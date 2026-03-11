Benedict Ong. Photos: supplied Embattled Dunedin city councillor Benedict Ong was ejected from a council workshop because he failed to abide by the rules, the meeting’s chairman says. Cr Steve Walker chaired a Dunedin City Council confidential workshop yesterday about the South Dunedin Future programme and said he ordered Cr Ong to leave. "I can confirm that I ejected Cr Ong from the meeting, but not until I gave him multiple opportunities to follow the rules," Cr Walker said. Cr Ong had talked over him, despite repeatedly being asked not to, he said. In a social media post, Cr Ong said he had been "forcibly silenced" again. He had "attempted to complete a sentence of a crucial and innovative point to contribute in my allowed questions as councillor" and Cr Walker "ordered me to be silent halfway into my sentence". Steve Walker. Cr Walker did not agree the sentence was crucial and innovative, "as he'd already asked a similar question and received the relevant answer from staff". He said Cr Ong was given every chance to remain in the meeting — "my only ask was that he agreed to abide by the rules that other councillors find very easy to abide by". Mayor Sophie Barker said Cr Ong was asked to leave after ignoring the meeting chairman’s instructions. Cr Ong has had a troubled start to his term as a new councillor and his struggles have included adhering to meeting procedure. The ODT asked Cr Ong if he would have another read of the meeting rules document known as standing orders and reflect on where he might have gone wrong. He did not answer the question, but reaffirmed he had been ejected from the meeting.