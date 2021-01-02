Saturday, 2 January 2021

Rifle found in vehicle during South Dunedin arrest

    By Hamish MacLean
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A 35-year-old woman has been arrested after being found with drug utensils and a .22 rifle when stopped by police in South Dunedin early this morning.

    Acting Sergeant Bryce Johnson, of Dunedin, said officers stopped a suspicious vehicle driven by the woman about 3am.

    Utensils for methamphetamine were located and a subsequent search of the vehicle produced an unlawful .22 rifle, Acting Sgt Johnson said.

    The woman was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm; she also received a warning for possession of the utensils.

    Her 34-year-old male passenger was arrested and charged with possession of cannabis.

    Both were bailed to appear in the Dunedin District Court, Acting Sgt Johnson said.

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter