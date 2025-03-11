South Dunedin shop staff threatened

The man allegedly threatened staff at a South Dunedin store. Photo: ODT Files

A man who demanded money from South Dunedin store returned later and threatened the staff with violence, police said.

Police were called to the store at 10.30am yesterday after a 49-year-old man aggressively demanded the business to hand him over money later that day.

The man returned later, again demanding the money, and threatened staff with physical violence.

The man was charged with threats to do grievous bodily harm and causing harm by posting digital communication, Sgt Lee said.

He was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date and was trespassed from the store.

