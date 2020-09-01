You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A serious crash on Dunedin's Southern Motorway this morning left one person trapped and with serious injuries and another with moderate injuries.
Police were advised of the crash at the intersection of Barnes Drive and SH1, Caversham, about 11.20am.
The road was initially closed around the crash site and diversions put in place.
A St John Ambulance spokesman said one person was trapped in their vehicle and in a serious condition. A second person is in a moderate condition. Both would be transported to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance.