Monday, 24 June 2019

Suspicious fires in Andersons Bay

    By John Gibb
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Suspicious fires burning in vegetation on the side of a cliff near the corner of Portsmouth Drive and Portobello Rd, Dunedin, were reported to the police tonight.

    A fire appliance was stationed at the top of the cliff and another at the bottom to extinguish the small fires and as a precaution to protect houses at the top, after Fire and Emergency New Zealand was alerted first at 6pm and again at 7.24pm, Fenz spokesman Daniel Reilly said.

    A police spokeswoman said police had been alerted and attended the incident about 7.30pm.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg