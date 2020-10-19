Monday, 19 October 2020

Updated 3.21 pm

Small fire at Cadbury building

    By Daisy Hudson and Molly Houseman
    A small fire in demolition equipment at the former Cadbury building has been extinguished.

    Fire crews were alerted at 2.07pm after smoke could be seen billowing from the central Dunedin building.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was located in a filter bag in equipment used in the demolition of the building and was extinguished with a single hose inside.

    On-site staff had told Fenz there was gas-cutting on the fourth floor at the time.

    Crews from Dunedin, Lookout Point, Willowbank and St Kilda attended. 

    The building is being cleared to make way for the new Dunedin Hospital. 

     

