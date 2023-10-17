Man rescued from cliffs above Dunedin beach

A man has been brought to safety after a search and rescue operation above a Dunedin beach this afternoon.

The rescue effort was launched after the man got stuck on some cliffs while trying to find a track from Smaills Beach up to Tomahawk Rd.

A police spokesman said the man called 111 just before noon asking for help.

A cliff rescue team was called to the scene, at the gun emplacements on Tomahawk Rd, and police deployed a drone to pinpoint the man's location.

Police said the man was brought to safety by two SAR personnel about 1.45pm.

Search and Rescue coordinator Murray Hewitson earlier said the team were attempting to locate the man and had set up a line before they descended the cliff face.