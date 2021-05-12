Supermarket staff return to scene of attack for blessing

Staff attend a blessing at the central Dunedin Countdown today. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Staff have gathered at the Countdown supermarket for a blessing following the devastating knife attack on Monday.

A large group of staff gathered for the building's blessing just after 11am with several police officers also in attendance.

This is the first time they have entered the Cumberland St supermarket which has been closed since the attack which left four people injured.

In an update this morning, the SDHB said the conditions of the patients remained the same, three were in a serious but stable condition, and one was in a moderate condition.

Police confirmed this morning they concluded examining the scene yesterday, which included taking photos, doing blood sampling, and collecting discarded items of interest.

A 42-year-old man appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday where his lawyer confirmed there were no formal mental-health reports sought.

The man, who was of no fixed abode according to court documents, faces four charges of attempted murder.

Counsel John Westgate entered no plea on behalf of his client and asked for name suppression to be granted until the next appearance before the High Court in June.

Judge Peter Rollo granted the order and remanded the man in custody.

The issue of name suppression would be revisited at the next hearing, the court heard.