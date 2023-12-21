You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Students were recognised for their achievements in the South Otago High School 2023 junior prizegiving.
9A
Reuben Bellaney diligence in science Mabel Ferguson diligence in English; Matt Simmonds diligence in mathematics; Azaria Vining diligence in science; Blake Jenkinson diligence in mathematics and social studies; Dylan Carr merit in performance; Daniel Dunlop merit in English; Keely Shanks merit in social studies; Libby Campbell merit in science diligence in health & physical education; Addyson Macdonald merit in health & physical education diligence in English; Olivia Pennell merit in mathematics diligence in social studies and health & physical education; Kyla Te Moananui-Currie distinction in English social studies and Te Reo Māori merit in mathematics science and health & physical education diligence in food technology and performance; Oliver Scarth distinction in mathematics science health & physical education and hard material technology merit in English and social studies
9M
Kiani Heperi diligence in mathematics; Conrado Tomeldan diligence in health & physical education; Kooper Wheeler diligence in art; Hazel Buckingham diligence in social studies and health & physical education; Emma White merit in English; Maddison Win merit in art; Stuart Swallow merit in science diligence in mathematics; Meghan Parlane merit in social studies diligence in English and science; Benji May distinction in health & physical education merit in mathematics diligence in English science social studies and Te Reo Māori; Hannah Murray distinction in social studies Merit in English mathematics science and health & physical education; Jess Daumann distinction in English mathematics and science merit in social studies and health & physical education
9O
Emelia Arthur diligence in health & physical education; Jerico Gerida diligence in mathematics; Liam Hill diligence in health & physical education; Tilly Gregory diligence in hard material technology; Lilly Taylor diligence in social studies; Yunique Papalii merit in science diligence in English; Joss Winslade distinction in art diligence in English mathematics and science; Hannah Macdonald distinction in health & physical education merit in social studies diligence in science; Hannah Madayag distinction in English merit in mathematics and health & physical education diligence in social studies; Ellie Olsen-Vetland distinction in social studies and food technology merit in English mathematics science and health & physical education diligence in art and Mandarin; Erin Turner distinction in mathematics science Mandarin and performance merit in English social studies and food technology
9P
Wendy Agajona diligence in health & physical education; Finn Leeds diligence in science; Rose Ootia diligence in mathematics; LJ Taylor diligence in hard material technology; Cooper Geary diligence in health & physical education and performance; Mysha van Schalkwyk diligence in mathematics and social studies; Amber Kasosera diligence in English science and social studies; Leah Cambridge merit in health & physical education; Franco de Villiers merit in hard material technology; Olivia Jack merit in social studies diligence in English; Sarah Knowles merit in English mathematics and science; Tia Ware distinction in social studies merit in English mathematics science and health & physical education diligence in food technology; Jayden Gelacio distinction in English mathematics science and health & physical education merit in social studies
Y9 Sports and Cultural Prizes
Libby Campbell U14 girl athletics champion colts girl cross country champion; Jess Daumann photo life digital media award; Cooper Geary hockey most improved player; Jayden Gelacio best contribution to music; (junior) Finn Leeds colts boy cross country champion sportsmanship boys hockey; Addyson Macdonald netball most promising junior physical education best all-round year 9 girl; Hannah Madayag y9 speech Benji May contribution to u14 rugby; Ellie Olsen-Vetland u14 girl swimming champion; Oliver Scarth contribution to junior football physicaleducation best all-round year 9 boy; Matt Simmonds junior boys footballmost improved player; Stuart Swallow u14 boy swimming champion; ErinTurner best junior writing; Savanah Walsh photo life photography award
Year 9 special awards
Ellie Olsen-Vetland overall excellence academic cultural and sporting effort year 9 Erin Turner top academic y9 student
Year 10 Subject awards
10A
Priya Baskar diligence in mathematics; Abby McKinney diligence in social studies; Lamont Tourell diligence in English and health & physical education; Wade Lumb merit in hard material technology diligence in health & physical education; Rashaun Melvin merit in English mathematics health & physical education business studies and Te Reo Māori diligence in social studies; Logan Dunn distinction in digital technology merit in mathematics and science; Olivia Ludemann distinction in science merit in English and social studies; Emmy Marshall distinction in English and health & physical education merit in art; Emmalee Batt distinction in mathematics and hard material technology merit in social studies diligence in science; Holly Bisset distinction in social studies and art merit in science and health & physical education diligence in English and mathematics
10M
Gemma Brook diligence in social studies; Annie Maggay diligence in science; Clayton Sheppard diligence in health & physical education; Tangiria Taniera diligence in social studies; Charlotte Wakeham diligence in soft material technology; Rian Darmody diligence in English and art; Blake Cochrane diligence in English mathematics and science; Jak Buckingham merit in hospitality; Brylee McElrea merit in social studies; Max McHaffie merit in health & physical education; Makayla Seed merit in English; Ruby Smith merit in English social studies and health & physical education diligence in mathematics; Penny Coote distinction in science merit in mathematics diligence in health & physical education; Freddy Daumann distinction in business studies and Mandarin merit in mathematics and science; Toby Allan distinction in English mathematics social studies and health & physical education merit in science
10O
Nala Cain diligence in Te Reo Māori; Dresden Holdem diligence in hospitality; Henk Human diligence in mathematics; Mia McKenzie diligence in art; Liam Wilson diligence in hard material technology; Sam Wright diligence in hard material technology; Isaac McCarthy diligence in mathematics and health & physical education; Millie Scott diligence in English science and health & physical education; Lucy Harrison merit in science; Lulu Marshall merit in health & physical education diligence in English and social studies; Jorja Andrews merit in English and science; Teawa Ketike merit in mathematics and health & physical education diligence in social studies; Aniva Gouman merit in English social studies and hospitality; Katie Barker distinction in art; Marco Smales distinction in mathematics merit in social studies diligence in science; Maddy McElrea distinction in English science social studies and health & physical education merit in mathematics
10 P
Mathafasue Mikaele Tanuvasa diligence in social studies; Leilah Williams diligence in social studies; Mitch Cooper diligence in science and business studies; Nikolai Clark merit in social studies; Sam Inder merit in science; Brooke Smith merit in health & physical education; Isabel Stirling merit in English; Krystal Vuni merit in science; Hayden Wendelgelst merit in hard material technology diligence in health & physical education; Rylee Zwies merit in soft material technology diligence in mathematics; Hannah Pow merit in hospitality diligence in English and Mandarin; Hayley Weir merit in art diligence in English and health & physical education; Rylan McCabe merit in mathematics diligence in science digital technology and hospitality; Tavis Bonney merit in mathematics and digital technology; Bella Paterson distinction in health & physical education merit in English social studies and hospitality diligence in mathematics; Hanre De La Harpe distinction in English mathematics science and social studies merit in health & physical education
Y10 Sports and Cultural Prizes
Jorja Andrews Te Rihari Taonga; Holly Bisset year 10 music junior drama; Zion Bokilis athletics champion colts boy; Jak Buckingham community contribution; Nala Cain Teina He whakaritenga ki te rohe Iwi Katea Ranui Heperi photo life visual arts award Henk Human Services to library award; Wade Lumb cross country champion junior boy; Emmy Marshall excellence junior netball; Max McHaffie junior boy athletics champion; Isabel O’Riordan-Lawlor junior girl athletics champion; Bella Paterson Bayne Cup - junior girl cross country champion; Molly Paterson u15 girls sport; Bridget Roy junior girl swimming champion; Noah Saro contribution to u15 rugby; Clayton Sheppard junior boy swimming champion service to hockey; Isabel Stirling y10 speech; Laura Warren exceptional effort in learning support; Daniel Witt u15 sport
Y10 Special awards
Holly Bisset best all-round academic cultural and sporting effort – year 10
Maddy McElrea top academic y10 student