Students were recognised for their achievements in the John McGlashan College junior prizegiving 2023.

Year 9 ACADEMIC AWARDS

Joey Annison, distinction in food technology. Brayden Arlidge, distinction in integrated studies, science, drama and music. Ethan Barnett, distinction in 3d design and design technology. Jamie Bradfield, distinction in visual art, design technology, music and general diligence. McKenzie Bryce, distinction in integrated studies, science and physical education. Hamish Casey, distinction in physical education and food technology. Bayden Clearwater, distinction in physical education. Ryan Cleghorn, distinction in 3d design. Charlie Cockerill, distinction in 3d design. Felix Devlin, distinction in physical education. Blaine Dillon, distinction in physical education. George Earp, distinction in visual art. Hamish Eason, distinction in physical education. Sean Gillon, distinction in physical education. Ben Gray, distinction in design technology. Liam Hamilton, distinction in digital technology and general diligence. Sam Hamilton, distinction in physical education. Mikae Hape, distinction in physical education. Jacob Hill, distinction in integrated studies. Jed Holland, distinction in visual art and drama. Ben Hollard, distinction in Te Reo Maori. James Homer, distinction in physical education. Thomas Kaiser, distinction in physical education and German. Lucas Kirkland, distinction in visual art, 3d design and general diligence.

Shaan Lal, distinction in mathematics and science. Oliver Levy, distinction in design technology. Lewis Marr, distinction in physical education. Heath McAra, distinction in integrated studies. Rocco McDonnell, distinction in physical education. Aiden McLean, distinction in design technology. Odhran McNicholas, distinction in physical education. Ryan Miller, distinction in visual art. Max Nation, distinction in integrated studies, physical education, visual art, 3d design, food technology and general diligence. Tim Niblock, distinction in physical education, drama, design technology and general diligence. Toby ONeill, distinction in visual art. Liam Pettigrew, distinction in visual art and Te Reo Maori. Jake Potiki-Tagg, distinction in drama. Nelson Rimmer, distinction in science, 3d design, drama and general diligence. William Ross, distinction in physical education. Matt Sandford, distinction in digital technology. Digby Saunders, distinction in physical education. Angus Sawyer, distinction in science and physical education. Oliver Schonthal, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, physical education and drama. Kura-matakitaki Stevens, distinction in integrated studies, Te Reo Maori and general diligence. Reuben Tulloch, distinction in music. Sam Anderson, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, visual art and Te Reo Maori. Matthew Arlidge, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, science, physical education, visual art and digital technology. Alban Boaden-Trotter, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, science, physical education, design technology and Te Reo Maori. Christopher Body, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, science, 3d design, digital technology, German, music and general diligence. Connor Bond, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, physical education, visual art, Te Reo Maori and general diligence. Joshua Chin, distinction in mathematics, science, digital technology and Te Reo Maori. Cohen Harris, distinction in integrated studies, digital technology, drama, German, music and general diligence. Toby Hebden, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, science,

music, Te Reo Maori and general diligence. Leo Hill, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, science, visual art, drama, food technology, music and Te Reo Maori.

Henry Jin, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, science, physical education, 3d design, digital technology, drama, German, music and general diligence. Ollie Kemmett, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, science and design technology. Adam Ludgate, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, science, visual

art, digital technology, music, Te Reo Maori and general diligence. Nio Maclean, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, science, 3d design, digital technology, music and general diligence. Finn McDonald, distinction in mathematics, physical education, digital technology, design technology, Te Reo Maori and general diligence.

Roam Penwarden, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, science, digital technology, german, music and general diligence. Tristan Steenkamp, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, science, drama, german, music and general diligence. Tommy Wilson, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, science, digital

technology, design technology, Te Reo Maori and general diligence. Leo Woodham, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, science, visual

art, design technology, German and general diligence. Alex Yeo, distinction in integrated studies, mathematics, science, digital technology, design technology, German and general diligence.



Year 10 ACADEMIC AWARDS

Samuel Binns, distinction in visual art and general diligence. Harrison Bird ,distinction in film and general diligence. Niko Brett, distinction in film. Jack Burton, distinction in 3d design. Lachie Clearwater, distinction in mathematics and physical education. Joshua Clearwater-Blunt, distinction in visual Art, 3d design and general diligence. Charles Copland, general diligence. Jed Crawford distinction in Te Reo Maori. Zac Cunningham , distinction in English, physical education and sports performance. Lachlan Davies, excellence in level 1 mathematics and distinction in physical education. Fergus Dillon, distinction in visual art, design technology, rural

studies and general diligence. Toby Duncan, distinction in physical education. Jonty Ellis, excellence in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in physical education, sports performance and Te Reo Maori. Fred Gordon, distinction in physical education. Andrew Grounds distinction in visual art, digital technology, food technology and general diligence. Joshua Hagan, distinction in physical education. Matthew Hanna, distinction in physical education, design technology, sports performance and general diligence. Thomas Hinton, distinction in physical education and sports performance. Raiden Ho, distinction in visual art, 3d design and general diligence. Theo Hollands, distinction in science. Jonny Hunter, distinction in visual art, design technology and Te Reo Maori. Johnny Kaan, distinction in English, mathematics and Aotearoa NZ studies. Tee Kiatwattanakorn, excellence in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in science and general diligence. James Kinney, distinction in English, mathematics and 3d design. Simon Knopp, merit in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in digital technology and film. William Light, excellence in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in Aotearoa NZ studies and physical education. Lachlan Macaulay, distinction in mathematics, rural studies, film, design technology, rural studies and general diligence. Geordie Macdonald, general diligence. Hugo Maher, distinction in music. Harry Martin, distinction in mathematics and sports performance. Noah McCoubrey, merit in level 1 mathematics. Ethan McSkimming, distinction in physical education. Issac Morrison, general diligence. Bede OConnell, distinction in mathematics, physical education and design technology. Jack OConnor, Distinction in physical education, design technology, sports performance and general diligence. Otis Quelch, distinction in mathematics, physical education and sports performance. Liam Rasmussen, merit in level 1 mathematics. distinction in digital technology and music. Ollie Rongen, distinction in physical education, rural studies and sports performance. Louie Rouvi, distinction in physical education. Mac Sheppard, distinction in rural studies. Logan Struthers, distinction in mathematics, food technology and music. Hunter Sutherland, distinction in physical education and design technology. Jaden Tonkin, distinction in mathematics. Alex Walker, distinction in physical education. Nicholas Williams, distinction in mathematics. Tom Zhang, distinction in mathematics. George Bary, excellence in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English, science, Aotearoa NZ studies, food technology, German and general diligence. Oliver Beadell ,distinction in English, Aotearoa NZ studies, visual art, German and general diligence. Nicholas Bolton, excellence in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in science, food technology and Aotearoa NZ studies. William Cameron, excellence in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English, physical education, visual art, sports performance, Te Reo Maori and general diligence. Charlie Falconer, excellence in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English, science, Aotearoa NZ studies, physical education, design technology, rural studies, sports performance and general diligence. Anderson Fought, distinction in English, science, mathematics, Aotearoa NZ studies and digital technology. Dan Grieve, excellence in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English, science and German. William Harrex, merit in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English, science, physical education and design technology. Benjamin Koh, excellence in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English, science, Aotearoa NZ studies, German, rural studies and Te Reo Maori. mathematics, science and Aotearoa NZ studies. William Laws, excellence in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English, Aotearoa NZ studies, physical education, music, sports performance and Te Reo Maori. Harry McDonald, merit in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English, Aotearoa NZ studies and physical education. Adrian Prasath, excellence in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English, science, Aotearoa NZ studies, German, music, Te Reo Maori and general diligence. Charles Reid, excellence in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English, science, Aotearoa NZ studies, digital technology and Te Reo Maori. Maxwell Reid, excellence in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English, Aotearoa NZ studies, visual art and digital technology. Luka Riley, distinction in English, mathematics, physical education, visual art, sports performance and general diligence. Lachlan Russell, merit in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in science, German, music, rural studies and general diligence. Timothy Stevens, merit in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English, science, film and music. Aathur Talahma, merit in level 1 mathematics. Distinction in English, science and Aotearoa NZ studies. Ryan Zhou, excellence in level 1 mathematics and science. Distinction in English, Aotearoa NZ studies, digital

technology, German, music and general diligence.

SPORTS AWARDS

Ethan McSkimming, junior athletic challenge cup. William Harrex, 3000m. Alex Walker, novice athletics champion. Alex Walker, champion of champions. Hugo Maher, badminton singles trophy. Fred Gordon, most promising junior cricketer. Lachie Mackenzie, loyalty, service and sportsmanship to junior cricket. Charlie Falconer, novice cross country champion. William Harrex, junior cross country champion. William Laws. best junior football player. Noah McCoubrey, most improved player. Geordie Macdonald, junior match-play champion. Lachlan Davies, junior stroke-play champion. Toby Duncan, most improved year 9 and 10 hockey player. William Harrex, most valuable year 9 and 10 hockey player. George Bary, most improved junior ice hockey player. Paddy Kennedy, award for outstanding attitude as a novice or cox. William Light, most promising junior rower. Rocco Mcdonnell, most promising under 14 rugby player. Max Perriam, most improved under 15 rugby player. Ethan McSkimming, most promising 1st fifteen rugby player. Mac Sheppard, most improved trapshooter. Lachlan Russell, junior swimming champion. Lachlan Russell, champion of champions. Hamish Casey, best and fairest touch player. William Ross, most promising year 9 volleyball player. William Cameron, most valuable year 10 volleyball player. Joshua Clearwater-Blunt, most promising year 9 and 10 waterpolo player.



SUBJECT AND SPECIAL AWARDS

Charles Reid, creative writing year 10. Kura-mātakitaki Stevens, prepared reading year 9. Kura-mātakitaki Stevens, year 9 speech award. Ryan Zhou, year 10 speech award. Ryan Zhou, debating and contribution to college chess. Mac Sheppard, most improved piper. Charlie Falconer, year 9 and 10 art award. Jed Holland and Oliver Schonthal, most promising junior drama students. Christopher Body, contribution to college music. Adrian Prasath, excellence in junior music performance. Daniel Grieve, most improved academic student in year 10. Charles Reid, Finn McDonald, Tommy Wilson, service to the library. Raiden Ho, Christopher Body, library reading prizes. Good citizen awards, Blaine Dillon 9cbd, Connor Bond 9dsm, Timothy Niblock 9kgr, Mikae Hape 9nsm, Hunter Sutherland 10rko, Geordie Macdonald 10smc, William Laws 10smn, Lachie Mackenzie 10tsh.





PREMIER AWARDS

William Laws, best all round year 9 and 10 sportsman. Connor Bond, year 9 boarding house award. Adam Ludgate, academic excellence in year 9. Ryan Zhou, academic excellence in year 10. Charlie Falconer, colleges special character award. William Laws, best all round student.