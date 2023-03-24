Science experiment sets off alarms at John McGlashan

Firefighters were called to a Dunedin high school today after vapour from a science experiment set off fire alarms.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three appliances were dispatched to an alarm activation at John McGlashan College in Pilkington St at about noon today.

Upon arrival, crews confirmed the alarm was due to a science experiment and were stood down, the spokesman said.

John McGlashan College principal Neil Garry said the incident was the result of a very simple student science experiment which involved a little bit of vapour in a well ventilated room.

There was no risk or danger to any pupils or staff and people were evacuated from the building while firefighters attended, Mr Garry said.

