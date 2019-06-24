Suspicious fires in Andersons Bay

Suspicious fires burning in vegetation on the side of a cliff near the corner of Portsmouth Drive and Portobello Rd, Dunedin, were reported to the police tonight.

A fire appliance was stationed at the top of the cliff and another at the bottom to extinguish the small fires and as a precaution to protect houses at the top, after Fire and Emergency New Zealand was alerted first at 6pm and again at 7.24pm, Fenz spokesman Daniel Reilly said.

A police spokeswoman said police had been alerted and attended the incident about 7.30pm.