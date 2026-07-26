It was a cold start for this year’s Brighton to Green Island handicap road race, but some of the participants were keen to set a hot pace. The event has been organised by the Caversham Harrier and Athletic Club since 1934. This year’s event featured a Sunday morning beginning, instead of the traditional Saturday afternoon start. One of the organisers, Associate Prof Nick Heng, said 25 runners and eight walkers competed in the 10km race and there were six in the children’s races. For the main race, the number of runners was slightly higher compared with last year, but there were slightly fewer walkers, he said. “Whether the change of time and day affected the number of people signing up, we’ll have to see next year.” Gillian Wong was first walker across the line and the fastest walker was Lara Findlater. Both are Caversham club members. The first runner home was Imogen Luke (North Otago Athletics Club) and the quickest runner was Simon Cromarty (Leith Harrier and Athletic Club).