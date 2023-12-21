You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Students were recognised for their achievements in The Catlins Area School 2023 prizegiving.
Year 9
Clark Napier (Achievement in Hard Materials Technology and Mathematics); Mason Munro (Tenacity in Science and Mathematics); Liam Barrett (Tenacity in English); Harry Walker (Tenacity in Physical Education & Health); Austin Morrison (Achievement in Physical Education & Health and Tenacity in Language) Astrid Morrison (Tenacity in Social Studies); Keera MacAulay (Tenacity in Art and Soft Materials Technology); Olivia Harrex (Achievement in Science, Art, Soft Materials Technology, Social Studies, English, Tenacity in Hard Materials, Technology, Language and Year 9 Care Award)
Year 10
Jack Walker (Achievement in Art and Tenacity in Soft Materials Technology); Flynn Lietze (Achievement in Hard Materials Technology); Elyssa Stapleforth-Hill (Tenacity in Science, Language and Art); Hellen Tyrell (Tenacity in English and Mathematics); Natalie Grant (Tenacity in Social Studies, Language, Physical Education & Health and Hard Technology Materials); Kaiyo Nakajima (Achievement in English, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies, Physical Education & HealthTenacity in Soft Materials Technology and Year 10 Care Award)
Year 11
Blake Affleck (Tenacity in Hard Materials Technology); Portia Chambers (Tenacity in Art and Te Reo); Alex Napier (Achievement in Hard Materials Technology and Tenacity in Physical Education and Health); Amelia Morrison (Achievement in Art, Te Reo, and Tenacity in Science); Jethro Melville (Achievement in English, Mathematics, Science, Physical Education and Health); Kotaro Ngatsuka (Achievement in Geography, Tenacity in English, Mathematics, and Year 11 Care Award)
Year 12
Avni Batra (Achievement in Social Studies, Mathematics, Psychology, Tenacity in English, Biology, and Mathematics); Mia Cable (Achievement in English, Chemistry, Biology, Geography, and Tenacity in Physics) Yui Nakajima: Year 12 Care Award
Year 13
Hayden Gordon (Tenacity in Art, Year 13 Care Award); Charlotte Pitts (Tenacity in English, Mathematics, and Chemistry); Margret Tyrell (Tenacity in Biology)
SPECIAL AWARDS (Service and Academic)
Mia Cable (Purakauiti Science Prize, WM Campbell Trust Prize for English, World Heritage Prize for Social Sciences); Jethro Melville (Purakauiti Maths Prize); Margret Tyrell (Ford Trophy Year 13 Citizenship, Head Student); Yui Nakajima (Masonic Lodge Trophy for Services to the school and community, BOT student representative, Prefect); Charlotte Pitts (Head Student); Mauosamoa Fatialofa (Prefect); Amelia Morrison (Pamela Mitchell Trophy for Year 11 service, Mana Pounamu Award for Young Maori Achievers); Alex Napier (ITM Technology Prize); Austin Morrison (TCAS Student Council Award Year 9 and 10); Harper Melville (TCAS Student Council Award Year 9 and 10)
SPORTS AWARDS
Kaiyo Nakajima ( TCAS Home and School Trophy Senior Boys); Yui Nakajima (TCAS Home and School Trophy Senior Girls); Amelia Morrison (Senior Girls Athletics Champion, South Island Secondary Schools Netball C Grade Champion); Jethro Melville (Senior Boys Athletic Champion, Southland U17 Development Cricket Team, South Island Area Schools Volleyball Team); Kotaro Nagatsuka (South Island Area Schools Basketball Team); Blake Affleck (Motocross National Champion Hard Enduro Junior, Motocross South Island Champion Hard Enduro Junior, South Island Cross Country Series)
SPORTS TROPHIES
Yui Nakajima (Most Improved Senior Netballer); Astrid Morrison (Contribution to Senior Netball); Flynn Lietze (Most Promising Senior Player – Soccer); Kaiyo Nakajima (Most Conscientious Hockey Player); Austin Morrison (Most Up and Coming Hockey Player); Jethro Melville (Most Conscientious Sportsperson); Kotaro Nagatsuka (Best All-Round Sportsperson, Basketball Fair Play Award); Rachael Landreth (Contribution to Sport)
CULTURAL AWARDS
Mia Cable (Library Award); Elyssa Stapleforth-Hill (Most Diligent Senior Musician); Kotaro Nagatsuka (Most Improved Senior Musician); Jethro Melville (Musician of the Year); Yui Nakajima (Services to Kapahaka); Charlotte Pitts (Kopua/Burling Memorial Prize Services to Kapahaka); Margret Tyrell (Kopua/Burling Memorial Prize Services to Kapahaka)