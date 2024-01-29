Step by step

REPORT: MARK JOHN / PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Dunedin resident Pauline Cracknell, 76, and her friend, Cameron Walters, 12, walk the parkrun on Saturday morning.

The parkrun is a free weekly timed 5km run that walkers and runners have been taking part in for the last 10 years.

Dunedin parkrun event director Tania Hollis said a range of people took part in the run.

On Saturday morning the fastest time recorded was 19.09min and the slowest time was 1hr 42min.

She said it was not about running fast but about participating and having a sense of community. The best part about it for her was catching up over coffee afterwards with fellow runners and walkers.

It started at Croque-o-dile Cafe in the Dunedin Botanic Garden at 8am in the summer and at 9am in the winter.