Monday, 14 August 2023

4.05 pm

Serious injury at Mosgiel workplace

    By Hamish MacLean
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Ambulance staff were called to the Mosgiel workplace this afternoon. PHOTO: CRAIG BAXTER
    Ambulance staff were called to the Mosgiel workplace this afternoon. PHOTO: CRAIG BAXTER
    A person has been taken to hospital after a serious injury to their hand at a Mosgiel workplace.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesman said ambulance services were called to Carncross St at 2.15pm today. 

    One ambulance, an operations manager and a rapid response unit attended. 

    Crews treated one patient and transferred them to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition. 

    A police spokesman said they received a report about 2.25pm of a person sustaining a serious hand injury.

    Ambulance staff were seen at Timpack, a company which produces wooden pallets.

    Branch manager Peter Dyer has declined to comment. 

    WorkSafe have been advised. 

     

     

     

    Advertisement