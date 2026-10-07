Dunedin Airport is distributing thousands of dollars to local community groups.

Eleven organisations have received funds for projects ranging from environmental restoration to youth advocacy.

The World Surf League Qualifying Series and iD Dunedin Fashion Week both received $5000.

Otago Polyfest, the Rural Support Trust and the Otago Aero Club were given $2500 each.

Dunedin Tracks and Trails, and Land Search and Rescue were awarded $2000 each, while youth advocacy group i.Lead and Ōtokia Creek and Marsh Habitat Trust each secured $1500.

Momona Playgroup and the Dunedin Children’s Choir were given $500 each.

In a statement, Dunedin Airport chief executive Daniel De Bono said the annual grants allowed the facility to contribute to local communities.

“Dunedin Airport is very much part of this region, and we want our support to make a meaningful difference to the people and organisations doing great things across our community,” Mr De Bono said.

The youth leadership network i.Lead were awarded $1500 after helping the terminal improve accessibility.

It was a partnership that was valuable in both directions, Mr De Bono said.

“i.Lead has helped us better understand the airport experience from the perspective of young people with lived experience of disability, and that is helping us identify where we can continue to improve,” he said.

Otago Aero Club representative Murray Paterson said the $2500 his club secured for flying scholarships before its Taieri centennial next year would encourage a new generation of pilots.

“With the support of Dunedin Airport, Otago Aero Club is offering five scholarships to local budding aviators who are looking to be part of the aviation scene throughout Otago,” Mr Paterson said.

“We hope these scholarships will be the start of a lifelong relationship with aviation, starting at the Otago Aero Club.”

— Allied Media