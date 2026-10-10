For the past 10 years, Dunedin charity A Star is Born has been able to give a measure of comfort to local families facing the devastating loss of a baby.

The achievements and ongoing efforts of A Star is Born in supporting families through their hardest moments will be celebrated at a 10th anniversary gala event on October 16.

The evening event will include refreshments, entertainment and an address from Dr Vicki Culling — prominent New Zealand researcher, educator and advocate specialising in perinatal and infant loss.

A Star is Born co-founder and chairwoman Julie Moyle said the celebration would be a chance to “reflect, celebrate and honour the families, volunteers, supporters and community who have been part of our journey”.

A Star is Born was founded in September 2016 by bereaved parents with the aim of supporting families to remember their babies, and to help overcome taboos around the subject of baby loss.

In the 10 years since it was formed, A Star is Born charitable trust volunteers have provided precious keepsakes for 223 Dunedin families.

These have included photographers visiting families in hospital to capture photographs of babies, a casting technician creating three-dimensional hand and feet casting, and engraved pendants.

All of these services are provided free of charge by trained and caring volunteers.

The keepsake packages are funded through local businesses, grants and individual donations.

This year, A Star is Born has received a substantial grant from the 100+ People Who Care group and a $10,000 grant from Fidelity Life.

“We are very well supported locally, which we are very grateful for,” Mrs Moyle said.

Co-founding trustee and volunteer photographer Justine Weatherall said it was important for families to have the choice of keepsakes they would like.

“It very much depends on their feelings at the time and their baby,” she said.

Mrs Moyle said, along with helping families to remember their babies, A Star is Born had also helped to change public attitudes around baby loss.

“We have been able to create conversations, build trust, and shift some of the taboos around baby loss,” she said.

“It is really pleasing to see how much the conversation has moved on, society has come along in leaps and bounds.”

A Star is Born trustees have also been involved in planning discussions for the new Dunedin Hospital, to help ensure appropriate spaces for bereaved families.

Mrs Moyle said it would be good to welcome families and supporters to the 10th anniversary celebration for A Star is Born.

“We couldn’t let this milestone pass without celebrating together,” she said.

Tickets are available through

https://www.trybooking.com/nz/BEWY