Strong wind watch for Dunedin, coastal Clutha

A strong wind watch is in place for Dunedin and coastal Clutha, and may reach severe gales gusting to 100km/h in exposed places, MetService says.

Strong southwesterlies in the southeast of the South Island were expected to ease this afternoon and evening.

A weather watch for severe gales was in force for coastal Clutha and Dunedin until 1pm today.

Meanwhile, people along the Wairarapa coast between Turakirae Head and Mataikona in the North Island have been warned of heavy swells, rising to 5.5 metres early tomorrow morning.

The wind warnings come after a chilly night across Aotearoa, with temperatures dipping to as low as minus 5.5 degrees Celsius in Waiouru, minus 4 in Taumarunui, and minus 3 in Taupō, Masterton and Rotorua, MetService said in an X post.

"The lowest temperatures are in the central North Island. Down south, strong winds stop winds from getting too low."