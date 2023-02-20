Rubbish increasing as students return

Scenes from Castle St, in Dunedin, yesterday morning, showing evidence of two fires, broken glass and lots of rubbish. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Broken windows, some burnt furniture and a veritable tip of broken bottles and other rubbish in Castle St — it can mean only one thing: the students are back in North Dunedin.

While there were no significant issues on Saturday night and yesterday morning, emergency services were kept on their toes with activities in the street.

A police spokeswoman said officers spoke to a group of people allegedly throwing bottles at 6.10pm on Saturday.

Then at 11.20pm, St John ambulance staff were assisted by Dunedin police with a person requiring medical attention.

The emergency services teamed up again at 1.05am yesterday, to help another person requiring medical attention.

"Please note, neither of those assist ambulance jobs were related to violent incidents," the spokeswoman said.

Then at 3.30am, a fire appliance from Willowbank was called to the street to extinguish a couch fire, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said.

Apart from that, there were no other issues.

"It was put out pretty quickly."

Despite the mess left in Castle St, University of Otago campus police officer Senior Constable John Woodhouse said it was the lesser of two evils.

"As far as rubbish in the street goes, that’s pretty much par for the course, unfortunately.

"But the fact that there’s a large number of students on the street is a good thing.

"It means that they’re moving out of their flats, where assaults and wilful damage and the sheer danger of having vast numbers of students in confined spaces can be.

"On the street, because they’re not crammed up against each other, the frustrations are not there and we can keep an eye on them more.

"It’s under CCTV cameras and the council have improved the lighting in the street.

"Although the street can look like a bit of a tip the next morning, I look at the facts — how many people have been assaulted, have there been any sexual assaults, have there been any serious injuries or worse, has anyone fallen off roofs?

"I would like to concentrate on the positives, as opposed to the negatives, i.e. there being a bit of glass and rubbish in the street the next day.

"We’ve also got to remember, there’s another seven days of this."

Any complaints of wilful damage and bottle-throwing would be investigated, Snr Const Woodhouse said.

The Dunedin City Council would be proactive and use street cleaners on a regular basis, but he hoped the students involved would also do the right thing and help clean up after themselves, he said.

A University of Otago spokeswoman said the university had teamed up with the Otago University Students’ Association (Ousa) and other community partners to address issues such as rubbish and glass in the North Dunedin area.

Campus Watch staff have been going door to door, providing information about what students can do with their rubbish and recycling.

"The DCC has provided additional glass bins and will be doing extra rubbish bin collections," the spokeswoman said.

A volunteer group of university staff, residential college students and Campus Watch staff were out picking up rubbish from public areas in North Dunedin yesterday morning, she said.

Police and volunteer community group Red Frogs have been active in the North Dunedin community over the past week, liaising with students to help minimise alcohol harm as much as possible.

Ousa was also encouraging students to host safe parties through a YouTube campaign and was encouraging purchases of beverages in cans rather than bottles in its "CANpaign", while continuing to address the issue of smashed glass through its "Don’t be a Dick" campaign, she said.