Students were recognised for their achievements in the Taieri College 2023 prizegiving.

Taieri College 2023 Dux Philippa King.

DUX

Philippa King (mathematics with calculus, biology, chemistry, merits: geography, personal excellence

ACADEMIC AWARDS

YEAR 9

9CJ – Top Scholar: Samuel Clark (English, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, agricultural & horticultural science, music); Oliver Warren (social studies, physical education); Olivia Kennelly (English, physical education, hard materials technology, food technology, art); Roma Daniell (English, science); Lucas Harrex (mathematics, social studies); Sophie Whyte (citizenship award); Sophie Johnston (English, mathematics, science, social studies); Thorn Cameron (science, physical education); Lucas Mitchell (English, digital technology); Shjon Cooper (science); Thomas Davie-Horrell (mathematics, social studies); Nicola McMahon (taonga whakapaipai, design and visual technology); Olivia Jenkins (physical education); Detroit Matenga (Māori)

9FR – Top Scholar: Aahana Mundamattam (English, mathematics, science, social studies, drama, French, Māori, economics, food technology, digital technology); Courtney Smith (English, mathematics, science, social studies, food technology); Gabriella McGowan (science, social studies, digital technology); Suzanne White (English, mathematics, science, social studies, Japanese, music); Tayla Henderson (mathematics, science, drama, French, Māori, citizenship award); Poppy Scott (English, physical education, sport and exercise studies); Liam Lord (physical education); Isla Musk (social studies, drama, textiles technology, economics); Jackson Harrex (physical education); Ashlee Murray (English, music); Hudson Shaw (physical education); Benjamin Grant (mathematics, digital technology); Siobhan Duthie (art); McKenna Maker (McGuire)(physical education); Barrett Smart (economics)

9MG – Top Scholar: Xanthe Biernat (English, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, citizenship award); Jacob Lomas-Knight (mathematics, science, physical education); Cooper Quinn (mathematics, science, social studies, physical education); Blake Shrimpton (mathematics, science, social studies, physical education); Lily-Ann Blair (English, social studies); Amaya Campbell (English); Fayth Pulu (English, Māori); Najwa Alali (science); Shilo Tangiora-Hogg (English, mathematics); Lewey Webster (social studies); Noah Clarke (physical education)

9MI – Top Scholar: Chloe Tomlinson (English, mathematics, science, social studies); Luke McHale (English, mathematics, science, citizenship award); Rylan Haggerty (English, social studies, physical education); Flynn Lucas (English, mathematics, science); Shyla Milford (mathematics, science, social studies); Xavia Hannigan (social studies, physical education); Joel McGrath (English, physical education); Alla Jones (science, hard materials technology, art); Cohen Bain (physical education); Laine Raftery (mathematics); Jason Wu (social studies, physical education); Riley Sivertsen (art)

9MJ – Top Scholar: Delaine Sell (English, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, digital technology, citizenship award); Lochlan Ready (English, mathematics, science, social studies); James MacKenzie (English, mathematics, social studies, physical education); Lydia Bransgrove (mathematics, science, social studies); Olivia Pointon (English, science, social studies); Reuben Slocombe (physical education); Regan Sasse (English, physical education); Ben Whaley (mathematics, physical education, music); Latrelle Cole-Whimp (science)

9RG – Top Scholar: Ruby Hayes(English, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education); Top Scholar: Ruby Kelliher (English, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education); Jaxon Bremner (English, mathematics, science, social studies); Mya McFelin (English, mathematics, science, social studies); George Bel l(physical education); Lucy Lloyd(hard materials technology, citizenship award); Tarquin Tautua (physical education, Māori, sport and exercise studies); Sihara Cookson (mathematics, art); Brodie Hoffman (English, physical education); Mathew Jefferson (science, social studies)

9RK – Top Scholar: Livy Urquhart (English, science, social studies, physical education, Māori, music, digital technology); Kaylee Barringer (English, mathematics, social studies, food technology); Bianca Melrose (English, science, social studies, digital technology); John Michael Pedroche (English, science, social studies, economics); Mabel Tennent (mathematics, science, social studies); Chloe Miller(agricultural & horticultural science, food technology, art, citizenship award); Ella Christensen (mathematics, textiles technology, design and visual technology); William Evans (physical education, design and visual technology); Freya Stevenson (English, music, music performance); Tokoitu Taia (mathematics, physical education, Māori); Rebecca Vaughan (mathematics, physical education, art); Paige Hodge (science); Ramsey Ashworth (textiles technology, food technology); Jett Bennett (drama, digital technology); Johanna Reburiano (Māori, music); Haley Strydom (design and visual technology, food technology); Red Francois Ali Balucas (sport and exercise studies); Chloe Hogan (art); Daniel Leslie (hard materials technology); Grace Tapp (physical education)

9WM – Top Scholar: Devon Watt (mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, music, citizenship award); Nate Roome (mathematics, science, social studies, physical education); Laura Cooper (English, science, social studies); Benjamin Paterson (mathematics, science, social studies); William Campbell (English, social studies, physical education); Maddison Ennis (English, physical education); Ryley Hodgson (mathematics, physical education); Fletcher Ruthven (English, mathematics); Katelyn Urquhart (English); Lily Mason (science)

YEAR 10

10FM – Top Scholar: Isabella Neale (English, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, art - photoshop, satire and cartooning, food technology - café culture, forensic science); Fergus Clark (mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, sport pursuits, sports science, citizenship award); Marnie Augustine (English, mathematics, science, physical education, food technology – international culinary design, forensic science); Lana Chettleburgh (English, science, social studies, physical education); Telesia Vatuvei (science, social studies, Māori); Constance Daniell (English, science, social studies, food technology - café culture); Benjamin McKenna (English, mathematics, science, digital technology - web design); Oliver Michelle (physical education, hard materials technology - product design & manufacturing); Charlotte Horne (English, physical education); Jordin Harvey Roberts (physical education); Jessy Lawrence (physical education, food technology - food product design); William Peet (science); Sara Pomeroy Corfield (hard materials technology - metal fabrication); Celia Watson (English); Hayden Webb (street art, art - photography and film); Paige Merrilees (English)

10HM – Top Scholar: Paige Allison (English, mathematics, science, social studies, forensic science); James Higgins (mathematics, science, physical education, art - photoshop, satire and cartooning); Tayla Bain (English, mathematics, science, agricultural & horticultural science – sustainability); Alexander Martin-Wheatley (mathematics, social studies); Jack Cameron (mathematics); Sam Baskett (English, forensic science, citizenship award); Ivy-Dawne Tamati (street art, food technology - café culture); Jade Gillespie(physical education, food technology - café culture); Zianna McDiarmid (physical education); Cheydon McLeod (physical education); Jayden Duthie (mathematics, hard materials technology - product design & manufacturing)

10JH – Top Scholar: Leah McEntee (English, mathematics, science, social studies, design and visual technology - spatial design, forensic science); Pyper Greer (English, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, citizenship award); Siena Thompson (English, mathematics, social studies, physical education, art - photography and film, sports science, economics - financial literacy); Aimee-Lee Higgins (English, mathematics, science, social studies, design & visual technology - product design, forensic science); Hector Rohloff (English, mathematics, science, drama – filming); Sienna Forgie (English, social studies, physical education, sport pursuits); Samuel Whitley (science, social studies, physical education, hard materials technology - metal fabrication); Addison Mortimer (science, social studies); Harper Conley (science, sport pursuits, sports science); Sophie Perry (English, mathematics); Harley Gullen (science); Riley Hunt (mathematics); Arian Najafi (mathematics); Ariana Cockburn (science); Aidan Ealson (English); Noah McMillan (physical education)

10MH – Top Scholar: Jenny Petegem Thach (English, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, digital technology - coding, music - perform and create, environmental science, social studies - protest, perspective and people, forensic science); Carerra Mulder (English, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, textiles technology - leisurewear, design and visual technology - spatial design, citizenship award); Leeanne Tiosing (mathematics, science, physical education, food technology – international culinary design, textiles technology - leisurewear, economics - enterprise studies); Portia-May Harrex (English, science, social studies, food technology - café culture); Trisha Roldan (English, mathematics, physical education, art - landscape painting); Oliver McFelin (physical education, drama - play, food technology - café culture); Alice McHoull (social studies, physical education); Timothy Woodcock (social studies); Eshal Hakik (social studies); James Hesson (mathematics – numeracy); Michaela Hincks (health); Spencer Alcock (mathematics); Angel Collis Newton (food technology - café culture)

10NI – Top Scholar: Kobe Watt (English, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, sport pursuits, sports science, design and visual technology - spatial design); Rania Najafi (English, mathematics, science, social studies, health, food technology - food product design, agricultural & horticultural science - farm systems, economics - financial literacy); Ethan Hayward (English, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, hard materials technology - metal machining, economics - enterprise studies); Claire Fuller (English, mathematics, social studies, food technology - café culture, forensic science, citizenship award); Addison Lodge (English, food technology - café culture, textiles technology - accessories, textiles technology – leisurewear); Priya Langley (physical education, dance - steps and styles); Regan McGrath (hard materials technology - metal machining, hard materials technology - product design & manufacturing); Celena Pickering (science, social studies); Charlotte Crampton (social studies); Abigail France (drama - filming, economics - enterprise studies); Donovan Couch (street art); Ania Rotana (science, physical education)

10VN – Top Scholar: Daniel Jackson (English, mathematics, science, social studies, digital technology – coding); James Ryan(social studies, physical education); Sanyoura Abuasad (street art, food technology - café culture); Emily Clements (English, physical education); Samuel McLeod (hard materials technology - metal machining, hard materials technology - product design & manufacturing); Kris Dorsey (social studies, food technology - café culture, citizenship award); Isla Wiffen (social studies); Tegan Mitchell-Borley (social studies, art - photography and film); Julia Peet (English); Cameron Gillies (music – technology); Ella-Jayne Hurring (mathematics – numeracy)

10WJ – Top Scholar: Rosie Mitchell (English, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, drama - play, health, textiles technology - leisurewear, forensic science); Mia Scheepers (English, mathematics, science, social studies, agricultural & horticultural science - sustainability, economics - financial literacy, social studies - protest, perspective and people); Layla Simpson (English, mathematics, science, social studies, economics - financial literacy); Hunter Freeman (English, science, social studies, physical education); Carla-Paige Ford (Anna McAteer)(English, science, art - photography and film); Dan Pickersgill (citizenship award); Bradley Tapp (mathematics, physical education, hard materials technology - metal machining); Ryan Bain (social studies, physical education); Renee Lawson (science); Casey Lubbe (physical education); Payton Watson (mathematics, art - photography and film); Nicholas McLachlan (physical education); Jodie Porteous (physical education); Alicia Horsfall (English)

YEAR 11

Merits: Hayley McHale (English, textiles technology, science, geography, personal excellence); Sneha Kasibhatla (English, digital technology, science, personal excellence); Alyssia Urquhart-Eaton (art creative industries, English, personal excellence); Keira Hughes (history, science, sport & recreation); Sarah Evans (mathematics, textiles technology, personal excellence); Bethany Bransgrove (design & visual communication, hospitality, personal excellence); Caleb Walker (geography, physical education); Sophie Robinson (economics, physical education); Holly Pool (drama, English enrichment); Elise Mathias (English communication, personal excellence); Gemma Lloyd (art creative industries, personal excellence); Kaitlyn Joyce (drama, English); Amelia Cook (English communication, personal excellence); Jack Cavanagh (financial mathematics, primary industries); Joshua Binnie (financial mathematics, primary industries); Flynn Whitley (mechanical engineering technology); Emily Tikey (sport & recreation); Georgina Te Kanawa (Māori); Charlie Such (English communication); Heynecke Stegen (personal excellence); Tai Stanton (mathematics with statistics); Joseph Smithies(music technology); Max Shrimpton (physical education); William Ru (hospitality); Joshua Neumann (personal excellence); Bella Hughes Munro (mathematics with statistics); Kailey Marshall (health); Simone Letts (sport & recreation); William Leslie (sport & recreation); Colbie Hill (English); Au Rupe Te Rangi French (music); Oliver Esplin (sport & recreation); Rylee Cummings (hospitality); Cohen Clearwater (mathematics); Joshua Carvell (mathematics with statistics); Pagemarie Boyd (English communication); Tere Aiken (personal excellence); Muhammad Akhtar (personal excellence)

Prizes: Aiden Smith (digital technology, geography, science, merits: economics, English enrichment, mathematics, personal excellence); Madison Shaw (level 2 art painting, English, design visual communication, merits: mathematics with statistics, personal excellence); Niamh Clark (drama, English, enrichment, history, merits: mathematics, science); Rachel Waters (art creative industries, economics, merit: science); Zachary Whitley (physical education, merits: English, mechanical engineering technology, science); Caitlyn Barclay (health, merits: mathematics, science, personal excellence); Brianna Westgate (Mathematics, merits: economics, geography, science); Emma Johnston (textiles technology, merits: art creative industries, personal excellence); Will Christensen (mechanical engineering technology, merit: agricultural & horticultural science); Riley Roberts (wood building & construction, merit: mechanical engineering technology); Hartley Newell (work skills, merit: wood building & construction); Bella MacKenzie (Hospitality, merit: English); Sophie Nichol (agricultural and horticultural science); Kahu Lowe (skills development, merit: English literacy); Carter Hoffman (music technology, merit: mathematics with statistics); Edyn Dawson-Brown (mathematics with statistics, merit: history); Chicane Woodward (music); Anneka Stevenson (sport & recreation); Tyler Sivertsen (English literacy); Flynn O'Connor (financial mathematics); Moritz Matzk (English communication); Amber Dawson (dance); Hannah Bray (Māori); Isabelle Boreham Gaston (practical science); Oliver Biernat (primary industries

YEAR 12

Merits: Madison Stewart (tourism, mathematics with statistics, personal excellence); Hannah Hunter (health, mathematics with statistics, sport & recreation); Anika Chettleburgh (art painting, hospitality, personal excellence); Ben Young (biology, chemistry); William Samuels (economics, personal excellence); Kate Jordan (careers, personal excellence); Joel George(careers, financial mathematics); Morgan Fridd (mathematics with statistics, agribusiness); Jalen Forgie (physical education, sport & recreation); Caleb Ford (automotive, trades academy – workshop); Savanah Bennett (chemistry, English communication); Emma Bain (English, physical education); Abigail Anderson (English communication, art photography); Isaac Wirangi (tikanga Māori); Lauren Wheeler (hospitality); Maja Warnken (english communication); Byron Simpson (personal excellence); Ravina Panwar (art design); Ella McRobie-Semple (financial mathematics); Brooklyn McLeod (English communication, personal excellence); Tyla McIntosh (English literacy); Sophie Lilley (personal excellence); Isaac Lawrence (personal excellence); Laura Hussey (personal excellence); Hamish Hussey (primary trades academy); Jasmine Greer (personal excellence); Joshua Gibson (personal excellence); Reon Ellerbroek (financial mathematics); Briar Dale (textiles technology); Robert Carswell (hospitality); Tessa Bishell (personal excellence); Lara Bishell (personal excellence)

Prizes: Joanne Brock-Smith (biology, economics, English, mathematics, merits: history, personal excellence); Louise Lawson (geography, history, textiles technology, merits: drama, economics, English, personal excellence); Robert Hannaford (drama, digital technology, merits: physics, mathematics, personal excellence); Emma Simpson (chemistry, mathematics with statistics, merits: biology, sport & recreation); Eryn Bannister-Russell (hospitality, art photography, merits: tourism, personal excellence); Georgia McHutchon (health, physical education, merit: mathematics with statistics); Charlotte Hodge (art design, design & visual communication, merit: personal excellence; Cameron Lord (physics, merits: English, wood building and construction, sport & recreation, personal excellence); Keira Wallace (music technology, merits: biology, English, music, personal excellence); Sophie Clough (sport & recreation, merits: biology, English communication, personal excellence); Jonty Daniell (trades academy – theory, merits: careers, personal excellence); Max Martin (automotive, trades academy – workshop, merits: trade academy – theory); Poppy-Jade Katipa (tikanga Māori, merit: geography); Kate Coates (dance, merit: personal excellence); Charlie Brough (music, merit: music technology); Rheah Pullar (media studies); Gardenia Paia-Letman (tourism); Haylee Morton (self-directed learning); Angus McDonald (agribusiness); Braxton Loli (financial mathematics); Xnetha Hatchett (English communication); Cody Good (computing & information technology); Jacob de Clifford (English literacy); Chance Tau (wood building and construction); Heidi Aitken (careers); Tyler Adams (primary trades academy)

YEAR 13

Merits: Matthew Howe (automotive trades, trades academy – workshop); Jemma West (art design); Jaide Townsend (personal excellence); Kyla Standring (English communication); Grace Pool (mathematics with statistics); Kairi Mortensen-Morunga (personal excellence); Andrew Matheson (drama); Jakob Joyce (economics); Hannah Jones (tourism); William Helm (art photography); Ruby Day (health); Gabriella-Grace Coudret (general mathematics); Sarah Darling (personal excellence); Josephine Bennie (general mathematics); Joshua Bennett (careers)

Prizes: Keisha Hollands (proxime accessit, mathematics with statistics, history, English, merit: personal excellence)Anaya Mundamattam (classical studies, art, merit: personal excellence); Jorja Bray (English communication, tourism, merits: hospitality, personal excellence); Jackson Rosie (media studies, art photography, merit: personal excellence); Hannah-Marie Powell (music technology, music); Jack Hayes (computing, digital technology); Caden Anderson (mathematics general, economics); Sophie Letts (biology, merits: geography, English, chemistry); Abbey Dawson-Brown (drama, merits: English, history, personal excellence); Caitlin Stewart (dance, merit: physics); Max Scrivener(ako, merit: personal excellence); Meg McDonald-Page (physical education, merit: personal excellence); Thomas Gibson (digital & visual communication, merit: sport & recreation); Nevaya Beattie (health, merit: physical education); Libby Tisdall (primary trades academy); Tobias Talijancich (textiles technology); Mitchell Tobin (hospitality); Millie Such (careers); Joshua McLeod (geography); Maddison McGrath (māori); Emily Evans (physics); Samuel Duff (sport & recreation); Luke Christie (wood building and construction); Hailey Anderton (art design)

Merits for Prefects

Georgia Baines (Environmental); Josie Bennie (Cultures); Ella Coudret (Arts); Emily Evans (Academic); Thomas Gibson (Sports); Keisha Hollands (Academic); Philippa King (Environmental); Sophie Letts (Social); Marama Nicholas (Sports); Caroline Quirey (Social); Jackson Rosie (Arts); Kyla Standring (Social); Maxx Turu (Cultures); Jemma West (Sports); Herbie Wirangi (Cultures); Caitlin Stewart (Deputy Head Prefect, Arts); Joshua McLeod (Deputy Head Prefect, Academic); Meg McDonald-Page (Head Prefect, Sports); Andrew Matheson (Head Prefect, Environmental)

Top Awards Presented at Blues Evening

Team of the Year - Senior Mixed National Touch Team; Sportswoman of the Year - Neve Beattie; Sportsman of the Year - Josh Munro; Arts Ambassador - Jackson Rosie; Arts Ambassador - Kate Coates

Sporting Awards

Junior Boys’ 1500m Champion (L Scott Cup) - Luka O’Sullivan; Junior Boys’ Sprint Champion (LR Harvey Cup) - Van Couch; Junior Overall Athletics Field Champion - Van Couch; U14 Boys’ Athletic Champion - Tarquin Tautua; U14 Girls’ Athletics Champion - Courtney Smith; Junior Girls’ Sprint Champion (Ailsa Farrant Memorial Cup) - Alice McHoull; J Wells Cup – Intermediate Boys’ 1500m Champion - Fergus Clark; U15 Boys’ Athletic Champion - Fergus Clark; S Shanks – Most Improved Junior Boys’ Basketball - Fergus Clark; U15 Rugby Most Promising Player - Fergus Clark; All-Round Contribution to Junior Girls’ Basketball - Jessy Lawrence; D Leonard – Most Improved Junior Girls’ Basketball Player - Emily Clements; Year 10 Girls’ Swimming Champion - Emily Clements; Taieri College – Most Valuable Player Junior Boys’ Basketball - Harper Conley; Cross Country Intermediate Female Champion - Sienna Forgie; Taieri College – Most Valuable Player Junior Girls’ Basketball-Sienna Forgie; All-Round Contribution to Junior Boys’ Basketball - Kobe Watt; Barry & Maureen Whyte - Batting Trophy for Junior Cricket - Liam Lord; Best Overall Golfer - Thomas Jackson; Mee Trophy - Most Improved Junior Girl Hockey Player - Violet Bennie; Henry Wilson Trophy - Most Improved Junior Hockey Player - Cheydon McLeod; Most Improved Player – Year 9A Netball - Lily Mason; Most Valuable Player – Year 9A Netball - Jess Greiner; Most Improved Player – Year 10A Netball - Jordin Harvey Roberts; Most Valuable Player – Year 10A Netball - Libby Jones and Jessica Clough; Junior Girls’ Most Promising Volleyball Player - Jessica Clough; K Shields Trophy – Most Valuable Touch Player Junior School - Oakley Bird; Taieri College Girls’ Most Improved Player 1st XV - Jane Lindsay; Taieri Cricket Club – Dave Stewart Junior Bowling Trophy - William Evans; U14 Rugby Most Promising Player - William Evans; Mrs N Burrell Cup – Year 9 Boys’ Swimming Champion - Barrett Smart; Vivienne Martin Cup - Year 9 Girls’ Swimming Champion - Ramsey Ashworth; Year 10 Boys’ Swimming Champion - Regan McGrath; Most Promising Junior Girls’ Rugby Player - Lana Chettleburgh; Gale Trophy Year 9/10 Water Polo – Most Valuable Player - Lana Chettleburgh; Fair Play Cup - Contribution to Sport - Lana Chettleburgh and Harper Conley; Junior Sportswoman of the Year - Sienna Forgie; Junior Sportsman of the Year - Fergus Clark; Intermediate Boys’ Sprint Champion - Blake Dalton; U15 Girls’ Athletic Champion - Ellie Irving; Senior Boys’ 1500 Metre Champion - Josh Siloy; Intermediate Boys’ Athletics Champion U16 - Josh Siloy; Senior Boys’ Athletics Champion - Josh Munro; Senior Girls’ Sprint Champion - Neve Beattie; Senior Girls’ Athletics Champion - Neve Beattie; Senior Girls’ Field Event Champion - Neve Beattie; Senior Overall Field Champions - Neve Beattie & O'Hara Couch; Intermediate Girls’ Sprint Champion U16 - O'Hara Couch; Intermediate Girls’ Athletics Champion U16 - O'Hara Couch; Intermediate Girls’ Field Champion U16 R Muirhead & J Rivett Cup - O'Hara Couch; Raylene Bates Trophy for Outstanding Achievement in Secondary School Athletics - Blake Dalton; Senior Girls R Garner & Taieri Basketball Club Trophy for Most Improved Player - Bella Hughes; Steven Walsh Award Captain's Trophy for Senior Boys Basketball - Josh Munro; K Blackwood Trophy for Contribution to Girls’ Basketball - Emma Simpson; T Boyle & Taieri Basketball Club Trophy for Most Improved Boys’ Player - Riley Cross; Ashton Trophy for Contribution to Boys’ Basketball - Samuel Duff; Taieri Cricket Club Trophy for Most Improved Player - Liam Cuddie; S. Findlay's Award for General Excellence in Cricket - Samuel Duff; Taieri College 1st XI Batting Trophy - Isaac Sinclair; Tony Wenlock Bowling Trophy in Senior Cricket - Joshua Walker; Cross Country Senior Male Champion - Josh Siloy; Cross Country Senior Female Champion - Georgia McHutchon; Taieri Hockey Club Trophy for Most Improved Senior Girl - Abby Samuels; Eveylyn Anderton Trophy for Contribution to Boys’ Hockey - Tom O'Neill; Taieri Hockey Club Trophy for Most Improved Senior Boy - William Ru; Bain Cup for Contribution to Boys 1st XI Hockey Team - Joshua Morrison; June Gill Trophy for Contribution to Girls’ Hockey - Meg McDonald-Page; Best Performed Mountain Biker - Ryan Merrilees; Campbell Trophy for all round Contribution to Multisport -Meg McDonald-Page; Senior A Netball Most Improved Player - Bella Hughes; G Mann Trophy for the Most Valuable Senior Netball Player - Neve Beattie; Hammer Trophy for Contribution to Senior Netball - Renee Pitchers; Jack O’Connell Cup for Most Improved Player in the 1st XV - Caleb Walker; Taieri Rugby Club Scholarship - Josh Munro; Blackwood Cup for MVP 1st XV Rugby - Jalen Forgie; W Muirhead Cup for Most Proficient Swimmer - Keira Hughes; Intermediate Girls Swimming Champion - Keira Hughes; Senior Girls Swimming Champion - Emma Bain; All round contribution to Senior Touch - Georgina Te Kanawa; Senior Girls’ Volleyball: Blackwood Cup Most Valuable Player - Renee Pitchers; Taieri College Trophy for Outstanding Contribution to Water Polo - Keira Hughes; L Gale Trophy for Most Improved Water Polo Player Years 9-13 - Caitlyn Barclay; Gale Trophy for Most Valuable Water Polo Player 11 -13 - Laura Thomas; Tudor Trophy for Leadership and Service in Sport - Meg McDonald-Page; Bezett Trophy for Overall Year 12 and 13 Sportsmanship Award - Jalen Forgie; Achieving is Believing Trophy Adam Hall -Marama Nicholas; Team with the best winter record – Senior A Boys Basketball Josh Munro; The Centennial Cup for the Most Outstanding Sporting Performance by a Team or Individual - Josh Munro

SPECIAL AWARDS

Cicero Cup for Year 9 Public Speaking - Ashlee Murray; Pukorero Trophy for Year 10 Public Speaking - Ollie McFelin; Excellence in Debating (Junior) - Aahana Mundamattam; Outstanding Contribution to Music Year 9 and 10 - Jenny Petegem Thach; Outstanding Music Performance Junior - Jenny Petegem Thach; C R Madill Junior Wordsmith Trophy for Excellence in Year 9/10 Writing, Speech, and Drama - Jenny Petegem Thach; Frances Cosgrove Memorial Prize Y9/10 for Excellence in Writing - Jenny Petegem Thach; TG Tomkins Mosgiel Rotary Club Young Scientist - Bella Neale; Leon Ding Prize for Practical Horticultural Science - Fergus Clark; Winnie Ding Prize for Horticulture Science - Mia Scheepers; Leadership and Contribution to Kapa Haka – Ngā Piko o te Taiari Teina - Maddison Aitcheson; Pasifika Young Achiever - Telesia Vatuvei; Manu Pounamu Young Achiever Junior - Emily Clements; University of Otago Māori Entrance Scholarship - Herbie Wirangi; University of Otago Māori Entrance Scholarship - Josie Bennie; University of Otago Māori Entrance Scholarship - Maddison McGrath; Mana Pounamu Young Achiever - Maddison McGrath; Leadership and Contribution to Kapa Haka Tuākana - Maddison McGrath; Pasifika Young Achiever - Marama Nicholas; Taieri Performing Arts Society Prize for Contribution to Taieri College Music - Isaac Wirangi; Joe Brown Trophy for Senior Singing: Outstanding Contribution to Senior Choir - Ella Coudret; Korero Reka Trophy for Year 12/13 Public Speaking - Ella Coudret; Webster/Cochrane Contribution to Jazz Band Award - Andrew Matheson; Outstanding Contribution to Rock Music - Kailey Marshall; Taieri Performing Arts Society Prize for Contribution to Taieri College Classical Music - Joanne Brock-Smith; IA Murdoch Prize for Outstanding Contribution to Taieri College Music - Charlie Brough; Outstanding Music Performance - Keira Wallace; Jane Beaumont Cup for Most Talented Pianist - Philippa King; Korero Wahapu Trophy for Year 11 Public Speaking - Keira Hughes; Rotary Club of Mosgiel Trophy for Public Speaking - Charlotte Hodge; Wordsmith Trophy for Years 11-13 Writing, Speech, Drama - Jackson Rosie; Debbie Waalkens Cup for Contribution to Drama - Jackson Rosie; Frances Cosgrove Memorial Prize for Excellence in Writing - Anaya Mundamattam; Visual Arts Cup - Anaya Mundamattam; Korean Language Award by the Korean Education Centre in New Zealand - Nia Jopson; Mr Mac’s Cup for Highest Achiever in Senior Drama - Abbey Dawson-Brown; Services to Wellbeing at Taieri College - Meg McDonald-Page; Year 11 Primary Industries Trophy - Oliver Biernat; Year 12 Primary Industries Trophy - Tyler Adams; Excellence in Debating - Joanne Brock-Smith; Carruthers Cup Enviro-School Award for Contribution to Eco-Warriors and Taieri College as an Enviro-School - Brianna Westgate; Otago Polytechnic Principal’s Scholarship - Grace Pool; University of Otago Academic Excellence Entrance Scholarship - Keisha Hollands; University of Otago Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarship for International Students - Anaya Mundamattam; University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship - Andrew Matheson; University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship - Emily Evans; University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship - Meg McDonald-Page; University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship - Philippa King; University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship - Sophie Letts; University of Otago 150th Entrance Scholarship - Angelie Lemaire; University of Otago New Frontiers Excellence Entrance Scholarship - Abbey Dawson-Brown; Cumberbeach Scholarship - Philippa King; Zonta Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science - Philippa King; Friendship Society for Contribution to Taieri College Life - Ella Coudret; Kennedy Shield - Cameron Lord; ANZ Trophy Lead and Inspire - Andrew Matheson; Prime Ministers Vocational Excellence Award - William Helm; Taieri Times Leadership Award for Service to Taieri College - Jackson Rosie; Mastercraft Kitchens by Mosgiel Kitchens Gateway Scholarship - Isaac Lawrence; Altrusa Club of Taieri - Contribution to Taieri College or Community - Meg McDonald-Page; New Zealand School of Tourism-Tameka McClure, Keanna Pagcaliwangan & Hannah Powell; Cadzow Scholarship -Jack Hayes; Salisbury Scholarships – Kayley Lindsay & Millie Such.