Stormwater drains in the Kaikorai catchment will get some attention through a new local “Adopt a Drain” initiative.

A joint project for Aroha Kaikorai Valley (AKV) and the Otago Regional Council, the Adopt a Drain scheme aims to encourage local people and organisations to pull together and improve the health of Kaikorai Stream, which runs through Kaikorai Valley.

Local architectural business design arc Limited will adopt the first drain in the hope of inspiring others to follow suit and take responsibility for drains in the Kaikorai Catchment.

In a statement, AKV chairman Paul Southworth said “water that enters the drains in Kaikorai Valley doesn’t disappear”.

“Eventually it becomes the water that makes up the stream.

“By adopting a drain, the adopter commits to helping keep it free of debris and to report any issues they notice.

“If we can get enough people on board looking after drains, this will result in cleaner water, all the way to the sea,” Mr Southworth said.

A section of Kaikorai Stream, which the new local Adopt a Drain project aims to protect from pollutants. Photo: Supplied

To celebrate, AKV and design arc will hold an official launch of the Adopt a Drain project, to be held next Thursday, October 15, from 8.30am-9.30am, at 335a Kaikorai Valley Rd.

An information sign will be unveiled and a fish symbol will be fixed by the drain — the symbol signifies that the water going into the drain is going to become the water that ika/fish live in.

The fish symbol which will be displayed near drains under the protect of Kaikorai Valley residents and businesses. Photo: Supplied

Members of the community are invited to attend and show their support for cleaner water in the stream to the sea.

Kai Mocha Cafe will be providing coffees, kindly supported by Otago Catchment Community.

Those wishing to receive a complimentary coffee are invited to bring along a keep cup.

For information and to RSVP, visit https://akv.nz/events/adopt-a-drain-launchcelebration

— Allied Media