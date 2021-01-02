Rifle found in vehicle during South Dunedin arrest

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A 35-year-old woman has been arrested after being found with drug utensils and a .22 rifle when stopped by police in South Dunedin early this morning.
Acting Sergeant Bryce Johnson, of Dunedin, said officers stopped a suspicious vehicle driven by the woman about 3am.
Utensils for methamphetamine were located and a subsequent search of the vehicle produced an unlawful .22 rifle, Acting Sgt Johnson said.
The woman was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm; she also received a warning for possession of the utensils.
Her 34-year-old male passenger was arrested and charged with possession of cannabis.
Both were bailed to appear in the Dunedin District Court, Acting Sgt Johnson said.