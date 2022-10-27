Thursday, 27 October 2022

State Highway 1 reopens after crash

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A section of State Highway 1 north of Dunedin has reopened this evening, after a crash involving two vehicles and a logging truck. 

    Police said a car went down a bank and one person received minor injuries in the 2.25pm crash at the northern base of the Kilmog hill. 

    Debris from the collision, also involving a logging truck and a ute, was strewn across the highway. 

    Emergency services at the scene of the crash where a car went down a bank on State Highway 1....
    Emergency services at the scene of the crash where a car went down a bank on State Highway 1. Photo: Linda Robertson
    A spokeswoman for Waka Kotahi/ NZ Transport Agency said logs were on the road and needed to be cleared.

    The highway was closed between Hawkesbury and Evansdale from the Coast Road intersections with a detour in place for a time. 

    However, the road was open again just after 5pm, but motorists should expect a longer journey while the backlog of trucks clears, the spokeswoman said. 

    Traffic backed up on State Highway 1. Photo: Linda Robertson
    Traffic backed up on State Highway 1. Photo: Linda Robertson

     

     

     

    Advertisement