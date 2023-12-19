You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Students were recognised for their achievements in the Taieri College 2023 prizegiving.
DUX
Philippa King (mathematics with calculus, biology, chemistry, merits: geography, personal excellence
ACADEMIC AWARDS
YEAR 9
9CJ – Top Scholar: Samuel Clark (English, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, agricultural & horticultural science, music); Oliver Warren (social studies, physical education); Olivia Kennelly (English, physical education, hard materials technology, food technology, art); Roma Daniell (English, science); Lucas Harrex (mathematics, social studies); Sophie Whyte (citizenship award); Sophie Johnston (English, mathematics, science, social studies); Thorn Cameron (science, physical education); Lucas Mitchell (English, digital technology); Shjon Cooper (science); Thomas Davie-Horrell (mathematics, social studies); Nicola McMahon (taonga whakapaipai, design and visual technology); Olivia Jenkins (physical education); Detroit Matenga (Māori)
9FR – Top Scholar: Aahana Mundamattam (English, mathematics, science, social studies, drama, French, Māori, economics, food technology, digital technology); Courtney Smith (English, mathematics, science, social studies, food technology); Gabriella McGowan (science, social studies, digital technology); Suzanne White (English, mathematics, science, social studies, Japanese, music); Tayla Henderson (mathematics, science, drama, French, Māori, citizenship award); Poppy Scott (English, physical education, sport and exercise studies); Liam Lord (physical education); Isla Musk (social studies, drama, textiles technology, economics); Jackson Harrex (physical education); Ashlee Murray (English, music); Hudson Shaw (physical education); Benjamin Grant (mathematics, digital technology); Siobhan Duthie (art); McKenna Maker (McGuire)(physical education); Barrett Smart (economics)
9MG – Top Scholar: Xanthe Biernat (English, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, citizenship award); Jacob Lomas-Knight (mathematics, science, physical education); Cooper Quinn (mathematics, science, social studies, physical education); Blake Shrimpton (mathematics, science, social studies, physical education); Lily-Ann Blair (English, social studies); Amaya Campbell (English); Fayth Pulu (English, Māori); Najwa Alali (science); Shilo Tangiora-Hogg (English, mathematics); Lewey Webster (social studies); Noah Clarke (physical education)
9MI – Top Scholar: Chloe Tomlinson (English, mathematics, science, social studies); Luke McHale (English, mathematics, science, citizenship award); Rylan Haggerty (English, social studies, physical education); Flynn Lucas (English, mathematics, science); Shyla Milford (mathematics, science, social studies); Xavia Hannigan (social studies, physical education); Joel McGrath (English, physical education); Alla Jones (science, hard materials technology, art); Cohen Bain (physical education); Laine Raftery (mathematics); Jason Wu (social studies, physical education); Riley Sivertsen (art)
9MJ – Top Scholar: Delaine Sell (English, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, digital technology, citizenship award); Lochlan Ready (English, mathematics, science, social studies); James MacKenzie (English, mathematics, social studies, physical education); Lydia Bransgrove (mathematics, science, social studies); Olivia Pointon (English, science, social studies); Reuben Slocombe (physical education); Regan Sasse (English, physical education); Ben Whaley (mathematics, physical education, music); Latrelle Cole-Whimp (science)
9RG – Top Scholar: Ruby Hayes(English, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education); Top Scholar: Ruby Kelliher (English, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education); Jaxon Bremner (English, mathematics, science, social studies); Mya McFelin (English, mathematics, science, social studies); George Bel l(physical education); Lucy Lloyd(hard materials technology, citizenship award); Tarquin Tautua (physical education, Māori, sport and exercise studies); Sihara Cookson (mathematics, art); Brodie Hoffman (English, physical education); Mathew Jefferson (science, social studies)
9RK – Top Scholar: Livy Urquhart (English, science, social studies, physical education, Māori, music, digital technology); Kaylee Barringer (English, mathematics, social studies, food technology); Bianca Melrose (English, science, social studies, digital technology); John Michael Pedroche (English, science, social studies, economics); Mabel Tennent (mathematics, science, social studies); Chloe Miller(agricultural & horticultural science, food technology, art, citizenship award); Ella Christensen (mathematics, textiles technology, design and visual technology); William Evans (physical education, design and visual technology); Freya Stevenson (English, music, music performance); Tokoitu Taia (mathematics, physical education, Māori); Rebecca Vaughan (mathematics, physical education, art); Paige Hodge (science); Ramsey Ashworth (textiles technology, food technology); Jett Bennett (drama, digital technology); Johanna Reburiano (Māori, music); Haley Strydom (design and visual technology, food technology); Red Francois Ali Balucas (sport and exercise studies); Chloe Hogan (art); Daniel Leslie (hard materials technology); Grace Tapp (physical education)
9WM – Top Scholar: Devon Watt (mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, music, citizenship award); Nate Roome (mathematics, science, social studies, physical education); Laura Cooper (English, science, social studies); Benjamin Paterson (mathematics, science, social studies); William Campbell (English, social studies, physical education); Maddison Ennis (English, physical education); Ryley Hodgson (mathematics, physical education); Fletcher Ruthven (English, mathematics); Katelyn Urquhart (English); Lily Mason (science)
YEAR 10
10FM – Top Scholar: Isabella Neale (English, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, art - photoshop, satire and cartooning, food technology - café culture, forensic science); Fergus Clark (mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, sport pursuits, sports science, citizenship award); Marnie Augustine (English, mathematics, science, physical education, food technology – international culinary design, forensic science); Lana Chettleburgh (English, science, social studies, physical education); Telesia Vatuvei (science, social studies, Māori); Constance Daniell (English, science, social studies, food technology - café culture); Benjamin McKenna (English, mathematics, science, digital technology - web design); Oliver Michelle (physical education, hard materials technology - product design & manufacturing); Charlotte Horne (English, physical education); Jordin Harvey Roberts (physical education); Jessy Lawrence (physical education, food technology - food product design); William Peet (science); Sara Pomeroy Corfield (hard materials technology - metal fabrication); Celia Watson (English); Hayden Webb (street art, art - photography and film); Paige Merrilees (English)
10HM – Top Scholar: Paige Allison (English, mathematics, science, social studies, forensic science); James Higgins (mathematics, science, physical education, art - photoshop, satire and cartooning); Tayla Bain (English, mathematics, science, agricultural & horticultural science – sustainability); Alexander Martin-Wheatley (mathematics, social studies); Jack Cameron (mathematics); Sam Baskett (English, forensic science, citizenship award); Ivy-Dawne Tamati (street art, food technology - café culture); Jade Gillespie(physical education, food technology - café culture); Zianna McDiarmid (physical education); Cheydon McLeod (physical education); Jayden Duthie (mathematics, hard materials technology - product design & manufacturing)
10JH – Top Scholar: Leah McEntee (English, mathematics, science, social studies, design and visual technology - spatial design, forensic science); Pyper Greer (English, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, citizenship award); Siena Thompson (English, mathematics, social studies, physical education, art - photography and film, sports science, economics - financial literacy); Aimee-Lee Higgins (English, mathematics, science, social studies, design & visual technology - product design, forensic science); Hector Rohloff (English, mathematics, science, drama – filming); Sienna Forgie (English, social studies, physical education, sport pursuits); Samuel Whitley (science, social studies, physical education, hard materials technology - metal fabrication); Addison Mortimer (science, social studies); Harper Conley (science, sport pursuits, sports science); Sophie Perry (English, mathematics); Harley Gullen (science); Riley Hunt (mathematics); Arian Najafi (mathematics); Ariana Cockburn (science); Aidan Ealson (English); Noah McMillan (physical education)
10MH – Top Scholar: Jenny Petegem Thach (English, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, digital technology - coding, music - perform and create, environmental science, social studies - protest, perspective and people, forensic science); Carerra Mulder (English, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, textiles technology - leisurewear, design and visual technology - spatial design, citizenship award); Leeanne Tiosing (mathematics, science, physical education, food technology – international culinary design, textiles technology - leisurewear, economics - enterprise studies); Portia-May Harrex (English, science, social studies, food technology - café culture); Trisha Roldan (English, mathematics, physical education, art - landscape painting); Oliver McFelin (physical education, drama - play, food technology - café culture); Alice McHoull (social studies, physical education); Timothy Woodcock (social studies); Eshal Hakik (social studies); James Hesson (mathematics – numeracy); Michaela Hincks (health); Spencer Alcock (mathematics); Angel Collis Newton (food technology - café culture)
10NI – Top Scholar: Kobe Watt (English, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, sport pursuits, sports science, design and visual technology - spatial design); Rania Najafi (English, mathematics, science, social studies, health, food technology - food product design, agricultural & horticultural science - farm systems, economics - financial literacy); Ethan Hayward (English, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, hard materials technology - metal machining, economics - enterprise studies); Claire Fuller (English, mathematics, social studies, food technology - café culture, forensic science, citizenship award); Addison Lodge (English, food technology - café culture, textiles technology - accessories, textiles technology – leisurewear); Priya Langley (physical education, dance - steps and styles); Regan McGrath (hard materials technology - metal machining, hard materials technology - product design & manufacturing); Celena Pickering (science, social studies); Charlotte Crampton (social studies); Abigail France (drama - filming, economics - enterprise studies); Donovan Couch (street art); Ania Rotana (science, physical education)
10VN – Top Scholar: Daniel Jackson (English, mathematics, science, social studies, digital technology – coding); James Ryan(social studies, physical education); Sanyoura Abuasad (street art, food technology - café culture); Emily Clements (English, physical education); Samuel McLeod (hard materials technology - metal machining, hard materials technology - product design & manufacturing); Kris Dorsey (social studies, food technology - café culture, citizenship award); Isla Wiffen (social studies); Tegan Mitchell-Borley (social studies, art - photography and film); Julia Peet (English); Cameron Gillies (music – technology); Ella-Jayne Hurring (mathematics – numeracy)
10WJ – Top Scholar: Rosie Mitchell (English, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, drama - play, health, textiles technology - leisurewear, forensic science); Mia Scheepers (English, mathematics, science, social studies, agricultural & horticultural science - sustainability, economics - financial literacy, social studies - protest, perspective and people); Layla Simpson (English, mathematics, science, social studies, economics - financial literacy); Hunter Freeman (English, science, social studies, physical education); Carla-Paige Ford (Anna McAteer)(English, science, art - photography and film); Dan Pickersgill (citizenship award); Bradley Tapp (mathematics, physical education, hard materials technology - metal machining); Ryan Bain (social studies, physical education); Renee Lawson (science); Casey Lubbe (physical education); Payton Watson (mathematics, art - photography and film); Nicholas McLachlan (physical education); Jodie Porteous (physical education); Alicia Horsfall (English)
YEAR 11
Merits: Hayley McHale (English, textiles technology, science, geography, personal excellence); Sneha Kasibhatla (English, digital technology, science, personal excellence); Alyssia Urquhart-Eaton (art creative industries, English, personal excellence); Keira Hughes (history, science, sport & recreation); Sarah Evans (mathematics, textiles technology, personal excellence); Bethany Bransgrove (design & visual communication, hospitality, personal excellence); Caleb Walker (geography, physical education); Sophie Robinson (economics, physical education); Holly Pool (drama, English enrichment); Elise Mathias (English communication, personal excellence); Gemma Lloyd (art creative industries, personal excellence); Kaitlyn Joyce (drama, English); Amelia Cook (English communication, personal excellence); Jack Cavanagh (financial mathematics, primary industries); Joshua Binnie (financial mathematics, primary industries); Flynn Whitley (mechanical engineering technology); Emily Tikey (sport & recreation); Georgina Te Kanawa (Māori); Charlie Such (English communication); Heynecke Stegen (personal excellence); Tai Stanton (mathematics with statistics); Joseph Smithies(music technology); Max Shrimpton (physical education); William Ru (hospitality); Joshua Neumann (personal excellence); Bella Hughes Munro (mathematics with statistics); Kailey Marshall (health); Simone Letts (sport & recreation); William Leslie (sport & recreation); Colbie Hill (English); Au Rupe Te Rangi French (music); Oliver Esplin (sport & recreation); Rylee Cummings (hospitality); Cohen Clearwater (mathematics); Joshua Carvell (mathematics with statistics); Pagemarie Boyd (English communication); Tere Aiken (personal excellence); Muhammad Akhtar (personal excellence)
Prizes: Aiden Smith (digital technology, geography, science, merits: economics, English enrichment, mathematics, personal excellence); Madison Shaw (level 2 art painting, English, design visual communication, merits: mathematics with statistics, personal excellence); Niamh Clark (drama, English, enrichment, history, merits: mathematics, science); Rachel Waters (art creative industries, economics, merit: science); Zachary Whitley (physical education, merits: English, mechanical engineering technology, science); Caitlyn Barclay (health, merits: mathematics, science, personal excellence); Brianna Westgate (Mathematics, merits: economics, geography, science); Emma Johnston (textiles technology, merits: art creative industries, personal excellence); Will Christensen (mechanical engineering technology, merit: agricultural & horticultural science); Riley Roberts (wood building & construction, merit: mechanical engineering technology); Hartley Newell (work skills, merit: wood building & construction); Bella MacKenzie (Hospitality, merit: English); Sophie Nichol (agricultural and horticultural science); Kahu Lowe (skills development, merit: English literacy); Carter Hoffman (music technology, merit: mathematics with statistics); Edyn Dawson-Brown (mathematics with statistics, merit: history); Chicane Woodward (music); Anneka Stevenson (sport & recreation); Tyler Sivertsen (English literacy); Flynn O'Connor (financial mathematics); Moritz Matzk (English communication); Amber Dawson (dance); Hannah Bray (Māori); Isabelle Boreham Gaston (practical science); Oliver Biernat (primary industries
YEAR 12
Merits: Madison Stewart (tourism, mathematics with statistics, personal excellence); Hannah Hunter (health, mathematics with statistics, sport & recreation); Anika Chettleburgh (art painting, hospitality, personal excellence); Ben Young (biology, chemistry); William Samuels (economics, personal excellence); Kate Jordan (careers, personal excellence); Joel George(careers, financial mathematics); Morgan Fridd (mathematics with statistics, agribusiness); Jalen Forgie (physical education, sport & recreation); Caleb Ford (automotive, trades academy – workshop); Savanah Bennett (chemistry, English communication); Emma Bain (English, physical education); Abigail Anderson (English communication, art photography); Isaac Wirangi (tikanga Māori); Lauren Wheeler (hospitality); Maja Warnken (english communication); Byron Simpson (personal excellence); Ravina Panwar (art design); Ella McRobie-Semple (financial mathematics); Brooklyn McLeod (English communication, personal excellence); Tyla McIntosh (English literacy); Sophie Lilley (personal excellence); Isaac Lawrence (personal excellence); Laura Hussey (personal excellence); Hamish Hussey (primary trades academy); Jasmine Greer (personal excellence); Joshua Gibson (personal excellence); Reon Ellerbroek (financial mathematics); Briar Dale (textiles technology); Robert Carswell (hospitality); Tessa Bishell (personal excellence); Lara Bishell (personal excellence)
Prizes: Joanne Brock-Smith (biology, economics, English, mathematics, merits: history, personal excellence); Louise Lawson (geography, history, textiles technology, merits: drama, economics, English, personal excellence); Robert Hannaford (drama, digital technology, merits: physics, mathematics, personal excellence); Emma Simpson (chemistry, mathematics with statistics, merits: biology, sport & recreation); Eryn Bannister-Russell (hospitality, art photography, merits: tourism, personal excellence); Georgia McHutchon (health, physical education, merit: mathematics with statistics); Charlotte Hodge (art design, design & visual communication, merit: personal excellence; Cameron Lord (physics, merits: English, wood building and construction, sport & recreation, personal excellence); Keira Wallace (music technology, merits: biology, English, music, personal excellence); Sophie Clough (sport & recreation, merits: biology, English communication, personal excellence); Jonty Daniell (trades academy – theory, merits: careers, personal excellence); Max Martin (automotive, trades academy – workshop, merits: trade academy – theory); Poppy-Jade Katipa (tikanga Māori, merit: geography); Kate Coates (dance, merit: personal excellence); Charlie Brough (music, merit: music technology); Rheah Pullar (media studies); Gardenia Paia-Letman (tourism); Haylee Morton (self-directed learning); Angus McDonald (agribusiness); Braxton Loli (financial mathematics); Xnetha Hatchett (English communication); Cody Good (computing & information technology); Jacob de Clifford (English literacy); Chance Tau (wood building and construction); Heidi Aitken (careers); Tyler Adams (primary trades academy)
YEAR 13
Merits: Matthew Howe (automotive trades, trades academy – workshop); Jemma West (art design); Jaide Townsend (personal excellence); Kyla Standring (English communication); Grace Pool (mathematics with statistics); Kairi Mortensen-Morunga (personal excellence); Andrew Matheson (drama); Jakob Joyce (economics); Hannah Jones (tourism); William Helm (art photography); Ruby Day (health); Gabriella-Grace Coudret (general mathematics); Sarah Darling (personal excellence); Josephine Bennie (general mathematics); Joshua Bennett (careers)
Prizes: Keisha Hollands (proxime accessit, mathematics with statistics, history, English, merit: personal excellence)Anaya Mundamattam (classical studies, art, merit: personal excellence); Jorja Bray (English communication, tourism, merits: hospitality, personal excellence); Jackson Rosie (media studies, art photography, merit: personal excellence); Hannah-Marie Powell (music technology, music); Jack Hayes (computing, digital technology); Caden Anderson (mathematics general, economics); Sophie Letts (biology, merits: geography, English, chemistry); Abbey Dawson-Brown (drama, merits: English, history, personal excellence); Caitlin Stewart (dance, merit: physics); Max Scrivener(ako, merit: personal excellence); Meg McDonald-Page (physical education, merit: personal excellence); Thomas Gibson (digital & visual communication, merit: sport & recreation); Nevaya Beattie (health, merit: physical education); Libby Tisdall (primary trades academy); Tobias Talijancich (textiles technology); Mitchell Tobin (hospitality); Millie Such (careers); Joshua McLeod (geography); Maddison McGrath (māori); Emily Evans (physics); Samuel Duff (sport & recreation); Luke Christie (wood building and construction); Hailey Anderton (art design)
Merits for Prefects
Georgia Baines (Environmental); Josie Bennie (Cultures); Ella Coudret (Arts); Emily Evans (Academic); Thomas Gibson (Sports); Keisha Hollands (Academic); Philippa King (Environmental); Sophie Letts (Social); Marama Nicholas (Sports); Caroline Quirey (Social); Jackson Rosie (Arts); Kyla Standring (Social); Maxx Turu (Cultures); Jemma West (Sports); Herbie Wirangi (Cultures); Caitlin Stewart (Deputy Head Prefect, Arts); Joshua McLeod (Deputy Head Prefect, Academic); Meg McDonald-Page (Head Prefect, Sports); Andrew Matheson (Head Prefect, Environmental)
Top Awards Presented at Blues Evening
Team of the Year - Senior Mixed National Touch Team; Sportswoman of the Year - Neve Beattie; Sportsman of the Year - Josh Munro; Arts Ambassador - Jackson Rosie; Arts Ambassador - Kate Coates
Sporting Awards
Junior Boys’ 1500m Champion (L Scott Cup) - Luka O’Sullivan; Junior Boys’ Sprint Champion (LR Harvey Cup) - Van Couch; Junior Overall Athletics Field Champion - Van Couch; U14 Boys’ Athletic Champion - Tarquin Tautua; U14 Girls’ Athletics Champion - Courtney Smith; Junior Girls’ Sprint Champion (Ailsa Farrant Memorial Cup) - Alice McHoull; J Wells Cup – Intermediate Boys’ 1500m Champion - Fergus Clark; U15 Boys’ Athletic Champion - Fergus Clark; S Shanks – Most Improved Junior Boys’ Basketball - Fergus Clark; U15 Rugby Most Promising Player - Fergus Clark; All-Round Contribution to Junior Girls’ Basketball - Jessy Lawrence; D Leonard – Most Improved Junior Girls’ Basketball Player - Emily Clements; Year 10 Girls’ Swimming Champion - Emily Clements; Taieri College – Most Valuable Player Junior Boys’ Basketball - Harper Conley; Cross Country Intermediate Female Champion - Sienna Forgie; Taieri College – Most Valuable Player Junior Girls’ Basketball-Sienna Forgie; All-Round Contribution to Junior Boys’ Basketball - Kobe Watt; Barry & Maureen Whyte - Batting Trophy for Junior Cricket - Liam Lord; Best Overall Golfer - Thomas Jackson; Mee Trophy - Most Improved Junior Girl Hockey Player - Violet Bennie; Henry Wilson Trophy - Most Improved Junior Hockey Player - Cheydon McLeod; Most Improved Player – Year 9A Netball - Lily Mason; Most Valuable Player – Year 9A Netball - Jess Greiner; Most Improved Player – Year 10A Netball - Jordin Harvey Roberts; Most Valuable Player – Year 10A Netball - Libby Jones and Jessica Clough; Junior Girls’ Most Promising Volleyball Player - Jessica Clough; K Shields Trophy – Most Valuable Touch Player Junior School - Oakley Bird; Taieri College Girls’ Most Improved Player 1st XV - Jane Lindsay; Taieri Cricket Club – Dave Stewart Junior Bowling Trophy - William Evans; U14 Rugby Most Promising Player - William Evans; Mrs N Burrell Cup – Year 9 Boys’ Swimming Champion - Barrett Smart; Vivienne Martin Cup - Year 9 Girls’ Swimming Champion - Ramsey Ashworth; Year 10 Boys’ Swimming Champion - Regan McGrath; Most Promising Junior Girls’ Rugby Player - Lana Chettleburgh; Gale Trophy Year 9/10 Water Polo – Most Valuable Player - Lana Chettleburgh; Fair Play Cup - Contribution to Sport - Lana Chettleburgh and Harper Conley; Junior Sportswoman of the Year - Sienna Forgie; Junior Sportsman of the Year - Fergus Clark; Intermediate Boys’ Sprint Champion - Blake Dalton; U15 Girls’ Athletic Champion - Ellie Irving; Senior Boys’ 1500 Metre Champion - Josh Siloy; Intermediate Boys’ Athletics Champion U16 - Josh Siloy; Senior Boys’ Athletics Champion - Josh Munro; Senior Girls’ Sprint Champion - Neve Beattie; Senior Girls’ Athletics Champion - Neve Beattie; Senior Girls’ Field Event Champion - Neve Beattie; Senior Overall Field Champions - Neve Beattie & O'Hara Couch; Intermediate Girls’ Sprint Champion U16 - O'Hara Couch; Intermediate Girls’ Athletics Champion U16 - O'Hara Couch; Intermediate Girls’ Field Champion U16 R Muirhead & J Rivett Cup - O'Hara Couch; Raylene Bates Trophy for Outstanding Achievement in Secondary School Athletics - Blake Dalton; Senior Girls R Garner & Taieri Basketball Club Trophy for Most Improved Player - Bella Hughes; Steven Walsh Award Captain's Trophy for Senior Boys Basketball - Josh Munro; K Blackwood Trophy for Contribution to Girls’ Basketball - Emma Simpson; T Boyle & Taieri Basketball Club Trophy for Most Improved Boys’ Player - Riley Cross; Ashton Trophy for Contribution to Boys’ Basketball - Samuel Duff; Taieri Cricket Club Trophy for Most Improved Player - Liam Cuddie; S. Findlay's Award for General Excellence in Cricket - Samuel Duff; Taieri College 1st XI Batting Trophy - Isaac Sinclair; Tony Wenlock Bowling Trophy in Senior Cricket - Joshua Walker; Cross Country Senior Male Champion - Josh Siloy; Cross Country Senior Female Champion - Georgia McHutchon; Taieri Hockey Club Trophy for Most Improved Senior Girl - Abby Samuels; Eveylyn Anderton Trophy for Contribution to Boys’ Hockey - Tom O'Neill; Taieri Hockey Club Trophy for Most Improved Senior Boy - William Ru; Bain Cup for Contribution to Boys 1st XI Hockey Team - Joshua Morrison; June Gill Trophy for Contribution to Girls’ Hockey - Meg McDonald-Page; Best Performed Mountain Biker - Ryan Merrilees; Campbell Trophy for all round Contribution to Multisport -Meg McDonald-Page; Senior A Netball Most Improved Player - Bella Hughes; G Mann Trophy for the Most Valuable Senior Netball Player - Neve Beattie; Hammer Trophy for Contribution to Senior Netball - Renee Pitchers; Jack O’Connell Cup for Most Improved Player in the 1st XV - Caleb Walker; Taieri Rugby Club Scholarship - Josh Munro; Blackwood Cup for MVP 1st XV Rugby - Jalen Forgie; W Muirhead Cup for Most Proficient Swimmer - Keira Hughes; Intermediate Girls Swimming Champion - Keira Hughes; Senior Girls Swimming Champion - Emma Bain; All round contribution to Senior Touch - Georgina Te Kanawa; Senior Girls’ Volleyball: Blackwood Cup Most Valuable Player - Renee Pitchers; Taieri College Trophy for Outstanding Contribution to Water Polo - Keira Hughes; L Gale Trophy for Most Improved Water Polo Player Years 9-13 - Caitlyn Barclay; Gale Trophy for Most Valuable Water Polo Player 11 -13 - Laura Thomas; Tudor Trophy for Leadership and Service in Sport - Meg McDonald-Page; Bezett Trophy for Overall Year 12 and 13 Sportsmanship Award - Jalen Forgie; Achieving is Believing Trophy Adam Hall -Marama Nicholas; Team with the best winter record – Senior A Boys Basketball Josh Munro; The Centennial Cup for the Most Outstanding Sporting Performance by a Team or Individual - Josh Munro
SPECIAL AWARDS
Cicero Cup for Year 9 Public Speaking - Ashlee Murray; Pukorero Trophy for Year 10 Public Speaking - Ollie McFelin; Excellence in Debating (Junior) - Aahana Mundamattam; Outstanding Contribution to Music Year 9 and 10 - Jenny Petegem Thach; Outstanding Music Performance Junior - Jenny Petegem Thach; C R Madill Junior Wordsmith Trophy for Excellence in Year 9/10 Writing, Speech, and Drama - Jenny Petegem Thach; Frances Cosgrove Memorial Prize Y9/10 for Excellence in Writing - Jenny Petegem Thach; TG Tomkins Mosgiel Rotary Club Young Scientist - Bella Neale; Leon Ding Prize for Practical Horticultural Science - Fergus Clark; Winnie Ding Prize for Horticulture Science - Mia Scheepers; Leadership and Contribution to Kapa Haka – Ngā Piko o te Taiari Teina - Maddison Aitcheson; Pasifika Young Achiever - Telesia Vatuvei; Manu Pounamu Young Achiever Junior - Emily Clements; University of Otago Māori Entrance Scholarship - Herbie Wirangi; University of Otago Māori Entrance Scholarship - Josie Bennie; University of Otago Māori Entrance Scholarship - Maddison McGrath; Mana Pounamu Young Achiever - Maddison McGrath; Leadership and Contribution to Kapa Haka Tuākana - Maddison McGrath; Pasifika Young Achiever - Marama Nicholas; Taieri Performing Arts Society Prize for Contribution to Taieri College Music - Isaac Wirangi; Joe Brown Trophy for Senior Singing: Outstanding Contribution to Senior Choir - Ella Coudret; Korero Reka Trophy for Year 12/13 Public Speaking - Ella Coudret; Webster/Cochrane Contribution to Jazz Band Award - Andrew Matheson; Outstanding Contribution to Rock Music - Kailey Marshall; Taieri Performing Arts Society Prize for Contribution to Taieri College Classical Music - Joanne Brock-Smith; IA Murdoch Prize for Outstanding Contribution to Taieri College Music - Charlie Brough; Outstanding Music Performance - Keira Wallace; Jane Beaumont Cup for Most Talented Pianist - Philippa King; Korero Wahapu Trophy for Year 11 Public Speaking - Keira Hughes; Rotary Club of Mosgiel Trophy for Public Speaking - Charlotte Hodge; Wordsmith Trophy for Years 11-13 Writing, Speech, Drama - Jackson Rosie; Debbie Waalkens Cup for Contribution to Drama - Jackson Rosie; Frances Cosgrove Memorial Prize for Excellence in Writing - Anaya Mundamattam; Visual Arts Cup - Anaya Mundamattam; Korean Language Award by the Korean Education Centre in New Zealand - Nia Jopson; Mr Mac’s Cup for Highest Achiever in Senior Drama - Abbey Dawson-Brown; Services to Wellbeing at Taieri College - Meg McDonald-Page; Year 11 Primary Industries Trophy - Oliver Biernat; Year 12 Primary Industries Trophy - Tyler Adams; Excellence in Debating - Joanne Brock-Smith; Carruthers Cup Enviro-School Award for Contribution to Eco-Warriors and Taieri College as an Enviro-School - Brianna Westgate; Otago Polytechnic Principal’s Scholarship - Grace Pool; University of Otago Academic Excellence Entrance Scholarship - Keisha Hollands; University of Otago Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarship for International Students - Anaya Mundamattam; University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship - Andrew Matheson; University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship - Emily Evans; University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship - Meg McDonald-Page; University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship - Philippa King; University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship - Sophie Letts; University of Otago 150th Entrance Scholarship - Angelie Lemaire; University of Otago New Frontiers Excellence Entrance Scholarship - Abbey Dawson-Brown; Cumberbeach Scholarship - Philippa King; Zonta Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science - Philippa King; Friendship Society for Contribution to Taieri College Life - Ella Coudret; Kennedy Shield - Cameron Lord; ANZ Trophy Lead and Inspire - Andrew Matheson; Prime Ministers Vocational Excellence Award - William Helm; Taieri Times Leadership Award for Service to Taieri College - Jackson Rosie; Mastercraft Kitchens by Mosgiel Kitchens Gateway Scholarship - Isaac Lawrence; Altrusa Club of Taieri - Contribution to Taieri College or Community - Meg McDonald-Page; New Zealand School of Tourism-Tameka McClure, Keanna Pagcaliwangan & Hannah Powell; Cadzow Scholarship -Jack Hayes; Salisbury Scholarships – Kayley Lindsay & Millie Such.