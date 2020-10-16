Friday, 16 October 2020

Updated 9.05 pm

Several injured in Dunedin crashes

    By John Gibb
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Three people received minor injuries in a two-car crash also involving a wall in the Dunedin suburb of Fairfield this evening.

    Emergency services were alerted to the accident, on Main South Rd between St James Place and Park Lane, shortly before 7pm.

    Ambulances and police cars were sent to the scene, a police spokeswoman said.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said later this evening that three people had been injured.

    In an earlier crash in the central city, one person received moderate injuries and two people had minor injuries when two cars collided in Princes St, near Jervois St, at 6.35pm, the spokeswoman said.

    The Fenz spokesman said firefighters helped one person from one of the cars, but that person did not require hospital treatment.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg