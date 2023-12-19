King's High School 2023 Junior Prizegiving

Students were recognised for their achievements in the 2023 King's High School junior prizegiving.

Year 9

Rector’s commendation for all-round personal excellence

9CR: Alex Bailey, Ben Carline, Edward Hager, Harry Lyons. 9EA: William Blakie, Chris Booyens, Eddie Bracey, Ollie Hill, Toby Holland, Owen Jack, Nathan Maree, Roman Meijerink, Nived Menon, Felix Newell, Ben Nguyen, James Reay, Gabe Scott, Levi Simpson, Villie Steenkamp, Gregor Watts, Aiden Zhang, Henry Zhang. 9GI: Mana Aumata, Eden Brummitt Rodriguez, Hagen Geurten, Rory Harrold, Nico Harvey, Umair Khan, Connor MacDonald, Cooper Maclean, Logan McFarlane, Oakley Muir, Lachie Rowley, Job Santos, Ethan Wardrop. 9HI: Jack Campbell, Silver Iakopo. 9KL: Bakeua Bakeua, Rich Davies, Semisi Fakataha, Jd Jones, Isaac Tafo’ou. 9LY: Patrick Brown, Riley Goldsmith, Jameson Green. 9RB: Isaac Anderson, Nick Dzadza, Charlie Gamble, Ryder Hancock, Cayden Pistorius, Thomas Weatherall. 9SR: Ethan Bayne, Alex Burgess, Austin Dalziel, Kartik Giroti, Jack Higgins, Flynn Nilsen, Tom Pryor, Marlon Scott, Flint Sherborne-France, Charlie Stevenson.

Prestige Awards

Alex Bailey (all-round academic excellence); William Blakie (top all-round student); Hagen Geurten (all-round academic excellence); Will Heggie (all-round academic excellence); Ben Nguyen (top all-round student); Levi Simpson (all-round academic excellence); Gregor Watts (top academic student & top student for leadership).

9SR:Kean Agocoy (merit visual art, certificate of attainment); Mina Ali (department prize technology, excellence digital technology, science, Spanish, technology, merit English maths, visual art, certificate of attainment); Ethan Bayne (excellence Japanese, technology, merit maths, music, PE, visual art, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Jamie Blair (excellence maths, visual art, merit music, PE, science, Te Reo Māori, technology, certificate of attainment); Alex Burgess (excellence PE, technology, visual art, merit English, maths, music, science, social studies, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Ben Calder (merit English, maths, PE, science, Technology, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Austin Dalziel (excellence English, technology, merit maths, science, social studies, Spanish, visual art, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Hussein Ghanam (merit English, maths, PE, technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); Kartik Giroti (excellence English, social studies, technology, merit digital technology, French, maths, visual art, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Campbell Gullery (merit maths, PE, social studies, technology, certificate of attainment); Ashton Heptonstall (certificate of attainment); Jack Higgins (excellence English, merit digital technology, maths, PE, science, social studies, technology, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Xavia Hurring (merit social studies, Spanish, technology, certificate of attainment); Zac Lawson (excellence Te Reo Māori, merit digital technology, English, maths, science, certificate of attainment); Evan Lowrey (merit digital technology, English, maths, PE, social studies, technology, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Angus Macgregor (excellence PE, merit English, social studies, technology, Oestreicher bronze, basketball most valuable Y9 player, certificate of attainment); Ryan Nafatali (excellence technology, merit digital technology, PE, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Flynn Nilsen (special prize most improved mathematician, department prize visual art, excellence Japanese, maths, music, science, social studies, technology, visual art, merit digital technology, English, PE, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Tom Pryor (excellence Japanese, maths, visual art, merit PE, science, social studies, technology, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Marlon Scott (excellence digital technology, English, Japanese, PE, technology, merit maths, music, science, social studies, visual art, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Flint Sherborne-France (excellence English, technology, merit Japanese, maths, PE, social studies, visual art, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Lou Simmers (excellence maths, music, visual art, merit English, science, technology, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Charlie Stevenson (excellence Japanese, visual art, merit digital technology, English, maths, music, PE, science, social studies, technology, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Maz Te Kanawa (excellence Te Reo Māori, merit music, PE, technology, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Jackson Te Raki (excellence maths, technology, merit PE, science, social studies, visual art, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Riley Thompson (excellence technology, certificate of attainment); Noah Tod (merit maths, technology, certificate of attainment); Harry Wood (excellence technology, merit English, maths, PE, science, certificate of attainment). 9LY: Patrick Brown (excellence digital technology, maths, visual art, merit science, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Dylan Enaje (merit digital technology, certificate of attainment); Noah Gabbott (excellence digital technology, merit maths, certificate of attainment); Riley Goldsmith (excellence digital technology, certificate of attainment); Jameson Green (excellence digital technology, merit visual art, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Siris Jackson (merit English, PE, visual art, certificate of attainment); Dylan Jenks Gray (excellence visual art, merit digital technology, certificate of attainment); Izaak Kinney (merit maths, certificate of attainment); Samisoni Molia (excellence digital technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); Kaleb Morris (excellence digital technology, visual art, merit maths, certificate of attainment); Albie Paul (excellence visual art, merit digital technology, PE, certificate of attainment); Hunter Roberts (excellence digital technology, visual art, merit maths, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Te Apanui Uiti-Ryder (excellence Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment). 9GI: Benjamin Adams (excellence digital technology, Spanish, visual art, merit English, PE, science, social studies, technology, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Mana Aumata (excellence digital technology, Te Reo Māori, merit English, maths, music, PE, social studies, technology, visual art, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Alexander Bork (excellence digital technology, maths, music, merit English, PE, social studies, Oestreicher gold certificate of attainment); Eden Brummitt Rodriguez (excellence digital technology, maths, PE, Spanish, merit English, music, social studies, technology, visual art, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Ayden Chung (excellence digital technology, English, French, maths, merit PE, science, social studies, technology, visual art, basketball – most improved year 9 player, certificate of attainment); Cohen Daniels (excellence digital technology, French, merit English, maths, PE, social studies, technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); Sean Garcillanosa (excellence digital technology, Spanish, technology, merit English, maths, social studies, technology, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Hagen Geurten (department prize, digital technology, visual art, excellence digital technology, French, maths, music, social studies, technology, visual art, merit English, PE, science, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, service to school library, certificate of attainment); Zach Gray (excellence digital technology, merit English, maths, PE, social studies, technology, certificate of attainment); Rory Harrold (excellence digital technology, French, maths, music, social studies, technology, visual art, merit English, PE, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, service to school library, water polo – most improved junior player, certificate of attainment); Nico Harvey (excellence digital technology, English, French, music social studies, technology, visual art, merit English, maths, PE, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Aaron Hill (excellence digital technology, Japanese, merit English, maths, PE, social studies, technology, visual art, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Hugo Jury (excellence digital technology, PE, merit English, maths, Te Reo Māori, technology, visual art, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Charlie Kean (excellence digital technology, visual art, merit English, French, maths, PE, social studies, technology, certificate of attainment); Umair Khan (excellence digital technology, French, social studies, merit maths, PE, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Connor MacDonald (excellence digital technology, technology, visual art, merit English, French, maths, PE, social studies, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Cooper Maclean (excellence digital technology, PE, social studies, Spanish, technology, visual art, merit English, maths, music, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Ashton Macnee (excellence digital technology, maths, visual art, merit music, PE, social studies, Te Reo Māori, technology, certificate of attainment); Logan McFarlane (excellence digital technology, French, maths, visual art, merit English, music, PE, science, technology, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Jackson McLaughlan (excellence digital technology, maths, technology, visual art, merit English, PE, social studies, Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment); Oakley Muir (excellence digital technology, maths, visual art, merit English, French, PE, social studies, technology, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Otto Reid (excellence digital technology, merit PE, certificate of attainment); Thomas Reynolds (merit digital technology, English, maths, PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Lachie Rowley (excellence digital technology, English, French, merit maths, music, PE, social studies, technology, visual art, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Tieke Runga (excellence digital technology, merit English, maths, music, PE, social studies, Te Reo Māori, visual art, certificate of attainment); Jackson Sam (excellence French, maths, PE, merit English, social studies, technology, visual art, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Job Santos (merit Japanese, PE, certificate of attainment); Ethan Wardrop ( department prize technology, excellence digital technology, music, PE, social studies, technology, visual art, merit English, French, maths, rector's commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment). 9KL:Bakeua Bakeua (excellence digital technology, visual art, merit English, music, PE, social studies, Spanish, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Kalel Beer-Williams (excellence PE, merit music, Te Reo Māori, cross country - u14 fastest time, certificate of attainment); Riley Boereboom (excellence visual art, certificate of attainment); Aiden Cairns (merit social studies, visual art, certificate of attainment); Harrison Corbett (merit English, PE, visual art, certificate of attainment); Ali Culpan (merit PE, certificate of attainment); Rich Davies (merit English, music, Spanish, certificate of attainment); Semisi Fakataha (excellence digital technology, merit English, visual art, rugby – most promising year 9 forward, certificate of attainment); Tysin Gill (merit maths, certificate of attainment); Sam Griffith (merit social studies, visual art, certificate of attainment); Brodie Harris (certificate of attainment); Jd Jones (merit Spanish, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Dechey Keefe-White (excellence Te Reo Māori, merit PE, certificate of attainment); Ash La Hood (merit English, PE, social studies, Te Reo Māori, visual art, certificate of attainment); Ryder McNally (merit English, certificate of attainment); Frederick Reed (excellence visual art, merit music, PE, Spanish, certificate of attainment); Te Ariki Roma (merit PE, Athletics – u14 champion, certificate of attainment); Lucas Russell-Reihana (excellence visual art, merit English, PE, certificate of attainment); River Ryalls (merit music, certificate of attainment); Ashton Sharples (merit digital technology maths, music, certificate of attainment); Isaac Tafo’ou (certificate of attainment); Oliver Walsh (excellence visual art, certificate of attainment). 9RB: Isaac Anderson (excellence digital technology, merit social studies, visual art, certificate of attainment); Michael Broderick (excellence digital technology, merit PE, social studies, Te Reo Māori, Hockey – most improved junior player, certificate of attainment); Sam Caldwell (excellence visual art); merit digital technology, English, maths, PE, science, social studies, football – most outstanding year 9 player, certificate of attainment); Fletcher Doyle-Rotch (merit digital technology, music, social studies, certificate of attainment); Nick Dzadza (excellence digital technology, merit maths, music, science, social studies, visual art, certificate of attainment); Charlie Gamble (merit digital technology, music, social studies, visual art, certificate of attainment); Kiedis Gray (excellence PE, Te Reo Māori, merit digital technology, maths, music, social studies, certificate of attainment); Nate Hancock (excellence English, science, social studies, merit digital technology, maths, music, Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment); Ryder Hancock (excellence digital technology, merit English, maths, music, PE science, social studies, visual art, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Ryder Jefferies (merit digital technology, English, PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Yannic Kalia (excellence digital technology, social studies, merit Japanese, maths, PE, visual art, certificate of attainment); Lucas Kramers (merit digital technology, PE, Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment); Archie McLaughlan (merit digital technology, maths, PE, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Lachie Mitchell (certificate of attainment); Thomas Mitchell (excellence digital technology, merit music, PE, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Keo Morrison (excellence digital technology, merit science, social studies, visual art, certificate of attainment); Harry Newcombe (merit digital technology, English, maths, PE, science, social studies, certificate of attainment); Kayden Oranje (merit digital technology, certificate of attainment); Jordan Peniamina (merit digital technology, social studies, certificate of attainment); Cayden Pistorius (excellence digital technology, social studies, visual art, merit French, maths, music, Oestreicher silver, service to school library, certificate of attainment); Jack Proctor (department prize PE, excellence PE, merit digital technology, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, cricket - most promising junior batsman, touch - most improved Y9 TAC player, rugby - most promising Y9 back, certificate of attainment); James Ross (excellence digital technology, merit social studies, visual art, certificate of attainment); Junior Talatonu (department prize English as a second language, excellence English as a second language, visual art, merit digital technology, maths, social studies, certificate of attainment); Jack Underhill (excellence digital technology, merit science, social studies, certificate of attainment); Thomas Weatherall (excellence digital technology, social studies, merit English, music, PE, science, Te Reo Māori, visual art, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment). 9CR:Lorenzo Adams (department prize Spanish, excellence Spanish, merit English, music, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment Alex Bailey (department prize Japanese, visual art, excellence English, Japanese, maths, music, science, visual art, merit digital technology, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Van Bennett (excellence digital technology, merit English, maths, music, social studies, certificate of attainment); Cole Berry (excellence Japanese, music, merit social studies, visual art, certificate of attainment); Ben Carline (excellence maths, merit digital technology, English, French, music, social studies, visual art, certificate of attainment); Cairo Christian (merit PE, certificate of attainment); William Collett (merit music, certificate of attainment); Jacob Coombs (merit digital technology, maths, visual art, certificate of attainment); Kahu Eddy (excellence digital technology, merit English, music, PE, visual art, certificate of attainment); Arlo Fenwick (excellence Te Reo Māori, visual art, merit English, maths, music, social studies, certificate of attainment); Eli Fox (excellence Spanish, merit visual art, certificate of attainment); Edward Hager (excellence digital technology, English, maths, music, visual art, merit French, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Noah Hamilton-Smith (excellence English, maths, visual art, merit music, social studies, certificate of attainment); Jacob Hoessler (excellence digital technology, Te Reo Māori, merit English, maths, music, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Ryoichi Inukai (excellence digital technology, maths, visual art, merit PE, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Harry Lyons (excellence digital technology, visual art, merit English, French, music, social studies, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Darcy Mason (excellence visual art, merit digital technology, English, Japanese, music, social studies, certificate of attainment); Bryley Mcgregor (merit music, social studies, certificate of attainment); Jack Murray (merit music, certificate of attainment); Tuki Potiki (department prize Te Reo Māori, excellence music, Te Reo Māori, visual art, merit digital technology, English, maths, social studies, certificate of attainment); Jackson Shaw (merit French, maths, visual art, certificate of attainment); Finn Sinclair (merit English, music, visual art, certificate of attainment); Phoenix Stevenson-Wright (merit maths, certificate of attainment); Iwikau Te Aika (excellence digital technology, Te Reo Māori, merit English, maths, music, certificate of attainment); Silas Unu (excellence Japanese, merit maths, music, social studies, certificate of attainment); Leo Young (excellence digital technology, Spanish, merit English, maths, music, PE, social studies, Oestreicher gold; certificate of attainment). 9HI: Jordy Bruce (merit digital technology, English, certificate of attainment); Jack Campbell (excellence digital technology, merit English, music, PE, Te Reo Māori, visual art, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Luis Crosland (certificate of attainment); Marcus Gilbert (excellence digital technology, merit visual art, certificate of attainment); Silver Iakopo (excellence digital technology, visual art, merit, English, music, PE, Te Reo Māori, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Riley Mair (excellence digital technology, certificate of attainment); Zhibasjian Marsh (excellence digital technology, merit music, PE, certificate of attainment); Jerome Parkinson (excellence Te Reo Māori, merit digital technology, certificate of attainment); Jaxten Paterson (merit digital technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); Ranveer Prasad (certificate of attainment); Ryvah Ratima (excellence visual art, merit digital technology, PE, Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment); Olly Roberts (excellence digital technology, merit visual art, certificate of attainment); Hemi Robinson (excellence Te Reo Māori, merit digital technology, certificate of attainment); Matin Shakib (excellence visual art, merit digital technology, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment). 9EA: Levi Baxter (excellence digital technology, merit English, maths, science, social studies, Spanish, certificate of attainment); William Blakie (department prize French, music, excellence digital technology, English, French, maths, music, science, social studies, visual art, merit PE, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Chris Booyens (excellence digital technology English, maths, music, visual art, merit science, social studies, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Eddie Bracey (excellence digital technology, English, Japanese, maths, social studies, merit music, PE, science, visual art, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Ethan Bradburn-Hay (excellence digital technology, merit English, maths, music, science, certificate of attainment); Liam Dalley (excellence digital technology, Japanese, merit maths, music, certificate of attainment); Nathan Gordon (excellence digital technology, Japanese, maths, visual art, merit English, music, certificate of attainment); Will Heggie (excellence digital technology, English, Japanese, maths, music, science, social studies, visual art, merit PE, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, football - most promising Y9 player, certificate of attainment); Ollie Hill (excellence digital technology, English, French, maths, music, social studies, visual art, merit PE, science, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Toby Holland (excellence digital technology, English, French, maths, merit music, PE, science, social studies, visual art, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Owen Jack (excellence digital technology, maths, music, science, social studies, Spanish, merit English, PE, visual art, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, swimming - year 9 champion, certificate of attainment); Nathan Maree (excellence digital technology, maths, music, social studies, merit English, French, science, visual art, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Roman Meijerink (excellence digital technology, English, maths, social studies, merit French, music, PE, science, visual art, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Nived Menon (department prize science, excellence, digital technology, English, French, maths, science, social studies, merit PE, visual art, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Felix Newell (excellence digital technology, English, maths, Te Reo Māori, visual art, merit science, social studies, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Ben Nguyen (department prize English, music, excellence digital technology, English, Japanese, maths, music, social studies, merit science, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Ben Nguyen (excellence digital technology, English, French, maths, music, science, social studies, merit visual art, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Taine Rangitutia (excellence digital technology, English, PE, merit maths, social studies, Te Reo Māori, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); James Reay (excellence digital technology, English, Japanese, maths, social studies, merit music, science, visual art, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Gabe Scott (department prize visual art, excellence English, French, maths, visual art, merit digital technology, music, science, social studies, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Kais Shaheer (excellence English, Japanese, maths, music, merit digital technology, PE, science, visual art, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Ben Shaw (excellence digital technology, maths, visual art, merit English, music, PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Levi Simpson (excellence digital technology, English, French, maths, music, PE, science, social studies, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Villie Steenkamp (excellence digital technology, English, French, maths, music, social studies, merit PE, science, visual art, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Gregor Watts (department prize maths, social studies, excellence English, maths, music, science, social studies, Te Reo Māori, visual art, merit PE, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, service to school library, certificate of attainment); Jack Wilson (excellence digital technology, English, merit maths, music, PE, science, social studies, Spanish, visual art, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Aiden Zhang (excellence digital technology, English, maths, music, science, social studies, merit PE, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Henry Zhang (excellence digital technology, English, French, maths, music, social studies, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Henry Zhong (excellence digital technology, maths, music, Spanish, merit English, science, social studies, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment).

Year 10

Rector’s commendation for all-round personal excellence

10BL: Kahu Chapman-Choat, Josh Flaherty, Charlie Scott, Micheal Ward, Lenajh Wheki Tupu-Wahitapu. 10CO: Ushitha Caldera, Fletcher Clarke, Ollie Davis, Cooper Hall, Owen Wouldes. 10HN: Archie Arlidge, Blake Broome, Ed Clouston-Cain, Benjamin Downing, Angus Harrold, Carter Hepburn, Kairangi Koni, George McConnell, Flynn Montgomerie, Albie Reed, Zavier Smith, Nathan Tran, Matthew Watson, Dadil Yiliyaer. 10JP: Sam Albert-Renata, Travis Barnard, Finn Boucher, Cooper Galvin, Isaac Griffiths, Ryder Guthrie, Cruze Hewer, Jonty Hill, Elijah Le, Ethan McBride-Aburn, Nate McCabe, Oakley Nicolau-Soper, Oliver Phillips, Zane Rakete-Gray, Mac Rawat, Nick Reid, Fisher Sanderson, Matheus Silva, Hunter Steven, Jayden Tomlinson, Kaden Williamson. 10TE: Aidan Blakie, Sam Cooper, Josh Crowley, Ewan Diggle, Flynn Gladding, Bailey Gray, Oliver Grubb, Vaibhav Jayan, Dan Kelleher, Oliver Lee, William McFarlane, Matthew McIlroy, Rhys Milmine, Sam Moore, Abhishek Palagulla, Harshith Poddiwala, Max Poulter, Jonathan Roy, Rohan Savarimuthu, Isaac Thomas, Shaun Thomson, Thomas Tonkin, Harlen Whitfield, Raymond Yang. 10WL: Kevin Acero, James Broderick, Finn Courtney, Wayde Dixon-Grant, William Gray, Vincent Laban, Lachlan McKerchar, Hunter Olsen, Leon Pollard, Thilina Rathnayaka Mudiyanselage, Temia Reynolds, Tyreece Runga, Evander Sanchez, Rafael Silan, Harlem Smaill, Lexani Turu-Bates, Awen Wallace. 10WM: Farhaad Jamil, Atu Maiono, Kairyn Tatana.

Prestige Awards: Aidan Blakie (top academic student); Josh Crowley (top student for leadership); George Fa’asega (top pacific island student); William McFarlane (all-round academic excellence); Rhys Milmine (all-round academic excellence); Sam Moore (all-round academic excellence), Zane Rakete-Gray (top student in Māori studies); Dadil Yiliyaer (top all-round student).

10WL: Harper Abbott (merit English, PE, sports performance, visual art, football, certificate of attainment); Kevin Acero (excellence economics, merit digital technology, English, maths, PE, science, social studies, sports performance, Oestreicher bronze, basketball, certificate of attainment); Rory Brash (certificate of attainment); James Broderick (excellence PE, merit economics, sports performance, visual art, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Ethan Brown (merit economics, maths, PE, certificate of attainment); Jayden Brown (excellence digital technology, merit English, maths, PE, visual art, certificate of attainment); Finn Courtney (department prize design and visual communication, excellence design and visual communication, economics, PE, visual art, merit science, social studies, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Wayde Dixon-Grant (excellence maths, merit PE, science, Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment); Yazan Ghanam (merit digital technology, English, maths, PE, Spanish, visual art, certificate of attainment); William Gray (merit maths, certificate of attainment); Vincent Laban (excellence PE, social studies, visual art, Oestreicher silver, volleyball, certificate of attainment); Kolio Makasini (merit English, PE, social studies, Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment); Jeremy Manteiga (excellence PE, merit sport science, visual art, certificate of attainment); Lachlan McKercher (excellence history, maths, merit PE, science, Spanish, certificate of attainment); Yo Morikawa (excellence maths, merit technology); Hunter Olsen (merit economics, technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); Caius Phillips (merit design and visual communication, visual art, certificate of attainment); Leon Pollard (merit Spanish, sports performance, certificate of attainment); Thilina Rathnayaka Mudiyanselage (merit maths, social studies, Oestreicher silver, service to school library, certificate of attainment); Temia Reynolds (merit digital technology, English, maths, music, PE, Oestreicher bronze, service to school library, certificate of attainment); Tyreece Runga (merit digital technology, certificate of attainment); Evander Sanchez (excellence digital technology, Spanish, merit English, maths, science, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Rafael Silan (department prize Spanish, excellence digital technology, English, maths, social studies, Spanish, merit music, PE, science, rector’s commendation of all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Harlem Smaill (excellence PE, technology, merit maths, sports performance, visual art, Oestreicher gold, hockey, certificate of attainment); Lexan Turu-Bates (excellence maths, social studies, merit digital technology, English, music, visual art, service to school library, certificate of attainment); Awen Wallace (excellence maths, merit English, French, geography, PE, sports performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Jake Walsh (excellence PE, merit English, maths, technology, certificate of attainment). 10TP: Ethan Blair (merit PE, certificate of attainment); Brooke Darcy (department prize technology, excellence PE, technology, merit music, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Alex Fosita (excellence technology, merit PE); Hunter Joss-Callaghan (certificate of attainment); Harley Leishman (merit social studies); Kody Lungley (excellence digital technology, merit technology, certificate of attainment); Daniel Palu (Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Ryan Pariachi (merit digital technology, drama, science, social studies, technology, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Paul Parnell (certificate of attainment); Taher Rmmo (merit music); Thomas Scott (certificate of attainment). 10HN: Archie Arlidge (excellence PE, Social Studies, merit English, maths, science, Spanish, visual art, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Torben Barlev (excellence history, merit drama, English, PE, science, social studies, Spanish, certificate of attainment); Asher Bowen (merit geography, PE, science, social studies, technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); Huib Broek (excellence maths, sports performance, technology, merit English, French, PE, social studies, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Blake Broome (excellence digital technology, Spanish, merit English, PE social studies, sports science, Oestreicher gold, cricket, certificate of attainment); Ed Clouston- Cain (excellence digital technology, history, merit English, maths, music, PE, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Tyson de Groot-Green (excellence maths, PE, Spanish, merit English, geography, social studies, sports science, certificate of attainment); Flynn Donaldson (excellence history, merit PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Benjamin Dowling (excellence geography, history, Te Reo Māori, merit English, PE, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); George Fa’asega (excellence PE, merit design and visual communication, English, geography, maths, social studies, sports performance, certificate of attainment); Ben Haddow (excellence Te Reo Māori, merit English, history, PE, certificate of attainment); Angus Harrold (excellence PE, merit economics, English, science, sports performance, Te Reo Māori, water polo - most valuable player, certificate of attainment); Carter Hepburn (excellence design and visual communication, economics, merit English, PE, science, social studies, sports science, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Noah Huband (excellence digital technology, history, merit English, PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Finn Jones (excellence geography, history, sports performance, merit English, PE, social studies, football, certificate of attainment); Kairangi Koni (excellence visual art, merit digital technology, English, maths, PE, social studies, sports performance, Oestreicher bronze, golf, touch, certificate of attainment); George McConnell (excellence digital technology, history, merit social studies, certificate of attainment); Flynn Montgomerie (excellence digital technology, PE, social studies, merit economics, English, maths, science, visual art, certificate of attainment); Jack Morrison (merit English, French, geography, maths, PE, social studies, sports performance, certificate of attainment); Jacob Rae (excellence maths, Spanish, merit English, geography, PE, science, social studies, sports science, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Albie Reed (excellence economics, maths, PE, merit English, social studies, sports science, technology, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Tom Reynolds (merit geography, PE, certificate of attainment); Jacob Shaw (excellence PE, merit English, technology, certificate of attainment); Marlee Silva (excellence economics, maths, music, technology, merit English, PE, science, social studies, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Zavier Smith (excellence design and visual communication, economics, PE, merit English, sports science, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Nathan Tran (department prize design and visual communication, excellence design and visual communication, social studies, visual art, merit digital technology, English, science, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Matthew Watson (department prize drama, excellence drama, English, social studies, merit digital technology, maths, PE, technology, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Dominic Xia (excellence maths, science, merit music, certificate of attainment); Dadil Yiliyaer (department prize economics, geography, Japanese, excellence economics, English, geography, Japanese, maths, PE, science, social studies, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, basketball, certificate of attainment). 10JP: Sam Albert-Renata (merit digital technology, history, PE, social studies, Te Reo Māori, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Travis Barnard (merit English, PE, social studies, sports performance, visual art, certificate of attainment); Finn Boucher (excellence digital technology, merit PE, social studies, technology, certificate of attainment); Archie Findlay (merit PE, Technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); Cooper Galvin (excellence geography, history, merit English, PE, science, certificate of attainment); Isaac Griffiths (excellence PE, merit digital technology, technology, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Ryder Guthrie (merit English, geography, PE, science, social studies, technology, Oestreicher silver, football, certificate of attainment); Cruze Hewer (merit PE, technology, certificate of attainment); Jonty Hill (merit PE, science, social studies, certificate of attainment); Elijah Le (excellence PE, merit digital technology, drama, English, science, social studies, certificate of attainment); Matai Maclean (excellence economics, merit English, PE, certificate of attainment); Cam Marriott (merit design and visual communication, digital technology, certificate of attainment); Ethan McBride-Aburn (excellence history, technology, merit design and visual communication, English, PE, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Nate McCabe (merit PE, certificate of attainment); Levi McGuire (merit design and visual communication, English, Spanish, technology, certificate of attainment); Oakley Nicolau-Soper (merit PE, certificate of attainment); Oliver Phillips (merit English, geography, PE, science, social studies Spanish, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Zane Rakete-Gray (department prize Te Reo Māori, excellence PE, Te Reo Māori, merit English, social studies, sports performance, Oestreicher gold, touch, rugby, certificate of attainment); Mac Rawat (excellence digital technology, merit English, music, PE, technology, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Nick Reid (excellence digital technology, merit English, PE, technology, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Fisher Sanderson (excellence maths, merit English, PE, Technology, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Matheus Silva (excellence Japanese, maths, merit drama, English, history, PE, science, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Hunter Steven (excellence maths, merit economics, English, Japanese, PE, certificate of attainment); Matthew Sutherland (excellence visual art, merit economics, PE, technology, certificate of attainment); Connor Thomson-Shanks (merit PE, certificate of attainment); Jayden Tomlinson (merit digital technology, social studies, certificate of attainment); Troy Werahiko (excellence PE, Te Reo Māori); Kaden Williamson (excellence drama, technology, merit PE, sports performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment). 10CO: Ezias Batson (excellence maths, music, merit economics, English, science, social studies, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Austin Benoit (excellence technology, merit history, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Ushitha Caldera (excellence economics, Japanese, merit digital technology, PE, science, social studies, Oestreicher gold, cricket, certificate of attainment); Fletcher Clarke (excellence digital technology, economics, English, geography, science, merit social studies, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, service to school library, certificate of attainment); Connor Coleman (merit digital technology, history, certificate of attainment); Ollie Davis (excellence English, merit economics, history, maths, PE, science, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Paul Ferris (department prize visual art, excellence PE, technology, visual art, merit English, geography, maths, science, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Toby Flanders (excellence economics, PE, social studies, merit sports performance, Te Reo Māori, Oestreicher bronze, football, certificate of attainment); Kevin Ganigan (merit social studies, certificate of attainment); Kian Geeves (merit PE, social studies, sports performance, technology, certificate of attainment); Seb Grenfell (merit digital technology, economics, English, certificate of attainment); Cooper Hall (excellence digital technology, drama, PE, visual art, merit English, science, social studies, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Liam Harris (certificate of attainment); Reuben Huggins (excellence technology, merit design and visual communication, geography, maths, PE, science, social studies, certificate of attainment); Noah McQueen (excellence design and visual communication, PE, science, merit digital technology, economics, maths, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Jaxon Moeahu (excellence PE, merit sports performance, Te Reo Māori, touch, certificate of attainment); River Morton (excellence digital technology, music, merit English, geography, maths, science, social studies, service to school library, certificate of attainment); Kaia Pattison (excellence PE, sports performance, Te Reo Māori, merit English, geography, maths, science, social studies, Oestreicher gold, rugby, certificate of attainment); Kaydan Potts (merit PE, certificate of attainment); Oliver Ramsay (excellence Te Reo Māori, visual art, merit digital technology, English, PE, science, social studies, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Austin Schroder (merit PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Gab Silan (excellence digital technology, music, PE, science, social studies, Spanish, merit English, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Tom Strickson (excellence economics, merit social studies, sports performance, certificate of attainment); Jack Thompson (excellence English, history, social studies, merit digital technology, PE, science, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Utah Thompson (excellence PE, Te Reo Māori, merit English, history, social studies, sports performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Carson Wells (excellence digital technology, history, merit economics, maths, PE, science, social studies, Oestreicher bronze certificate of attainment); Owen Wouldes (excellence digital technology, merit design and visual communication, English, maths, science, social studies, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Kantaro Yokoyama (merit maths, PE). 10WM: Rylan Agnew (merit PE, certificate of attainment); Bodhi Clarkson (excellence sports performance, technology, merit PE, Te Reo Māori, Oestreicher silver, rugby, certificate of attainment); Flynn Dewey (merit PE, certificate of attainment); Bailey Hitchens (merit history, PE, certificate of attainment); Boston Ivamy (merit PE, technology); Farhaad Jamil (excellence drama, merit digital technology, music, certificate of attainment); Connor Jelgersma (merit design and visual communication, PE, certificate of attainment); Reiko Kemp (merit PE, certificate of attainment); Fletcher La Roche (merit PE, visual art); Atu Maiono (merit digital technology, English, PE, sports performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Tony Marechal (certificate of attainment); Chase Mockford (merit PE, certificate of attainment); Nikolas Morrissey (merit English, PE, visual art, certificate of attainment); Kace Palmer- Kean (merit PE); Te Ani Rakete (excellence Te Reo Māori, merit PE, sports performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Kavahn Saville-Tonihi (merit PE, visual art, certificate of attainment); Cooper Scammell (excellence PE, merit economics, English, certificate of attainment); Zac Scott (merit PE, certificate of attainment); Kairyn Tatana (excellence PE, Te Reo Māori, merit English, rugby, certificate of attainment); Lafa Tofiga (merit PE, sports performance, touch, volleyball, certificate of attainment); Ben Weir (merit PE, certificate of attainment); Samsin Welsh-Adams (merit Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment); Ashton Wing (certificate of attainment). 10BL: Walid Abd Alsalam (merit technology, certificate of attainment); Tawhiri Albert- Renata (merit Te Reo Māori, service to school library, certificate of attainment); Kahu Chapman-Choat (merit geography, certificate of attainment); Nikau Edmonds (excellence visual art, merit social studies); Josh Flaherty (merit PE, technology, certificate of attainment); Joel Harrison (merit technology); Cade Inglis-Patrick (merit PE, certificate of attainment); Lochie Mansell (merit technology); Riley Miller (certificate of attainment); Nero Mosen (certificate of attainment); Siaki Ramsay (merit PE); George Ripley (merit social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Charlie Scott (certificate of attainment); Lyric Tairi Hema-Rees (merit Te Reo Māori); Micheal Ward (excellence technology, certificate of attainment); Lenajh Wheki Tupu-Wahitapu (certificate of attainment). 10TE: Aidan Blakie (department prize English, social studies, science, music, excellence English, social studies, science, digital technology, level 2 maths, music, merit PE, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Sam Cooper (department prize English, excellence English, social studies, maths, science, French, music, merit PE, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Josh Crowley (department prize sports performance, excellence English, social studies, maths, science, PE, sports performance, visual art, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Ewan Diggle (excellence social studies maths, science, digital technology, economics, merit English, PE, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Joshua Evangelou (excellence maths, Spanish, merit social studies, science, PE, Oestreicher gold, service to school library, certificate of attainment); Flynn Gladding (excellence social studies, maths, science, geography, sports performance, merit PE, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, certificate of attainment); Bailey Gray (excellence social studies, science, technology, visual art, merit maths, PE, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, services to school library, certificate of attainment); Oliver Grubb excellence English, social studies, maths, science, music, merit PE, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Vaibhav Jayan (department prize social studies, excellence social studies, English, maths, science, economics, Te Reo Māori, merit PE, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Dan Kelleher (department prize PE, excellence social studies, maths, science, economics, PE, merit English, geography, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, athletics, cross country, certificate of attainment); Oliver Lee (excellence social studies, maths, science, Spanish, merit digital technology, PE, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, certificate of attainment); Josh Lightfoot (excellence maths, digital technology, music, merit English, social studies, science, certificate of attainment); William McFarlane (department prize maths, sports science, excellence social studies, maths, science, sports science, technology, merit PE, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, swimming, certificate of attainment); Matthew McIlroy (department prize French, excellence social studies, maths, science, French, music, PE, merit English, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Rhys Milmine (department prize history, sports performance, excellence social studies, maths, science, history, PE, sports performance, merit English, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, cricket, certificate of attainment); Sam Moore (department prize digital technology, visual art, excellence English, social studies, maths, science, digital technology, merit PE, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Abhishek Palagulla (excellence social studies, maths, science, digital technology, economics, merit PE, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Harshith Poddiwala (excellence social studies, maths, science, digital technology, economics, merit English, PE, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Max Poulter (excellence social studies, maths, science, geography, sports performance, merit English, PE, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Jonathan Roy (excellence social studies, maths, science, digital technology, economics, merit English, PE, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Rohan Savarimuthu (excellence social studies, science, digital technology, level 1 maths, music, merit English, PE, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Finn Stanley (excellence maths, science, Te Reo Māori, merit social studies, digital technology, PE, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Isaac Thomas (excellence social studies, maths, science, PE, Te Reo Māori, merit English, digital technology, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Shaun Thomson (excellence English, social studies, maths, science, economics, geography, merit PE, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Connor Todd (excellence digital technology, music, merit social studies, maths, science, PE, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Thomas Tonkin (excellence social studies, maths, science, digital technology, Japanese, merit English, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Harlen Whitfield (excellence English, social studies, maths, science, economics, Japanese, PE, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Raymond Yang (excellence social studies, science, digital technology, level 2 maths, music, merit English, PE, rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment).