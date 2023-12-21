Students were recognised for their achievements in The Catlins Area School 2023 prizegiving.

The Catlins Area School.

Year 9

Clark Napier (Achievement in Hard Materials Technology and Mathematics); Mason Munro (Tenacity in Science and Mathematics); Liam Barrett (Tenacity in English); Harry Walker (Tenacity in Physical Education & Health); Austin Morrison (Achievement in Physical Education & Health and Tenacity in Language) Astrid Morrison (Tenacity in Social Studies); Keera MacAulay (Tenacity in Art and Soft Materials Technology); Olivia Harrex (Achievement in Science, Art, Soft Materials Technology, Social Studies, English, Tenacity in Hard Materials, Technology, Language and Year 9 Care Award)

Year 10

Jack Walker (Achievement in Art and Tenacity in Soft Materials Technology); Flynn Lietze (Achievement in Hard Materials Technology); Elyssa Stapleforth-Hill (Tenacity in Science, Language and Art); Hellen Tyrell (Tenacity in English and Mathematics); Natalie Grant (Tenacity in Social Studies, Language, Physical Education & Health and Hard Technology Materials); Kaiyo Nakajima (Achievement in English, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies, Physical Education & HealthTenacity in Soft Materials Technology and Year 10 Care Award)

Year 11

Blake Affleck (Tenacity in Hard Materials Technology); Portia Chambers (Tenacity in Art and Te Reo); Alex Napier (Achievement in Hard Materials Technology and Tenacity in Physical Education and Health); Amelia Morrison (Achievement in Art, Te Reo, and Tenacity in Science); Jethro Melville (Achievement in English, Mathematics, Science, Physical Education and Health); Kotaro Ngatsuka (Achievement in Geography, Tenacity in English, Mathematics, and Year 11 Care Award)

Year 12

Avni Batra (Achievement in Social Studies, Mathematics, Psychology, Tenacity in English, Biology, and Mathematics); Mia Cable (Achievement in English, Chemistry, Biology, Geography, and Tenacity in Physics) Yui Nakajima: Year 12 Care Award

Year 13

Hayden Gordon (Tenacity in Art, Year 13 Care Award); Charlotte Pitts (Tenacity in English, Mathematics, and Chemistry); Margret Tyrell (Tenacity in Biology)

SPECIAL AWARDS (Service and Academic)

Mia Cable (Purakauiti Science Prize, WM Campbell Trust Prize for English, World Heritage Prize for Social Sciences); Jethro Melville (Purakauiti Maths Prize); Margret Tyrell (Ford Trophy Year 13 Citizenship, Head Student); Yui Nakajima (Masonic Lodge Trophy for Services to the school and community, BOT student representative, Prefect); Charlotte Pitts (Head Student); Mauosamoa Fatialofa (Prefect); Amelia Morrison (Pamela Mitchell Trophy for Year 11 service, Mana Pounamu Award for Young Maori Achievers); Alex Napier (ITM Technology Prize); Austin Morrison (TCAS Student Council Award Year 9 and 10); Harper Melville (TCAS Student Council Award Year 9 and 10)

SPORTS AWARDS

Kaiyo Nakajima ( TCAS Home and School Trophy Senior Boys); Yui Nakajima (TCAS Home and School Trophy Senior Girls); Amelia Morrison (Senior Girls Athletics Champion, South Island Secondary Schools Netball C Grade Champion); Jethro Melville (Senior Boys Athletic Champion, Southland U17 Development Cricket Team, South Island Area Schools Volleyball Team); Kotaro Nagatsuka (South Island Area Schools Basketball Team); Blake Affleck (Motocross National Champion Hard Enduro Junior, Motocross South Island Champion Hard Enduro Junior, South Island Cross Country Series)

SPORTS TROPHIES

Yui Nakajima (Most Improved Senior Netballer); Astrid Morrison (Contribution to Senior Netball); Flynn Lietze (Most Promising Senior Player – Soccer); Kaiyo Nakajima (Most Conscientious Hockey Player); Austin Morrison (Most Up and Coming Hockey Player); Jethro Melville (Most Conscientious Sportsperson); Kotaro Nagatsuka (Best All-Round Sportsperson, Basketball Fair Play Award); Rachael Landreth (Contribution to Sport)

CULTURAL AWARDS

Mia Cable (Library Award); Elyssa Stapleforth-Hill (Most Diligent Senior Musician); Kotaro Nagatsuka (Most Improved Senior Musician); Jethro Melville (Musician of the Year); Yui Nakajima (Services to Kapahaka); Charlotte Pitts (Kopua/Burling Memorial Prize Services to Kapahaka); Margret Tyrell (Kopua/Burling Memorial Prize Services to Kapahaka)