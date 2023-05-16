Street closed after landslip

REPORT: MARK JOHN / PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Buccleugh St, Dunedin, remained closed yesterday after Sunday evening’s heavy rain caused a landslip that made the street unsafe.

Contractors worked to repair the damage to the bank next to the North East Valley street.

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said vehicles needed to be kept from the street edge while the damage was assessed.

The street would remain closed at least until today.

However, the council hoped to reopen one lane as soon as possible with traffic management in place.

Council infrastructure and development general manager Simon Drew said the city’s stormwater network was able to cope with the 15mm of rain that fell between 5pm and 6pm on Sunday.

However, because of the time of the year, falling autumn leaves found their way into the stormwater drains in large amounts, restricting the flow of water.

"Our contractors do their best to keep up with the falling leaves, but with about 8500 mudtanks around the city they can’t be everywhere at once.

"The good news is there is a way the public can help. Adopt your nearest mudtank and if you spot leaves blocking it, feel free to scoop them up and leave them up on the footpath for our contractors to collect," he said.