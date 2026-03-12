Paul Doorn Dunedin's stadium boss is maintaining a positive outlook on the future of events in the city, saying ‘‘there’s some good stuff going to come’’. Forsyth Barr Stadium has been under scrutiny in recent weeks, as Dunedin city councillors mulled increasing funding for stadium debt repayment amid rising operating and capital costs. Councillors voted last week to approve additional funding to the tune of more than $80million over 34 years, although several said they wanted significantly more use of the stadium to give residents better value for money. Dunedin Venues Management Ltd chief executive Paul Doorn said he could not yet reveal details, but was confident there would be event announcements this year, ‘‘no problems at all’’. The company was working to secure events for the stadium outside its anchor tenants, he said. ‘‘I don’t subscribe to ‘the sky is falling’ stuff because I’m in the loop on a couple of different things that we’re working through with promoters. ‘‘We’re working really hard and the thing that we’re working on will pay off. There’s some good stuff going to come.’’ Dunedin Venues had expressed an interest in the stadium being a venue for Guns n’ Roses’ world tour. However, the promoter announced just one show in Auckland, Mr Doorn said. The company was proud of its partnerships to grow local events, such as the upcoming Wild Dunedin — New Zealand Festival of Nature. The council will provide additional funding of $1.25m to Dunedin Stadium Property Ltd in 2026-27 and increase it by another $1.25m the next year. This takes the annual equity funding total to $5.4m from 2027-28, an additional $83.75m in funding, above current payments, from next year to the stadium’s projected end of life in 2060. Mr Doorn said the case for continued investment into the stadium was clear — allowing Dunedin to compete for domestic and international sports and events and, most importantly, boosting the economy for the benefit of the council, local businesses and residents. Stadium critic Victor Billot told the Otago Daily Times last week the costs for the stadium were eventually going to be unsustainable. A lot of people had enjoyed events there since it opened in 2011, ‘‘but, on balance, you’d have to say the ratepayers are being asked now to take another hit’’. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz