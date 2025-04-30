Spiked driver carried on with punctured tyres

A motorist trying to evade police had his tyres spiked several times north of Dunedin but continued to drive before he was arrested in Palmerston this afternoon.



A police spokeswoman said the 39-year-old man refused to stop for police in Maori Hill at 2.45pm.

Officers kept him in sight but did not pursue.

"Police opted not to actively pursue but caught up with it later."

She said road spikes were deployed at multiple locations, including Seacliff and State Highway 1 (Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd) but the man kept driving on punctured tyres.

He eventually came to a stop on Horse Range Rd at the intersection with Factory Rd just before 3.30pm.

The man was arrested without incident and charged with breaching bail.

He was due to appear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow.