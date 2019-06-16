Suspicious car fire near Waiora Scout Camp

Emergency services have been called to the North Taieri area after a car was set ablaze on Silverstream Valley Rd, near the Waiora Scout Camp, tonight.

A FENZ communications centre duty manager said the Mosgiel Volunteer Fire Brigade were called about 8.15pm and were still at the scene.

The car was completely burnt out, and police had been informed.

No one was in, or near the car, he said.

The fire was being treated as suspicious.

It is unclear whether the incident was linked to a car rolling on nearby Flagstaff-Whare Flat Rd this afternoon.

Two youths crashed a car belonging to a family member near Rollinsons Rd about 1.30pm.

A police spokesman said it did not appear the two incidents were linked.