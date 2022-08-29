Study on drone use in lizard fieldwork

University of Otago bachelor of science (ecology) student Harriet Wills is investigating the use of drones to study alpine lizards. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Lizards and drones used to have nothing in common.

But now, University of Otago bachelor of science (ecology) student Harriet Wills is investigating the use of drones to study alpine lizards in fieldwork.

She spent last summer looking at drone use with the support of the Department of Conservation and a Te Ngaru Paewhenua (Landward Wave) Scholarship.

Her work has since been published in the Drones journal as part of a special issue on drones for biodiversity conservation.

As part of the project, she learned to fly a drone, was helicoptered to remote areas of Fiordland and spent her time working with endemic lizards around Central Otago and Fiordland.

She said the study was the first of its kind in terms of evaluating approach distances of drones to lizards.

"This now gives us a potential method for studying lizards that cannot be accessed by humans on foot.

"The goal is for it to help in future conservation efforts for taonga species that would otherwise be difficult to monitor for conservation purposes."

She was surprised by the publication of her research, given that she had not yet earned a degree.

Publishing was traditionally only for higher-educated academics.

"It’s definitely cool to see the whole process and how it works. I’ve loved the journey — which is a sign I’m going in the right direction."

She said the research opportunity had been "crucial" in helping her forge plans for the future.

Once she had completed her undergraduate degree in ecology, she planned to study for a diploma in wildlife management and ecology.

"These opportunities have shown me the processes behind ecological fieldwork and the amazing world of conservation and caring for Aotearoa’s unique wildlife and taonga species, which I’m passionate about continuing."

