A serious crash on Dunedin's Southern Motorway this morning left one person trapped and with serious injuries and another with moderate injuries.

Police were advised of the crash at the intersection of Barnes Drive and SH1, Caversham, about 11.20am.

Two cars ended up off the road in the crash. Photo: Craig Baxter

The road was initially closed around the crash site and diversions put in place.

The crash has blocked the Southern Motorway. Photo: Craig Baxter

A St John Ambulance spokesman said one person was trapped in their vehicle and in a serious condition. A second person is in a moderate condition. Both would be transported to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance.