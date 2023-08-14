Serious injury at Mosgiel workplace

Ambulance staff were called to the Mosgiel workplace this afternoon. PHOTO: CRAIG BAXTER

A person has been taken to hospital after a serious injury to their hand at a Mosgiel workplace.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said ambulance services were called to Carncross St at 2.15pm today.

One ambulance, an operations manager and a rapid response unit attended.

Crews treated one patient and transferred them to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

A police spokesman said they received a report about 2.25pm of a person sustaining a serious hand injury.

Ambulance staff were seen at Timpack, a company which produces wooden pallets.

Branch manager Peter Dyer has declined to comment.

WorkSafe have been advised.