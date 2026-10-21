SUBSCRIBERSouth OtagoKai Rulz the route as latest tourist hotspotCelebrating Kaitangata's formal inclusion on the Southern Scenic Route on Tuesday are, from left, Kaitangata Promotions spokeswoman Joyce Beck, Clutha Development destination development manager Sarah Homer, and Clutha District Kaitangata-Matau ward Cr Bruce Graham. Photo: Richard DavisonRichard DavisonBureau chief - South OtagoWednesday, October 21, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO