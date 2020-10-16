Several injured in Dunedin crashes

Three people received minor injuries in a two-car crash also involving a wall in the Dunedin suburb of Fairfield this evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the accident, on Main South Rd between St James Place and Park Lane, shortly before 7pm.

Ambulances and police cars were sent to the scene, a police spokeswoman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said later this evening that three people had been injured.

In an earlier crash in the central city, one person received moderate injuries and two people had minor injuries when two cars collided in Princes St, near Jervois St, at 6.35pm, the spokeswoman said.

The Fenz spokesman said firefighters helped one person from one of the cars, but that person did not require hospital treatment.