Forget the ski fields — snow-loving Dunedin residents swapped the slopes for the city’s concrete streets.

While commuters had a stressful morning navigating Dunedin’s cold and snowy roads, others decided to take the opportunity to have a bit of fun.

One man in a pair of skis was spotted making sparks fly along Castle St as he sped down the street towed behind a ute.

Another man in Calton Hill decided to take the easy way down the hill and snowboarded down Columba Ave.

Children in Brockville, off school because of the conditions, entertained themselves by sledding down a hill on a boogie-board, and snowmen were dotted around the city by Dunedin residents.

Calton Hill resident Jason Hodgson snow boards down Columba Ave on Tuesday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

North East Valley resident Noah Schoenleben was having a snowball fight with his friend at the top of Baldwin St on Tuesday morning when he noticed a person walking up carrying a pair of skis.

“Then he went down . . . it was cool, but kind of scary to be honest.

"I thought he was going to fall, but he did it pretty well.”

The skier then met up with a group at the bottom before heading away for his next skiing adventures.

"The snow wasn't very thick, so I'm surprised that he even did it.”

Noah and his friends then had another snow fight and tried to make a snowman.

Cycle courier Lucy Hill delivers Tuesday's newspapers in the snow on Tuesday. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Cycle courier Lucy Hill was up bright and early on Tuesday to deliver everyone’s Otago Daily Times newspaper.

At 4.30am, she had loaded up and headed out on her bike.

"There wasn’t any snow on the ground when I got to work, the shift was mostly smooth.”

Miss Hill had a couple of slips and tumbles, one the result of an Otago Daily Times photographer trying to wave her down for a chat.

"I was going slow . . . and there wasn’t much traffic on the road either, which was nice for a change.”

It was Miss Hill’s first time doing deliveries in the snow.

The experience was much better than delivering papers in the rain, she said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz