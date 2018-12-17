Rare catch follows orca sighting for Dunedin man

A Dunedin fisherman's stunning day on the water started with witnessing a pod of orcas on the hunt and ended with catching a fish rarely caught in southern waters.

Richard Mountain was out on his boat fishing with friends near Cape Saunders about midday yesterday when the group witnessed a pod of orcas in the middle of a hunt.

One of his friends noticed a small whale before seeing the pod of orcas and Mr Mountain believed the orcas were hunting it.

"They do that to tire them out."

While orcas were not unheard of in the area it was the first time Mr Mountain had seen them.

To top off his stunning day on the water he later caught a 10.2kg kingfish, which were uncommon in the cooler waters off Dunedin.

Mr Mountain told the Otago Daily Times he was keen to get the message out for boaties to wear lifejackets and take note of size and catch limits.