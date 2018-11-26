Records broken: Cold November rain keeps falling

sh_88_house_1.jpg Water gushes down the hill in front of a Ravensbourne house. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Dunedin has set a new record for November rainfall.

Niwa climate scientist Nava Fedaeff said Dunedin surpassed its previous wettest November record at 10pm on Saturday.

The previous record of 146.4mm of November rainfall in Dunedin was set in 1951.

Records began in Dunedin in 1918.

The average November rainfall at the Niwa weather station in Musselburgh is 56mm.

Dunedin residents sick of the wet are set to get a reprieve after today, with the MetService predicting at least some sun in the city from Tuesday to Friday.