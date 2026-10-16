A Dunedin woman pinned herself between her own car and another vehicle after getting it stuck in reverse.

The 62-year-old driver was attempting to reverse her vehicle in a central city car park on Tuesday when she lost control of the car, Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said.

The car veered into the road while stuck in reverse then completed a circle before smashing through a fence.

At some point she exited the vehicle because as her car collided with another car she became pinned between the two.

An ambulance transported her to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

Snr Sgt Notman said nobody else was involved and the road was closed for some time.

The serious crash unit was at scene at the intersection of Cumberland and Frederick Sts at 7.30am, alongside a police photographer and detectives.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz