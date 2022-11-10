Road widening under way

Photo: Peter McIntosh

Contractors work on the intersection of Sandpiper St in Broad Bay yesterday as part of the Peninsula Connection road safety project.

Roads are being widened in the area to make the roads safer for everyone who uses them, the Dunedin City Council said.

A shared path is being constructed between Broad Bay and Turnbulls Bay.

Further along the road from the intersection at Sandpiper St, a new safety barrier will also be installed to separate traffic from the shared path.

A new retaining wall is planned to be up to 4m high on the eastern end.

A raised pedestrian crossing would be installed to connect both the shared path and the existing footpath on the opposite side of the road.

The surrounding area will be resurfaced as part of the project.

Work is expected to be completed before April 2023.