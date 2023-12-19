Blue Mountain College Prizegiving 2023

Students were recognised for their achievements in the Blue Mountain College 2023 prizegiving.

Blue Mountain College 2023 Dux Paige Nicol.

Certificates of Merit Year 9

Katelyn Dennehy, mathematics, the arts, digital technology, cultural blue lit quiz; Jake Halder, u13 boys athletics champion, u13 boys cross country champion, most promising junior sportsman, junior sporting excellence athletics; Lara Heiss, diligence; Anna Herriott, diligence, physical education, digital technology, food and nutrition, outstanding effort in year 9 food and nutrition, speech competition winner year 9, junior cultural excellence, kids lit; Jessie Lindale, diligence, u14 girls swimming champion; Annie McRay, diligence; Ruby Morris, diligence, science, food and nutrition, junior sporting excellence cricket; Jennifer Richards-Ladbrook, u14 girls cross country champion; April Stanley, diligence; Grace Stuart, diligence, English, science, social studies, materials technology, cultural blue lit quiz; Brodee Takotohiwi, diligence, English, physical education, mathematics, art, food and nutrition, junior sporting excellence basketball, netball; Angus Weir, diligence, junior sporting excellence karate; Peyton-Rose Young, diligence.

Prizes for General Excellence

Marissa Byars, diligence, 1st mathematics, art, wood technology, 1= in social studies, 2nd English, and science, contribution to music within the college years 7-9

Kjell Captijn, diligence, 1st physical education, materials technology, the arts, digital technology, food and nutrition, 1= science, 2= mathematics social studies, junior cultural excellence lit quiz

Certificates of Merit Year 10

Louie Beattie, diligence; Maddy Brocket, u15 girls swimming, senior girls tennis champion; Thomas Christie, physical education; Kasey Goble, English, mathematics, u15 girls athletics champion, u15 girls cross country champion; Riley Johnstone, physical education, economics, science, most valuable junior soccer player, sports blue cricket; Lexie Morris, social studies, sports blue cricket; Emily Reid, u14 girls athletics champion, most promising junior sportswoman; Lilly Stuart, diligence, workshop technology, agriculture, food technology nutrition navigation and product design, outstanding effort in year 10 food and nutrition; Zoe Munro, digital information – computer science and technology, artistic endeavour; Jesrey Navaaro, diligence, design and visual communication; Kelsey Pilgrim, mathematics; Harrison Smith, medal for shooting; Mania Tiller, u15 boys athletics champion; Moana-Alev Turkman, diligence, English, science and social studies, outstanding leadership in kapa haka, best overall vocal performance, artistic endeavour.

Prizes for General Excellence

Ben Hartshorne, 1st in science, social studies, design and visual communication, agriculture, food technology nutrition navigation and production design, 1= physical education, u14 boys athletics champion, u14 boys cross country champion, u15 boys swimming champion, most promising student in year 10 workshop, cup for excellence in year 10 agriculture.

Greig Tierney, diligence, 1st in mathematics, science, social studies, digital information computer science and technology, digital Media and technology, 2nd in English.

Certificates of Merit Year 11

Amy Brenssell, sports blue equestrian; Anouk Collins, diligence; Lucy Eason, sports blue athletics, equestrian; Leila Hill, diligence, agriscience, physical education, agriculture, wood technology, excellence in year 11 design technology, most promising rugby player, leadership, dedication and excellence in girls rugby, sports blue rugby; Riley Hill, wood technology, excellence in year 11 design technology, u16 boys swimming champion, sports blue rugby; Jake Lindale, highest performance at SISS athletics or above, sports blue athletics; Wade McIvor, sports blue rugby; Lulu McKenzie, diligence; Annabel Peters, u16 girls athletics champion, sports blue equestrian; Tanya Reid, food and nutrition, u16 girls swimming champion; Kara Stanley, diligence; Boston Setefano, English, food and nutrition, outstanding effort in Year 11 food and nutrition, excellence in both the management and achievement in distance education; Zakeira Smith, physical education, mathematics; Ella Stuart, graphics, sports blue hockey; Ryan Thomas, u15 boys cross country champion, sports blue wrestling; Jackie van der Linden, u16 girls cross country champion, most promising hockey player not in the 1st XI, sports blue hockey; Daniel van Rooyen, diligence, mathematics, digital technology, history and geography; Libby Young, effort and perseverance year 11 agriculture.

Prize for General Excellence

Logan Halder, 1st in English, mathematics, general science, economics, 1= wood technology

Certificates of Merit Year 12

Jack Body, mathematics, physics, u16 boys athletics champion, u16 boys cross country champion, boys tennis champion; Mirissa Burgess, sports blue basketball; Methna Bogala-Arachchillage, diligence; Patrick Clinton, economics; Kaylee Cross, agriculture, sports blue basketball; Rebecca Gardyne, diligence, agriculture, diligence and perseverance in senior food and nutrition, most diligent senior agriculture student; James Henton, digital technology – computer science; Flynn Hill, cultural blue teen ag, senior boys swimming champion; Neeve Kean, physical education, senior girls athletics champion, senior girls cross country champion, senior girls swimming champion, outstanding sporting effort and potential, senior netball player of the year, best all round senior sportswoman, captains cup, sports blue netball basketball; Kayla King, physical education, sports blue athletics; Ruby McPherson, best bowling statistics for the year, determination and dedication in girls cricket, sports blue cricket; Janyne Montejo, diligence, history; Aimee Nicol, biology and digital technology – digital design; Jessica Reid, diligence, English, chemistry, history, and food technology, diligence and perseverance in food and nutrition; Kyubi Ritardo, wood technology, top all round student year 12 or 13 design technology; Mitchel Robinson, sports blue basketball; Anahera Takotohiwi, artistic endeavour senior art, captains cup; Jorja Whyte, diligence, art, graphics, digital technology – digital design, excellence and commitment in art, cultural blue hip hop.

Prize for General Excellence

Sophie Crawford, diligence, 1st in agribusiness, agriculture, 1= food technology, 2nd in English, mathematics, outstanding effort in year 12 food and nutrition, achievement in year 12 agriculture, cultural blue speech.

Certificates of Merit Year 13

Maearoa Brandon, agribusiness; Sven Captijn – diligence, physics, head librarian; Harrison Dynes, history; Bridget Ford; diligence, mathematics with calculus, physics and chemistry, prize science; Elizabeth Lamb, food and nutrition, computer science physics, head librarian, drama cup, performing arts award, contribution to music within the college years 10-13, outstanding effort in year 13 food and nutrition; Peter Miller, wood technology, senior boys athletics champion, senior boys cross country champion, most valuable player in the 1st XI hockey, best all round senior sportsman, sports blue hockey, dedication to the school farm; Paige Nicol, contribution to the school magazine, senior economics; Jayden Peterson, most improved rugby player.

Special Prizes

McAlister Cup for Interhouse Competition, house winners McKellar, Peter Miller, winning house leader; Boston Setafano, Manu Pounamu Award, Te Ao Māori Leadership Award for Outstanding Leadership in Kapahaka; Tracey Chittock Memorial Cup, Moana-Alev Turkman, Te Ao Māori Leadership Award for Outstanding Leadership in Kapahaka; Ben Harshorne, Garry Moody Memorial Prize; Jack Body, Wade McIvor and Jessica Reid, Spirit of Adventure Trust Voyages for 2024; Jayden Peterson, Ross Miller outstanding leadership on the Year 13 tramp, Nina Tata, Te Poutini Polytechnic Toki; Aimee Nicol, science prize for top Year 12 student in chemistry, physics and biology; Mirissa Burgess, Prime Minister’s Vocational Excellence Award; Sven Captijn, Craig Dynes Memorial Trophy, Principal’s Special Awards for Outstanding Leadership, The Principal’s Prize for the Deputy Head Students of 2023, Kevin Kelly Memorial Award, Crookston Bursary, Adam Steele, Rotary Award for Personal Integrity; Harrison Dynes, Friends of the College Prizes for Service to the School, The Principal's Prize for the Head Students of 2023, Murray Kane Bursary Trust Scholarship ; Bridget Ford, Friends of the College Prizes for Service to the School, The Hercules Lodge no 36 Scholarship, West Otago Health Ltd Scholarship; Peter Miller, Friends of the College Prizes for Service to the School; Elizabeth Lamb, Special Awards for Service to the School, The Principal’s Prize for the Deputy Head Students of 2023, Yrless Limited Digital Technologies Scholarship, Tapanui Brass Band Performing Arts Scholarship, West Otago Lions Scholarship; Hannah Reid, Principal’s Special Awards for Outstanding Leadership, The Tapanui Courier Cup, Crookston Bursary, The Hercules Lodge no 36 Scholarship; Maearoa Brandon,The Principal's Prize for the Head Students of 2023, The Otago Polytechnic Principal’s Scholarship, Tertiary Institute Scholarship; Paige Nicol, Yrless Limited Digital Technologies Scholarship.

Kaden Sim and Neeve Kean, deputy head students for 2024

Jack Body and Sophie Crawford, head students for 2024

Hannah Reid, Proxime Accessit

Paige Nicol, Duz Medal and Prize, Wayne Brenssell Memorial Scholarship, Otago University Scholarship