Ten tireless years of restoration have finally brought a century-old piece of motoring history back to life.

Retired refrigeration engineer David Roff spent more than 10 years transforming a bare chassis into a bright carmine red 1912 Model T Ford.

He has invested many hours and a large sum of money sourcing original parts and authentic replicas from around the world.

Mr Roff decided to build the 1912 version after decades of owning a 1924 Model T Ford, which did not qualify for the Dunedin to Brighton All Veteran Vehicle Rally.

“People used to say to me, why don’t you go on the Brighton run?

“Why don’t you do the veteran run? But it’s not old enough,” Mr Roff said.

“The driver is, but the car’s not.”

A 1912 Ford Model T owned by David Roff, of Mosgiel, is a combination of original components and authentic replicas. Photo: Sam Henderson

He began the project with a chassis sourced from Canterbury and an original 1912 engine.

Unable to find an original body in New Zealand, he travelled to the United States to buy a custom replica from Californian maker Ray Wells.

He also bought reproduction mudguards and a genuine leather deep-button upholstery kit.

“If you’ve got enough money, you can just about reproduce an original car,” he said.

As he was not made of money, he had to undertake some long hours and save cash for the build, he said.

“I’m coming up to 75, and if I hadn’t stopped work late last year, you know, I probably wouldn’t have been able to afford this.”

While the coachwork and upholstery are new, many mechanical components remain true to 1912.

The car boasts a period clock, speedometer and a rare twin-twist brass Rubes horn.

One concession to modern safety was including an electric starter rather than relying on the manual crank handle.

“If that kicks back, it could smash your knuckles or smash your hand,” he said.

The 74-year-old had the vehicle painted locally and said the restoration often required 12-hour days in his garage.

He frequently questioned his decision to take on the massive task.

“Stupidity. Rocks in my head,” he said.

“Many a time, I would have given it away. Many a time.

“But I’ve got some good friends who have urged me on — ‘come on David, you’re getting there, you’re just about there’.”

Mr Roff is proud of the end result and is pleased to display the bright red machine at the Dunedin City Ford showroom as part of the Vintage Car Club of New Zealand Otago Branch Daffodil Rally for Cancer, raising funds for the Cancer Society.

His Model T Ford will be on display until Monday, August 10.

A 1931 Ford Model A Tudor owned by Nevin Gough will be on display until Monday, August 17.

Then Bryan McConachie’s 1978 Ford Mk 4 Cortina will be on display until the day of the Daffodil Rally for Cancer on Sunday, August 23.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz

Vintage Car Club of New Zealand Otago Branch Daffodil Rally for Cancer

Public car drive, vehicle display and barbecue

Sunday, August 23.

Car rally entrants meet 10am for a 10.30am departure, then there will be a public display at

Dunedin City Motors forecourt, corner Andersons Bay Rd and Macandrew Rd.

$10 per vehicle, gold coin donation for spectators.

Coffee and sausage sizzle available.

Note: For those bringing cars, please enter from Andersons Bay Rd and exit from Macandrew Rd, to help keep traffic flowing and ease congestion.