Students were recognised for their achievements in the South Otago High School 2023 junior prizegiving.

9A

Reuben Bellaney diligence in science Mabel Ferguson diligence in English; Matt Simmonds diligence in mathematics; Azaria Vining diligence in science; Blake Jenkinson diligence in mathematics and social studies; Dylan Carr merit in performance; Daniel Dunlop merit in English; Keely Shanks merit in social studies; Libby Campbell merit in science diligence in health & physical education; Addyson Macdonald merit in health & physical education diligence in English; Olivia Pennell merit in mathematics diligence in social studies and health & physical education; Kyla Te Moananui-Currie distinction in English social studies and Te Reo Māori merit in mathematics science and health & physical education diligence in food technology and performance; Oliver Scarth distinction in mathematics science health & physical education and hard material technology merit in English and social studies

9M

Kiani Heperi diligence in mathematics; Conrado Tomeldan diligence in health & physical education; Kooper Wheeler diligence in art; Hazel Buckingham diligence in social studies and health & physical education; Emma White merit in English; Maddison Win merit in art; Stuart Swallow merit in science diligence in mathematics; Meghan Parlane merit in social studies diligence in English and science; Benji May distinction in health & physical education merit in mathematics diligence in English science social studies and Te Reo Māori; Hannah Murray distinction in social studies Merit in English mathematics science and health & physical education; Jess Daumann distinction in English mathematics and science merit in social studies and health & physical education

9O

Emelia Arthur diligence in health & physical education; Jerico Gerida diligence in mathematics; Liam Hill diligence in health & physical education; Tilly Gregory diligence in hard material technology; Lilly Taylor diligence in social studies; Yunique Papalii merit in science diligence in English; Joss Winslade distinction in art diligence in English mathematics and science; Hannah Macdonald distinction in health & physical education merit in social studies diligence in science; Hannah Madayag distinction in English merit in mathematics and health & physical education diligence in social studies; Ellie Olsen-Vetland distinction in social studies and food technology merit in English mathematics science and health & physical education diligence in art and Mandarin; Erin Turner distinction in mathematics science Mandarin and performance merit in English social studies and food technology

9P

Wendy Agajona diligence in health & physical education; Finn Leeds diligence in science; Rose Ootia diligence in mathematics; LJ Taylor diligence in hard material technology; Cooper Geary diligence in health & physical education and performance; Mysha van Schalkwyk diligence in mathematics and social studies; Amber Kasosera diligence in English science and social studies; Leah Cambridge merit in health & physical education; Franco de Villiers merit in hard material technology; Olivia Jack merit in social studies diligence in English; Sarah Knowles merit in English mathematics and science; Tia Ware distinction in social studies merit in English mathematics science and health & physical education diligence in food technology; Jayden Gelacio distinction in English mathematics science and health & physical education merit in social studies

Y9 Sports and Cultural Prizes

Libby Campbell U14 girl athletics champion colts girl cross country champion; Jess Daumann photo life digital media award; Cooper Geary hockey most improved player; Jayden Gelacio best contribution to music; (junior) Finn Leeds colts boy cross country champion sportsmanship boys hockey; Addyson Macdonald netball most promising junior physical education best all-round year 9 girl; Hannah Madayag y9 speech Benji May contribution to u14 rugby; Ellie Olsen-Vetland u14 girl swimming champion; Oliver Scarth contribution to junior football physicaleducation best all-round year 9 boy; Matt Simmonds junior boys footballmost improved player; Stuart Swallow u14 boy swimming champion; ErinTurner best junior writing; Savanah Walsh photo life photography award

Year 9 special awards

Ellie Olsen-Vetland overall excellence academic cultural and sporting effort year 9 Erin Turner top academic y9 student

Year 10 Subject awards

10A

Priya Baskar diligence in mathematics; Abby McKinney diligence in social studies; Lamont Tourell diligence in English and health & physical education; Wade Lumb merit in hard material technology diligence in health & physical education; Rashaun Melvin merit in English mathematics health & physical education business studies and Te Reo Māori diligence in social studies; Logan Dunn distinction in digital technology merit in mathematics and science; Olivia Ludemann distinction in science merit in English and social studies; Emmy Marshall distinction in English and health & physical education merit in art; Emmalee Batt distinction in mathematics and hard material technology merit in social studies diligence in science; Holly Bisset distinction in social studies and art merit in science and health & physical education diligence in English and mathematics

10M

Gemma Brook diligence in social studies; Annie Maggay diligence in science; Clayton Sheppard diligence in health & physical education; Tangiria Taniera diligence in social studies; Charlotte Wakeham diligence in soft material technology; Rian Darmody diligence in English and art; Blake Cochrane diligence in English mathematics and science; Jak Buckingham merit in hospitality; Brylee McElrea merit in social studies; Max McHaffie merit in health & physical education; Makayla Seed merit in English; Ruby Smith merit in English social studies and health & physical education diligence in mathematics; Penny Coote distinction in science merit in mathematics diligence in health & physical education; Freddy Daumann distinction in business studies and Mandarin merit in mathematics and science; Toby Allan distinction in English mathematics social studies and health & physical education merit in science

10O

Nala Cain diligence in Te Reo Māori; Dresden Holdem diligence in hospitality; Henk Human diligence in mathematics; Mia McKenzie diligence in art; Liam Wilson diligence in hard material technology; Sam Wright diligence in hard material technology; Isaac McCarthy diligence in mathematics and health & physical education; Millie Scott diligence in English science and health & physical education; Lucy Harrison merit in science; Lulu Marshall merit in health & physical education diligence in English and social studies; Jorja Andrews merit in English and science; Teawa Ketike merit in mathematics and health & physical education diligence in social studies; Aniva Gouman merit in English social studies and hospitality; Katie Barker distinction in art; Marco Smales distinction in mathematics merit in social studies diligence in science; Maddy McElrea distinction in English science social studies and health & physical education merit in mathematics

10 P

Mathafasue Mikaele Tanuvasa diligence in social studies; Leilah Williams diligence in social studies; Mitch Cooper diligence in science and business studies; Nikolai Clark merit in social studies; Sam Inder merit in science; Brooke Smith merit in health & physical education; Isabel Stirling merit in English; Krystal Vuni merit in science; Hayden Wendelgelst merit in hard material technology diligence in health & physical education; Rylee Zwies merit in soft material technology diligence in mathematics; Hannah Pow merit in hospitality diligence in English and Mandarin; Hayley Weir merit in art diligence in English and health & physical education; Rylan McCabe merit in mathematics diligence in science digital technology and hospitality; Tavis Bonney merit in mathematics and digital technology; Bella Paterson distinction in health & physical education merit in English social studies and hospitality diligence in mathematics; Hanre De La Harpe distinction in English mathematics science and social studies merit in health & physical education

Y10 Sports and Cultural Prizes

Jorja Andrews Te Rihari Taonga; Holly Bisset year 10 music junior drama; Zion Bokilis athletics champion colts boy; Jak Buckingham community contribution; Nala Cain Teina He whakaritenga ki te rohe Iwi Katea Ranui Heperi photo life visual arts award Henk Human Services to library award; Wade Lumb cross country champion junior boy; Emmy Marshall excellence junior netball; Max McHaffie junior boy athletics champion; Isabel O’Riordan-Lawlor junior girl athletics champion; Bella Paterson Bayne Cup - junior girl cross country champion; Molly Paterson u15 girls sport; Bridget Roy junior girl swimming champion; Noah Saro contribution to u15 rugby; Clayton Sheppard junior boy swimming champion service to hockey; Isabel Stirling y10 speech; Laura Warren exceptional effort in learning support; Daniel Witt u15 sport

Y10 Special awards

Holly Bisset best all-round academic cultural and sporting effort – year 10

Maddy McElrea top academic y10 student