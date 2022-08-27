Southern Aria winner captures audience's attention

Alfred Fonoti-Fuimaono says winning a major opera singing competition is one thing, but to be chosen the winner by opera great Dame Kiri Te Kanawa is quite another.

Mr Fonoti-Fuimaono was named winner of the ODT Southern Aria Competition tonight at the Glenroy Auditorium, ahead of seven other high performing finalists.

"It’s a nice way to meet [Dame Kiri].

"I don’t know how else I can describe winning — it’s a good feeling."

He said he had won other singing competitions, but this one ranked as the most prestigious for him so far.

The 25-year-old Hastings singer performed Vincenzo’s Ah! Per sempre io ti perdei and Mozart’s Se Vuol Ballare to an enthusiastic and appreciative audience.

Alfred Fonoti-Fuimaono performs Vincenzo’s Ah! Per sempre io ti perdei during the ODT Southern Aria Competition at the Glenroy Auditorium tonight. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

He said he would return to his studies at Waikato University on Monday, where he is studying classical voice (honours).

"I came down here to catch up with some friends, do some more singing and put myself under some pressure and hope to get better at dealing with nerves."

He planned to continue singing at Waikato next year, and hoped competitions like the ODT Southern Aria would open more doors for opera roles in the future.

"I want to do some big things."

Competition was strong. Recent winner of the Wellington Regional Aria Competition Erica Paterson was runner-up in the ODT Southern Aria Competition, and Taylor Wallbank was third.

Dame Kiri, who co-judged the competition with Patrick Power, said Mr Fonoti-Fuimaono’s performances captured the audience’s attention as well as hers.

"All the singers were extremely good, and Alfred’s was particularly good," she said.

"He was well studied, he understood the music very well — he’s done his work and he was very, very good."

She said the quality of the performers was so high, it was difficult to pick a winner.

"There’s got to be one moment where you say, that one is it.

"[The judges] were all in agreement — there wasn’t a dispute."

She said so much music is coming out of Otago.

"It’s a real hub. Everything that ever happens, comes out of Otago.

"It’s getting better year by year.

"It’s so important to recognise it and to celebrate it."

