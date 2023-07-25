Spooked teen drives into traffic after angry honking

Emergency services were called to a collision at the intersection of Hillside Rd and Braemar St. Phot: Stephen Jaquiery

A nervous teenager drove into traffic at a Dunedin intersection after being spooked by another motorist’s impatient honking.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to the intersection of Hillside Rd and Braemar St yesterday afternoon.

A 16-year-old driver was waiting at a stop sign while trying to pull out of The Warehouse car park when the vehicle behind her started to honk impatiently.

This caused the teen to panic, move forward into traffic and hit another vehicle at low speed, Sgt Lee said.

No injuries were reported.

The intersection was blocked for a short time and both vehicles were towed.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz

