A Taieri parish hopes an event themed around a classic New Zealand game show will help bag big bucks.

East Taieri Presbyterian Church is hosting an “It’s in the bag” fundraiser on Saturday, October 17 to help reach a $4 million target for major restorations to the building.

Fundraising committee member Chris Jones said the parish had raised about $2 million including by selling a former manse and another small local property.

Major renovations are planned including a new slate roof, upgraded facilities and a re-oriented layout for the Category 2 historic place.

“The kitchen is going to be made bigger, there’s going to be more toilets added,” Mrs Jones said.

The sanctuary will be turned 180 degrees to allow for a more welcoming entranceway for people arriving for services.

“When you go into modern churches, you can have a lovely big meeting foyer, whereas we’ve got the front doors and you walk in.”

Another aim is to clean and restore stained glass windows, some of which are cracked and bowed.

“Some of the lead needs rejoined and whatnot.”

East Taieri is one of the oldest Presbyterian parishes in Otago and has served the community for more than 150 years.

Designed by Dunedin architect Robert Lawson, the church opened in 1870.

The Gothic Revival structure is a magnificent landmark on a small hill looking out on the Taieri plains.

But when it was first completed the triple-brick building had a design fault that caused the heavy roof to push the walls outwards.

Tie rods and exterior buttresses had to be added to prevent a collapse and the parish took Mr Lawson to court over the faults at the time.

But what was a “disaster” when the premises were built turned out to be a blessing, because those early structural fixes meant the site now met a high percentage of earthquake requirements at over 68% of the new building standard when many others were only at 20%, Mrs Jones said.

Mrs Jones is a fifth-generation parishioner who has watched the heritage landmark adapt over the decades.

The space is heavily used by community groups, schools and children’s play groups for activities ranging from weaving and senior movement classes to counselling.

“It’s used heaps by the community.”

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz

East Taieri Presbyterian Church fundraising committee member Chris Jones has a connection to the parish, one of Otago's oldest, that extends back five generations. Photo: Sam Henderson

IT’S IN THE BAG

East Taieri Presbyterian Church fundraiser

Hosted by Jonathan Usher

Saturday, October 17, 7pm

Taieri College Performing Arts Centre

3 Green Street, Mosgiel

Tickets available at:

East Taieri Presbyterian Church

Paper Plus Mosgiel

Shop ‘n Taieri

More than $5000 in prizes, including a Te Anau tiny house stay with a glow worm caves voucher and bed and breakfast at Dunedin’s Scenic Hotel. Raffles include a meat pack, grocery hamper and 1.5 cubic metres of firewood. Over 100 blocks of chocolate on the chocolate wheel. Food and drink available.