for design and visual communication, English, and hard materials technology; Commendations: Amelia Challis for dance and mathematics; Sandy Darwish for French; Peyton Harris for food technology; Summer Hotton for dance and physical education with health; Ella Maitland for physical education with health; Ruby Merriman for physical education with health, science, and textiles technology; Brooke Moses for physical education with health; Cindy Tuna for English and physical education with health

10KRC

1st Aggregate: Emma Baker commendation for art, design and visual communication, music and science: 2nd Aggregate: Emma Maley distinction for science, commendation for food technology; Distinctions: Lily Barker for English and mathematics, commendation for French and social studies; Janet Cikamatana for physical education with health, commendation for mathematics; Milly Hoeta for physical education with health, commendation for French; Rebecca Mitchell for English and social studies; Commendations: Leala Akiyama for digital technology; Jasmine Hill for textiles technology; Milly Hill for dance and social studies; Sienna Nicholson for physical education with health; Emma Ong for English; Lilly Roberts for food technology, physical education with health, and science; Kaida Rumble for art and Japanese; Lily Sime for Japanese; Lottie Stuart for mathematics; Olivia Teague for English.

10MGW

1st Aggregate: Rana Alsharif distinction for mathematics and social studies, commendation for enterprise, physical education with health, science, and textiles technology: 2nd Aggregate: Phoebe Ashdown distinction for science, commendation for English, French, and physical education with health; Distinctions: Christine Cai for English language; Georgie Winneke for English and physical education with health, commendation for art, science, and Spanish; Commendations: Asmahan Al Sary for English language, mathematics, and science; Lexie Clark for art; Parker Dougherty for design and visual communication and digital technology; Rylin Fallows for mathematics; Psalm Gomez for art, English, mathematics, music, and science; Mikayla Lindsay for dance, English, and science; Jasming Suisala for Japanese; Lorelei Teokotai for enterprise and French; Aiden Tangamornkij for Japanese.

10TRK

1st Aggregate: Jordan Davidson distinction for mathematics, commendation for art, English, food technology, hard materials technology, physical education with health, science, and textiles technology: 2nd Aggregate: Hayley Dunn commendation for Japanese and physical education with health; Distinctions: Batoul Elyassin for art, commendation for English, mathematics, and science; Lucy Fitzgerald for science, commendation for design and visual communication; Olivia Stevenson for physical education with health, commendation for dance; Meg Toomer for English and social studies, commendation for enterprise and physical education with health; Commendations: Rose Barkman for social studies; Tirea Campbell for social studies; Eve Fraser for music; Chihiro Graham for English, Japanese, and mathematics; Manami Kai for digital technology and French; Katie Willis for social studies; Hsin Yun Hu for English language.

10ZOL

1st Aggregate: Aimee Fraser distinction for hard materials technology, mathematics and social studies: 2nd Aggregate: Ruby Lund distinction for English and Japanese, commendation for hard materials technology and physical education with health; Distinctions: Fleur de Clifford for French, music, and physical education with health, commendation for mathematics; EmilyLokman for French and music, commendation for social studies; Lily Malcolm for science, commendation for art; Zoe Martin for music, commendation for dance; Allie Yin for design and visual communication; Commendations: Maddie Cuthill for dance and physical education with health; Kenzie Drake for food technology and French; Anson Fung for Japanese; Ella Ge for English and science; Ariana Geddis for music and social studies; Hartley Gibbs for English and enterprise; Matilda Hall for French; Tara Mullin for textiles technology; Pauline Nath for digital technology; Ranya Perera for design and visual communication, science, and Spanish; Hannah Porter for mathematics; Taylor Templeton for art.

Prizes for Academic Excellence in Year 11

Kate Ballantyne distinction for drama, commendation for history and science; Anabelle Batchelor distinction for physical education, commendation for English, digital technology and textiles design; Chloe Court distinction for geography and Spanish, commendation for science; Caitlin Gibbs distinction for food and nutrition, commendation for Japanese, mathematics with graphs, and science; Biluan Han commendation for mathematics with graphs and science; Jessie McGrouther distinction for hard materials technology, commendation for food and nutrition, mathematics with graphs, and physical education; Jorja Osborne commendation for enterprise, history, and science; Teagen Purvis distinction for Japanese, commendation for science and Spanish; Lily Schaumann commendation for science and textiles design; Emilia Spurway commendation for geography and science.

Distinction in Year 11

Charlotte Barr for enterprise; Clara Deans for art, commendation for design and visual communication and science; Jenna Fahey for digital technology, commendation for English and music; Hannah Fleming for science and textiles design; Lauren Gibbens for French, commendation for science; Giselle Hagan for physical education and health; Holly Ingham for dance and mathematics with graphs, commendation for science and textiles design; Sophie Low for outdoor education, commendation for geography; Nikita Lu for music, commendation for French; Sahara Mason for te reo maori; Ella Moses for te ao haka; Ariana Oswald for English, commendation for science and year 12 French; Sarah Pushenko for design and visual communication, commendation for music and science; Emma Small for history and year 12 French, commendation for science.

Commendations in Year 11

Rhianna Aburn for outdoor education; Tui Adams for textiles design; Meg Allison for commerce, music, and science; Emma Bolter for geography, Emilee Capil for outdoor education; Rosie Choi for science; Eila Currie-Quinn for mathematics with graphs and outdoor education; Frances Donald for history, Japanese, and science; Emma Fahey for commerce, dance, design and visual communication and English; Ana Feillet for English, music, and Spanish; Sam Field with mathematics with probability; Tara Forbes for hard materials technology; Ruby Henderson for mathematics with graphs, science, and textiles design; Olivia Hurley for dance; Monika Iida for physical education with health; Orla Jackson for drama; Maddie Johnstone for English; Zeynep Karaduman for digital technology, English language, mathematics with graphs, and science; Eve Lester for design and visual communication, music, and science; Ryleigh Makaiiti for physical education with health; Lily Monaghan for English; Becca More for history; Charlotte Neill for mathematics with probability; Amelia Phipps-Green for music; Meischarla Pinn for digital technology; Theresa Radka for French, music, and science; Hayley Reynolds for design and visual communication; Kaylee Schaaf for Japanese; Courtney Sell for physical education with health; Alex Sutherland for mathematics with probability; Teuila Tasi-Cordtz for physical education with health; Meg Taylor for drama; Rebekah Teague for textile design; Rosa Van Turnhout for outdoor education and physical education; Olivia Webber for geography and science; Evelyn Young for English, hard materials technology and science.

Prizes for Academic Excellence in Year 12

Babet Doherty distinction for drama and Spanish, commendation for design and visual communication, digital technology and English; Grace Dong commendation for chemistry, design and visual communication and digital technology; Georgia Hall distinction for digital technology, commendation for chemistry, English, mathematics with algebra, media studies, and physics; Lisa Lokman distinction for physics, commendation for biology, chemistry, geography, and mathematics; Samantha McCormick distinction for business studies, commendation for English and music; Sophie Orchiston distinction for geography, commendation for chemistry, English, history, mathematics and physics; Bella Potter distinction for biology and hard materials technology, commendation for chemistry and English; Ella Threlfall commendation for biology, chemistry, English, geography, mathematics with algebra, and physics; Rata Williams distinction for chemistry, dance, English, and mathematics with algebra, commendation for French and physics; Brie Wilson commendation for biology and business studies.

Distinctions in Year 12

Tyla Beck for hospitality; Olivia Caulfield for Hospitality; Jordin Cherry for Science; Gabi Daniels for te reo maori; Charli Elliott for physical education; Maggie Hepburn for food and nutrition and mathematics with finance; Benji Inglis for art photography; Taylor McLean for outdoor education; Maya Satake the Jacinda Brown memorial prize for distinction for Japanese, distinction for media studies and music, commendation for biology, English, and mathematics with algebra; Jennifer Sutherland for design and visual communication, commendation for chemistry and mathematics with algebra; Zenah Taha for economics, commendation for history; Laney Whitson for te ao haka; Maya Zaza for textiles design.

Commendations in Year 12

Zoe Allibone for physical education; Laura Allison for biology; Lara Alsharif for biology and English; Caitlin Butson for dance; Ariel Cuthbertson for biology and business studies; Emma Dawson for hard materials technology; Olivia Edmonds for dance; Rosie Falcous for biology and chemistry; Islay Garden for Spanish; Jacinta Herrera Rojas for business studies; Hana Ito for English language and te reo maori; Emily Kena for English and science; Maisie Kirk for English and music; Maia Larsen for tourism; Grace Leckie-Zahari for hard materials technology; Katherine McArthur for Japanese; Amber McPhee for Spanish; Nicole Mei for biology; Immy Morey for dance; Adison Nukanuka for mathematics with finance; Manuella Parackal for art photography, digital technology, and mathematics with finance; Tilly Pearson-Gerrard for history and physical education; Liv Richards for biology, geography and history; Aisha Rizwan for media studies; Aakriti Sharma for food and nutrition; Teagan Stevenson for mathematics with finance and tourism; Mariah Taungapeau for business studies; Emily Tomita for business studies; Liliya Ushakova-Colling for English; Arrochar Voice for music; Ella Wilson for drama.

Year 13 Graduands

Yamama Al Naes; Zahraa Al Naes; Nawraa Aldaif; Rose Anderson; Leah Begg; Poppy Bell; Ayla Biner-McGrath; Olivia Bonner; Lilly Bosma-Pryde; Maddie Brown; Zoey Brown; Kate Buchan; Allison Cadzow; Honie Campbell; Te Atawhai Campbell; Mikayla Cannan; Katie Child; Hoi Tung Chim; Ella Cone; Mikayla Connell; Rachel Coombes; Cherry Cooper-Jaggard; Katelyn Coster; Sam Cuthill; Luca Daniels; Jazzy Day; Jenny de la Harpe; Eva De Pelsemaeker; Lucy Dong; Darcie Evans-Tobata; Tamalii Faletolu; Eleesha Fernando; Lily Finlay; Hannah Forbes; Lina Fraser; Sofia Freeman; Ayanna Geeves; Pyper Gibson; Amelia Gray; Jehaan Gydien; Storm Harris; Caitlin Hewson; Tessa Hinch; Avneet Hira; Praise Hola; Ella Hou; Sophie Inch; Riley Iosua; Chloe Jack; Lucy Jackson; Tamara Jackson; RJ Johnstone; Eve Kendall; Stephanie Lee; Claire Leung; Ashley Lit; Catherine Lund; Ella MacLeod; Alex Maffey; Rosie Maley; Sophie Matehaere; Riley McGregor; Andie McGrouther; Caitlyn McLaren; Isabel McNaughton; Ruby Mears; Zoe Melville; Islay Merriman; Paige Milburn; Harriet Miller; Jomana Moharram; Grace Mount; Holly Mount; Kiana Munro; Farwa Nabizada; Hamleen Nath; Greta Neilson; Pearl Nelson; Joan Nia; Adeleah Nukanuka; Beth O’Connor; Evie O’Dowda; Elizabeth Olsuina; Charli Osborne; Harindi Poddiwala; Briana Pollock; Kate Pyper; Mia Quinn; Summer Rhodes; Ella Richardson; Birkita Ritchie; Asha Robinson; Genevieve Russell; Lauren Russell; Allyssa Salvador; Sereynah Samson; Matilda Savage; Lily Scotto-Paterson; Shakur Shaw; Briar Short; Amelia Simpson; Manisha Singh; Cara Spurway; Ruby Stretch-Treweek; Keziah Summerfield; Zoe Suthreland; Harriet Thompson, Kelsey Thorne; Ruby Thwaites; Toka Tioti; Annalise Tresslor; Aimee Twist; Kate Wad; Lily Welsh; Ella Whalan; Emily White; Naima Woodrow; Julia Worthington; Alice Wyatt; Anna Yuen; Amelia Zhang

Year 13 Distinctions

Ayla Biner-McGrath for media studies, commendation for French and music; Katie Child for art painting and design and visual communication, commendation for hard materials technology; Hoi Tung Chim for English language, commendation for English literacy; Mikayla Connell for mathematics; Katelyn Coster for dance, commendation for French; Luca Daniels for art photography, commendation for English; Jenny de la Harpe for digital technology, commendation for chemistry and English; Lucy Dong the French embassy prize for dedication to learning French, distinction for business studies, commendation for economics; Eleesha Fernando for biology and classical studies, commendation for chemistry and mathematics with statistics; Tessa Hinch the Jan Anderson cup for distinction for English, commendation for geography; Ruby Mears for gateway; Zoe Melville the MacArthur cup for distinction for physical education; Paige Milburn for drama and music, commendation for history and media studies; Jomana Moharram for classical studies, German and mathematics with calculus, commendation for digital technology and physics; Beth O’Connor for hard materials technology, commendation for design and visual communication; Charlie Osborne for psychology, commendation for English and history; Harindi Poddiwala for chemistry, mathematics with statistics and physics, commendation for biology and classical studies; Ella Richardson the Spanish embassy prize for dedication to learning Spanish, distinction for economics and history; Lauren Russell for hospitality; Briar Short for food and nutrition; Keziah Summerfield for outdoor education; Zoe Sutherland for geography; Kelsey Thorne for science and tourism, commendation for digital technology; Lily Welsh for te ao haka and te reo maori; Amelia Zhang for textiles design, commendation for business studies.

Year 13 Commendations

Yamama Al Naes for English language; Poppy Bell for design and visual communication; Olivia Bonner for biology; Maddie Brown for mathematics; Alison Cadzow for art photography; Mikayla Cannan for textiles technology; Ella Cone for physical education; Rachel Coombes for food and nutrition; Cherry Cooper-Jaggard for drama; Sam Cuthill for drama and music; Hannah Forbes for hard materials technology and mathematics; Amelia Gray for chemistry, mathematics with calculus, and mathematics with statistics; Caitlin Hewson for mathematics with calculus; Riley Iosua for biology and physical education; RJ Johnstone for classical studies; Catherine Lund for mathematics with statistics; Alex Maffey for music; Sophie Matehaere for biology; Caitlyn McLean for English; Islay Merriman for mathematics, science and tourism; Harriet Miller for geography; Farwa Nabizada for digital technology and English; Hamleen Nath for digital technology; Greta Neilson for media studies; Evie O’Dowda for English; Elizabeth Olusina for biology, history, and mathematics with statistics; Briana Pollock for gateway; Mia Quinn for biology, chemistry and physics; Summer Rhodes for gateway; Birkita Ritchie for tourism; Genevieve Russell for outdoor education; Allyssa Salvador for dance; Cara Spurway for science; Ruby Stretch-Treweek for dance; Harriet Thompson for hard materials technology; Ruby Thwaites for drama; Annalise Tresslor for biology; Ella Whalan for mathematics.

Sports Awards

Jehaan Gydien, challenge cup for juniors for excellence in hockey; Zoe Melville, cup for player of the year basketball; Harriet Thompson, Farnden cup for rowing; Harriet Thompson, rower of the year; Dina Veituna, cup for player of the year rugby; Beth O’Connor, Wilson cup for cricket; Praise Hola, Alison Thomas cup for excellence in netball; Jesakah Tom, Dunedin City Contractors cup for eSports; Giselle Hagan, Meagan Brown trophy for touch player of the year; Charlie Elliott, trophy for football player of the year; Praise Hola, Mana Porirua cup for excellence in volleyball; Zoe Allibone, Holly Wright, cup for outstanding performance in waterpolo; Naima Woodrow, cup for contribution to aerobics; Catherine Lund, best performance senior track; Emilia Adamson, best performance senior field.

Special Awards

Paige Milburn, Ana Fox cup for drama; Hannah Scoullar, junior Shakespeare reading award; Ruby Thwaites, Smith and Thorpe cup; Jomana Moharram, JCH Somerville cup for debating; Alex Maffey, Dulcie Gunn music prize for composition; Paige Milburn Patricia Payne choir award; Jehaan Gydien, Poulter prize for orchestral music; Sam Cuthill, Anna Thomson award for the greatest contribution to choral music; Nikita Lu, Georgina Zellan-Smith prize for the most promising pianist; Paige Milburn, Miss J N Hendry’s prize for music; Allison Casdzow, the Nancy Tichborne prize for contribution to art in the senior school; Kate Ward, Otago Girls’ High School cup for excellence in dance; Maya Satake, Performing Arts cup in the senior school; Babet Doherty, MediaLab Leadership Award; Maya Satake, cup for contribution to Hip Hop; Charli Osborne, Fulton-Dennison scholarship (for English and history); Rosie Falcous, Edith Lyon trophy for perseverance in year 12 mathematics; Rata Williams, Dunedin Zonta club prize; Maya Satake, plate for distinction for senior japanese; Ella Richardson, Forsyth Barr CETA medal for commerce; Ranya Perera, the language teachers’ cup for excellence in junior international language, Lucy Dong, the head of department’s cup for excellence in senior international language; Mikayla Cannan, Douglas memorial prize for excellence in creative design & textiles in the senior school; Pauline Nath, David Baxter memorial bursary for food technology in year 10; Asma Shahali, best student in the junior school for social studies; Hannah Fleming, Ethel and Nancye Lawrenson memorial prize for creative writing; Zeynep Karaduman, Timaru branch Ex-girls’ association prize for achievement; Manisha Singh, Eileen Poulter study award; Ariana Geddis & Olive Hohaia-Fife, Te Mana Wahine for excellence in junior Maori (Whaia te iti kahurangi); Jade Wilson, He Wahine Toa award for excellence in senior Te Reo Maori; Macy Crossan, Wairua Puhou junior kapa haka; Emily Kena, The Sacha Dobson Trophy for Kapa Haka (Persistence and Diligence):

Special Scholarships

Luca Daniels, Otago Polytechnic principal’s award; Briana Pollock, Prime Minister’s vocational excellence award; Emily Kena, Mana Pounama Tuakana; Tirea Campbell, Mana Pounama Teina; Riley Iosua, Otago Polytechnic Pacific Island recognition award - senior; Harper Dean, Otago Polytechnic Pacific Island recognition award - junior; Rosa Barsby, Inaugural Zayed Sustainability Scholarship.

Service Awards

Learmouth Whyte Dalrymple Prize for Leadership in Year 9: Freya Glover: Deans Commendations Year 9: Emily Aubin, Pippa Melville, Isabella Miller, Danelle Odendal, Brooke Beaman: Learmouth Whyte Dalrymple Prize for Leadership in Year 10: Sofia Balaria; Deans Commendations Year 10: Rana Alsharif, Jasmine, Hill, Hannah Porter, Meg Tommer, Brooke Witana Reddington: Learmouth Whyte Dalrymple Prize for Leadership in Year 11: Chloe Court; Deans Commendations Year 11: Kate Ballantyne, Anabelle Batchelor, Sophie Low, Ryliegh Makiiti, Jessie McGrouther: Learmouth Whyte Dalrymple Prize for Leadership in Year 12: Laura Allison; Deans Commendations Year 12: Georgia Hall, Jacinta Herrera Rojas, Freda Kawharu-Tapsell, Masie Kirk, Isla Vasa; Deans Commendations Year 13: Darcie Evans-Tobata, Ella Hou, Paige Milburn, Harriet Miller, Farwa Nabizada, Charli Osborne: Otago Girls’ High School House Trophy: Cruickshank; Award for Pasifika Leadership: Adeleah Nukanuka: Ngawai Walden prize for leadership of Māori students: Emily Kena; Award for Contribution to Junior Outdoor Education; Kayesha Keating: Sharee Alderton cup for senior outdoor education, Genevieve Russell; Service to the Library: Elizabeth Olusina; Award for Student Contribution to the Parent Teacher Student Association; Cara Spurway, Mia Quinn; Edgecombe Award – for the Student Representative on the School Board: Paige Milburn; Otago Girls’ High School student volunteer army top volunteer 2022: Lara Alsharif: