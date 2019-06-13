Secondary teachers call off rolling strike

Less than a week after the Post Primary Teachers' Association cancelled its year 10 rostering home strike, the union for secondary teachers has called off next week's regional rolling strike action.

Otago, Southland and Aoraki secondary teachers were to go on strike on June 19.

PPTA president Jack Boyle said the union cancelled the regional rolling strike because talks with the ministerial forum were going well.

"As you know, a ministerial forum took place last week to break the impasse in negotiations for teachers' collective agreement negotiations.

"Those talks were very productive and we are pleased to be in a position to call off the strikes.''

Further rostering home strikes - planned for year 11 pupils on June 25 and year 12 pupils on July 2 - are still on the table, he said.

