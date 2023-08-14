Serious injury at Mosgiel workplace

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has been taken to hospital after a serious injury to their hand at a Mosgiel workplace.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said ambulance services were called to Carncross St at 2.15pm today.
One ambulance, an operations manager and a rapid response unit attended.
Crews treated one patient and transferred them to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.
A police spokesman said they received a report about 2.25pm of a person sustaining a serious hand injury.
Ambulance staff were seen at Timpack, a company which produces wooden pallets.
Branch manager Peter Dyer has declined to comment.
WorkSafe have been advised.