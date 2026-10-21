Best go buy a Lotto ticket — this might be one of those rare and lucky years when the weather in the South over Labour weekend is going to be hot, sunny and dry — mainly.

MetService meteorologist Maddy Neal said at this stage, a slow-moving high over the Tasman Sea would extend a ridge over much of the country on Saturday, bringing a warm northwesterly airflow.

That was expected to last through most of Sunday, before a front was likely to hit southern New Zealand from the Tasman Sea, bringing northwest gales to Fiordland, Rakiura/Stewart Island, Southland, Clutha and southern parts of the Queenstown Lakes District.

It could also bring some late showers to western parts of the South Island.

On Monday, she said the front would move on to the south of the South Island, where it may briefly stall.

There was a possibility that a warning would be required for severe northwest gales from Fiordland and Rakiura/Stewart Island northwards through Southland, Clutha, inland Otago, and South Canterbury.

It was also possible a heavy rain warning might be required for Southland, Fiordland, Westland, as well the adjacent Canterbury and Otago headwaters.

“As we move into the afternoon-evening period on Monday, that's when the rain is likely to be spreading over Otago.”

Present weather models show, up until Monday, the weather was expected to be mainly sunny and warm, with temperatures reaching 25°C in some parts of Otago, including 24°C in Dunedin and Oamaru.

Most of the southern regions would bask in temperatures in the low 20°C’s, created by the north-northwest foehn winds.

“It should be noted though that there is going to be quite a noticeable difference between overnight temperatures and the maximum daytime temperatures.”

The weather had been traditionally cooler and wetter during the long holiday weekend over the years, she said.

“Historically, you know, there is a bit of chatter that often Labour weekend for the South Island is a bit of a snow event.

“I know that in the past few years, there have been some late spring snowfalls.

“But this year it's looking pretty warm — especially for the east coast of the South Island.”

john.lewis@odt.co.nz